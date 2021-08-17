Nidhi Tewari: “Creating psychological safety is the crux of creating a work culture that focuses on employee wellness”

Creating psychological safety is the crux of creating a work culture that focuses on employee wellness. Psychological safety promotes vulnerability, support, and acceptance without shame, judgment, or retaliation. Without psychological safety, employees will not reach out for support or openly communicate regarding their difficulties. However, psychological safety must be established from the top down. Leaders must be willing to be vulnerable and relatable to their employees, and they must demonstrate trustworthiness through congruence between their words and actions, so that employees can trust that their leaders will do as they say.

Nidhi Tewari is an acclaimed Licensed Clinical Social Worker, mental health therapist and sought after speaker with more than a decade of experience. She is a EMDR International Association Certified EMDR therapist and uses this expertise to treat and reduce trauma-related symptoms, as well as anxiety, stress, performance anxiety, and grief.

Her work has been featured in Forbes, Oprah Daily, Yahoo, VICE, Theravive, and PsychCentral, as well as on various news networks on the topic of mental health.

Nidhi has spoken before university, corporation, and conference audiences on resilience, trauma, post-traumatic growth, self-care, leadership, digital wellness, and burnout.

She has a large following on the social platform Clubhouse, with over 60k active subscribers to her group Mental Health Matters. You can also find Nidhi’s expert advice and commentary on her Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

As the child of Indian immigrants, I always wanted to achieve the classic American dream to make my parents’ struggles and journey worth it. There was an emphasis on academic achievement growing up, and throughout high school, I worked tirelessly to be at the top of my class, so that I would have access to opportunities. I obtained a full scholarship to go to college and pursue a pre-med track, in the hopes of becoming a pediatrician, which had always been my goal. The future possibilities were exciting, and I felt as though the American dream was within my grasp.

However, once I arrived at college, my achievement started to steadily decline. In my first year, I was able to keep my head barely above water, but in my second year of college, I had difficulties completing assignments. I struggled with focus, and eventually, I stopped showing up to my classes altogether. I went from making straight As in high school to earning Cs, Ds, and Fs in my sophomore year of college.

My entire identity was tied to achievement, so when my functioning declined and I stopped accomplishing, I had an identity crisis. I was at risk of losing everything that I had worked so hard to earn, but I had never learned about mental health, so I did not understand why I was struggling and I continued to flounder. Eventually, I received a letter from the University stating that I was at risk of losing my scholarship if I did not improve my grades. As a result, I had an emotional breakdown. That letter and the subsequent breakdown were the impetus for seeking mental health support with a therapist through the University’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS). I didn’t know it at the time, but this experience would be one of the biggest turning points in my life.

Throughout the course of therapy, I learned how to better handle my emotions, and I developed the skills for challenging what I was thinking, how I was feeling, and how I was behaving. I also learned in my work with my therapist that I was a trauma survivor and was coping with Generalized Anxiety Disorder, which was why I was struggling in school. Therapy changed the trajectory of my life because it empowered me to regain agency in a time when I felt out of control. I started to see that what was happening to me was a biological response, and the shame that I felt started to melt away.

I decided to pursue a Bachelor in Psychology and a Master in Social Work degree, and I pivoted from the pre-med track to the Licensed Clinical Social Worker track. Now, in my private practice, I help high achieving individuals, like CEOs, entrepreneurs, doctors, and lawyers, to cope with trauma and anxiety, and I work with companies on integrating wellbeing into the culture of their workplaces.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

When I joined the social audio platform Clubhouse in December 2020, I had no idea that I would become a mental health social audio influencer with over 30,000 followers personally, and over 70,000 members in my club Mental Health Matters.

This has afforded me some interesting opportunities, including the chance to curate a discussion about mental health in the entertainment industry with Grammy-nominated musician Aloe Blacc, actress/dancer from the Step Up and Cheaper by the Dozen franchise Alyson Stoner, and American Idol finalist and Diet Dr. Pepper spokesman Justin Guarini.

We often view celebrities as immune to mental health conditions, but in this conversation, we found that mental health struggles do not discriminate. It was inspiring learning from these high-profile individuals how they have handled the pressures and stressors of their industry, and it was impactful hearing how each has prioritized and advocated for mental health and wellbeing.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed an immense pressure on the healthcare industry, which was already fraught with burnout and overwhelm. Mental health clinicians, alongside other frontline workers, have been working tirelessly over the past 1.5 years supporting a world that is going through a global crisis, while we are simultaneously coping with the same global crisis in our personal lives on a daily basis.

Now, more than ever, we must recognize the individual and systemic changes needed to mitigate burnout. This includes recognizing the signs of burnout early, which consists of emotional exhaustion, cynicism, and decreased efficacy at work. In order to thrive and avoid burnout, we must also intervene early by making systemic changes in our businesses. This may include scaling back caseloads to a manageable level, hiring staff, building in rest and recuperation time, planning vacations more than once a year, and reaching out for support in and out of work.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Fantastic work culture entails attunement to your employees’ and teams’ needs. Great leaders can anticipate what their employees need before they need it, and they meet these needs proactively instead of reactively.

Competitive compensation, bonuses, and raises are elements of exceptional work culture, as access to financial resources reduces financial stressors, and people feel appreciated when they are paid appropriately.

Great work culture also includes accessibility to leaders at all levels, where concerns and feedback are honored, and a seat and equal voice at the table needs to be provided to individuals from diverse backgrounds. Employees need to feel that they matter, and that changes are implemented based on what is shared. Having people at the table is not enough. True equity involves providing them the same lavish meal, ie. opportunities to affect change, as everyone else.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” — Maya Angelou

This Maya Angelou quote is central to my ethos in life because I believe that we can transform the world by helping people to feel good. Engaging in small acts of kindness and approaching people from a compassionate stance has helped me to connect on a deeper level to everyone in my life. I aim to create spaces where people feel welcomed and heard because you never know what someone is going through or how your caring could impact their life.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. In recent years many companies have begun offering mental health programs for their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, we would love to hear about five steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees mental wellness. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Creating psychological safety is the crux of creating a work culture that focuses on employee wellness. Psychological safety promotes vulnerability, support, and acceptance without shame, judgment, or retaliation. Without psychological safety, employees will not reach out for support or openly communicate regarding their difficulties. However, psychological safety must be established from the top down. Leaders must be willing to be vulnerable and relatable to their employees, and they must demonstrate trustworthiness through congruence between their words and actions, so that employees can trust that their leaders will do as they say.

-The importance of psychological safety was underscored by survey research published in the Harvard Business Review, which found that employees at high-trust companies have 106% more energy, 50% higher productivity, and 76% more engagement. Google has done well in establishing psychological safety through their company with their employee peer support program. Individuals who have chosen to be peer supporters go through a training to learn skills to support one another, and they have a discreet blue dot that goes on employees’ badges, which signifies that they are a safe person to talk to. This fosters a compassionate culture where people feel comfortable being open about their struggles. Allowing the use of mental health days and paid time off without requesting an explanation is also important in optimizing employee wellness. One of the biggest barriers to individuals asking for a mental health day is the fear of having to explain that they are experiencing a depressive episode or high anxiety. There is often a worry that acknowledging that they are taking a mental health day may cause leadership to view them as less capable, so having a clandestine way to ask for time off is key.

-Creating a neutral, templated email that everyone utilizes, including leadership, takes away the pressure of having to explain the reason for the time off. Periodically, leaders can publicly use their own mental health days to model prioritizing their wellbeing to the rest of the organization. This normalizes taking time off to attend to mental health, which also cultivates psychological safety.

– For example, Devil’s Backbone Brewing Company allows for self-managed time off, meaning that employees can take time off at any point without being questioned. This level of flexibility is empowering for employees and allows them to anticipate their own needs, so that they can honor them before reaching a point of burnout. Netflix also adopted a similar policy, where they provide unlimited time off to their employees, and they have created a culture where taking time off is rewarded versus chastised. Many companies with positive work culture provide opportunities throughout the workday to engage in meditation, movement, or walking. Building in these paid self-care breaks reduces stress in the workplace, and helps people reset so that they can focus more effectively. It’s imperative that these services are integrated into the workday as opposed to being provided outside of work hours, as people are more likely to utilize the services if they are offered during work.

-Ernst and Young successfully implemented these types of initiatives through the pandemic. They provided a free twelve-week course on mindfulness alongside daily practice sessions to help employees develop coping skills to manage stress and anxiety. In addition, they extended adult care and childcare support to reduce some of the increased stress of schooling children at home through the pandemic. Virtual yoga, workout classes and volunteer opportunities assisted in maintaining healthy routines and keeping people connected. The cost of mental health services can quickly add up, so businesses must secure top-tier, low-cost health insurance and Employee Assistance Program services. Choosing plans that offer low deductibles, low co-pays, and peak coverage of medication and therapy services is imperative. Also, leaders must emphasize that per the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Employee Assistance Program services in the United States are confidential. Employees often fear that their personal information will be shared with the Human Resources Department or leadership teams, so underlining confidentiality is crucial.

-Through the pandemic, SoFi expanded their suite of mental health services to include six free sessions for employees and up to 3 dependents over the age of 18. SoFi also provides in-network coverage for dependents under the age of 18, and access to meditation through the platform Modern Health. These extended benefits help ensure that the family system is also taken care of, as trials within the family system can impact functioning at work. Addressing the systemic issues that lead to burnout and stress in the workplace is essential, as solely placing the onus on the individual neglects to consider the factors within the workplace that are creating the stress. Having a finger on the pulse of the organization ensures the proactive tackling of problems, so scheduling bi-monthly all hands check-ins where employees and leaders can share transparently allows for intervention.

Load management strategies, which anticipate each employee’s shifting tolerance for stress, can assist in reducing team overwhelm. Once a leader sees that stress levels are mounting, then supports can be deployed to reduce workload, increase collaboration on tasks, and minimize stress. Expectations must also be adjusted so that off-work hours are honored as time where employees can truly disconnect from work responsibilities. Leaders and individuals at every level in the organization must model not sending or responding to emails after work hours, reducing or eliminating on-call responsibilities, and taking vacation time without worrying about being contacted.

One of France’s wellbeing initiatives is a 2017 law that protects an employee’s “right to disconnect” from work. Many employees were not being paid for after hour communications and work, so this law supports employees by shielding their personal time. Creating policies like this within businesses encourages prioritization of self-care and alters expectations to be more reasonable and sustainable.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Businesses should ideally care about their employees’ mental health and wellbeing because a healthy workforce is a happy workforce, but of course, numbers also matter in business. Data shows that neglecting to address mental wellbeing in the workplace adversely impacts a business’ success and bottom line.

A recent survey conducted by TELUS International showed that 80% of employees polled would leave a job due to mental health struggles. When people are struggling with their mental health, their performance declines, their interpersonal relationships suffer, and their engagement in their work decreases. All these factors lead to attrition, which can cost a business money. A study measuring health-related productivity estimated that individuals working with untreated illnesses cost employers 1,601 dollars per person each year. The return on investment when we create individual and systemic change is increased retention, greater job satisfaction, and higher quality work, which ultimately leads to a better bottom line.

From your experience or research, what are different steps that each of us as individuals, as a community and as a society, can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling stressed, depressed, anxious and having other mental health issues ? Can you explain?

As individuals, as a community, and as a society, it is so important to sympathize with and validate the mental health concerns being expressed by those around us. Often, we want to jump into problem solving mode without understanding the nature of the challenge, so active listening is key in grasping where people need support. Active listening requires that we don’t listen to respond, but rather to truly hear the other person, so that we can normalize and validate their struggles. We can ask clarifying questions to better understand difficulties rather than assuming we understand. Also, reminding loved ones that they are not alone and that there is support available is vital, so that trained professionals can step in when someone is ready to seek out mental health services.

Habits can play a huge role in mental wellness. What are the best strategies you would suggest to develop good healthy habits for optimal mental wellness that can replace any poor habits?

Developing healthy habits requires consistency, so starting with the basics can be beneficial. When creating new habits, you’ll want to pick habits that are small and achievable, so that you can regularly receive the reward you’ve established for the follow through. For example, if you are typically sedentary sitting at your desk all day, scheduling time to get up and stretch at lunchtime daily can be a way to mitigate some of the impact of inactivity while creating a consistent routine. Each day that you get up and engage in movement during your lunch break, you may choose to reward yourself with taking time to appreciate a hobby. By rewarding yourself with an enjoyable activity, you’ve reinforced the positive habit, and therefore made it more likely that you’ll engage in the positive habit the next day.

Do you use any meditation, breathing or mind-calming practices that promote your mental wellbeing? We’d love to hear about all of them. How have they impacted your own life?

Mindfulness, or the ability to stay consciously present, has positively impacted my mental health and wellbeing. As someone who copes with anxiety and specializes in treating anxiety disorders, utilizing a 4–7–8 breathing technique (breathe in through your nose for 4 seconds, hold in the breath for 7 seconds, and exhale through your mouth for 8 seconds) can assist in de-escalating anxiety.

Grounding myself physically by noticing my feet planted firmly on the ground beneath me and holding a smooth worry stone in my hand ensures that I stay present in this moment instead of allowing my mind to constantly wander to the past or the future. If I’m standing on carpet or grass, I’ll notice the textures of the ground beneath me, which focuses my attention on the present moment.

I enjoy utilizing the Calm app’s 3-minute body scan meditation, as it guides you in scanning for tension from head to toe and breathing into the areas of tensions to release them. This helps me to quickly relax in moments of stress, and it has been helpful for many of my clients as well.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

One of my favorite books is Brene Brown’s The Gifts of Imperfection, as it chronicles her journey in discovering her powers of vulnerability and the importance of embracing our imperfections. She discusses boundaries in her book and speaks to how the most compassionate people are the most boundary-oriented people. As a result, they give from a wholehearted place versus giving from a place of resentment. This concept was transformative for me, because as a recovering people pleaser, I always thought that compassionate people gave without limits, but this book taught me that I can be caring towards others while also caring for myself.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could start a movement, I’d work with the leaders of all the top companies in the world in creating an organizational culture that incorporates mental wellbeing as a core metric of their businesses’ success. On average, we spend one-third of our lives at work, so this type of healthy culture from the top down could positively impact millions of people’s day-to-day lives. I’d help leadership teams to design and implement wellbeing initiatives that address the systemic issues leading to burnout, which in turn scales social impact.

