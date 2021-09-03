Nicolo Bates Of TEDU: “I don’t like winning at the expense of someone else ”

I don’t like winning at the expense of someone else — that’s not the motto we built our company on. If you study our product, we look to advance everyone who encounters it; the students have more dependable access to help, they perform better. The job market gets higher-quality students. The University departments receive better funding through impactful data analysis, which also enables professors to enhance their curriculum in real-time. A proper strategy to disrupt an industry is to create an environment where everyone’s a winner.

Nicolo has a background in finance and economics with a focus on corporate strategy. He first started the concept of TEDU in 2016 while attending the University of Miami. TEDU is an education technology company with an enterprise platform built to integrate and partner with universities and other educational institutions worldwide to create an academic environment where no student is left without access to the help they need. In addition to founding TEDU, Nicolo also co-founded Velikiy Caviar, a humane-harvest no-kill Sturgeon caviar company.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Thanks for having me! In 2016, I was a student at UMiami, and one night, I noticed a group of students packing up their bags after a long study session to get dinner off-campus. One of the students had to stay behind after telling her friends she and her family were going through financial difficulty. After her friends left, I saw how upset and isolated she felt because she couldn’t financially afford the same interactions her friends could. Then a few weeks later, I saw another student at the library one evening who received a call from his scheduled tutor. The tutor canceled at the last minute, leaving the student without the help he needed for his exam the next day.

Unfortunately, these occurrences are prevalent on higher education campuses, and I started investigating how rising tuition doesn’t always result in accessibility for resources for students. There is a rise in the number of students not completing their degrees, with drop-out rates at all-time highs affecting university funding, so administrators are forced to investigate the drivers behind student retention, performance, and completion.

Academic resource methodologies are becoming increasingly obsolete, calling for universities to adopt innovative software solutions that increase student accessibility and participation while delivering impactful data back to academics to be used to increase student performance. Thus, a desperate need to improve supportive technologies outside the classroom that can accommodate today’s students is required to ensure students receive the help they need to stay in school and perform to the best of their ability. There is so much that could be accomplished with the right technology on today’s campus, but it wasn’t happening — so I developed TEDU.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

TEDU is providing students ownership over their academic journey while streamlining processes for both students and faculty. The FERPA compliant TEDU platform replaces outdated, costly, and inefficient academic support infrastructure with sophisticated software solutions that generate valuable data and analytics while servicing students 24/7. The data and analytics collected from the TEDU platform provide impactful insights to adjust curriculum and teaching methodology for a more efficient learning experience. This 360-degree approach allows students to receive academic assistance from their University at any time and any place, not just during available business hours.

TEDU also creates a university-specific network where students can receive academic help from their peers at substantially lower market prices demanded by third parties. Students can generate easy, on-campus income to alleviate the growing costs of post-secondary education, without becoming a distraction on campus, simply by performing well in their courses and assisting others. This collaborative exchange also boosts communication, problem-solving, and coaching skills critical for post-graduation employment in today’s job market.

TEDU’s long-term vision is to become the leading provider for extra-curricular academic support software, further expanding into other university academic support areas. This would enable TEDU to expand the amount of data collected for analysis so that TEDU can begin offering this data back to the public sector to improve education on aggregate. Eventually, TEDU will enter the K-12 marketplace with modified versions of its product offerings to help bridge the student knowledge gap before entering the post-secondary phase of education. TEDU ultimately empowers campuses to create an academic environment where no student is left without access to the necessary technologies needed to succeed both inside and outside the classroom.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Looking back, our team can chuckle at our initial assumption that it would be an easy path to establish our foothold in Higher Education. We critically miscalculated the amount of trust required for universities to feel confident in our business enough to open up to us. It took a significant amount of time, resources, and patience to build the credibility needed to obtain our first university partner. After that immense first hurdle, it became more accessible and easier for us to work with other universities as our credibility in the marketplace developed.

The lesson to be learned here is that you need to understand your client fully, the responsibilities they hold in the industry, and the confidence they will require that your organization perform and protect the best interest of their organization and their clients. While this piece of advice may seem to focus more on B2B business strategies, the principles remain for direct-to-consumer businesses as you need to understand your client and the role your product will have in their lives and families. Sometimes it will be easier to connect to the client and assure them of the viability and benefits of your product/service. However, most of the time, it will take patience and persistence to build the credibility for your brand to build consumer confidence. Focus on building your brand!

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Having an excellent investment and advisory team has been highly impactful on my journey. Without the investors, I wouldn’t be where I am now, and everyone who believed in TEDU has helped bring the company to life. They’re able to fill the gaps in knowledge that I had when building this company. For example, one of our investors and advisors has had two previous multi-billion dollar exits and was able to help us position the company for rapid but conscious growth. Another early investor in the company successfully built a multi-billion dollar a year company by establishing partnerships to create a network where all his partners and clients thrive. He was instrumental in guiding our strategic plan of establishing credibility and accessibility through partners in ed-tech, like Instructure, Blackboard, etc.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

The appropriate time to disrupt is when there’s an apparent disconnection between customer needs and marketplace offerings. If you can become the bridge between what the customer needs and what is offered through the marketplace, you will be in a great position to scale the business and contribute to an environment for long-term success. I think the best disruptors are the ones that figure out how to discover the “high tide floats all boats” scenario. I believe, rather than punishing someone while they’re down, you should want to extend a helping hand.

I don’t like winning at the expense of someone else — that’s not the motto we built our company on. If you study our product, we look to advance everyone who encounters it; the students have more dependable access to help, they perform better. The job market gets higher-quality students. The University departments receive better funding through impactful data analysis, which also enables professors to enhance their curriculum in real-time. A proper strategy to disrupt an industry is to create an environment where everyone’s a winner.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

1. In 2018, Jack Ma gave a speech at the World Economic Forum, and there were a few soundbites stuck with me. Ma said that as a leader, he would always make sure everyone he worked with was brighter than him, and his job was to make sure that all the intelligent people worked effectively and efficiently together. That made accomplishing his vision easier and less strenuous on himself and the business. I believe if you take that approach to life, whether it’s the right business partners, friends, employees, and especially significant others, you can create an outstanding balance to not only accomplish what you want in a business, but also enjoy a great life. I am blessed to have come across all those types of people throughout my life and honestly owe them a great deal of gratitude for the support and love they continue to provide.

2. University of Miami Professor Dr. Alejandro Ruelas-Gossi and his strategy course single-handedly changed my perspective on creating a successful company and product in today’s shifting economic landscape. Orchestration theory, which Dr. Ruelas-Gossi championed, became the backbone of all my decision making and I owe TEDU’s success to the strategies learned in that course. A quote by Adam Brandenburger and Barry Nalebuff states that “successful business strategy is about actively shaping the game you play, not just playing the game you find,” which is something I continually keep in mind.

3. When designing a technology infrastructure that will handle sensitive consumer data, you absolutely must develop your security infrastructure and data methodology to conform to where data regulations will be in the future, not to the data regulations in place today. It becomes challenging to unwind, redesign, or alter business models that depend on data integrity and infrastructure once created and then required to change because of modifications to regulatory data laws. In today’s data-sensitive environment, companies should build from the ground up with ethical data practices and continue to maintain those practices as they scale. In the long run, this will inherently pay off by reducing risk, creating confidence with your consumers, and reducing the potential headaches for an exit in the future. As a technology company, your consumers trust you with their data and have an absolute responsibility to protect them.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We are continuing to take strides to create higher quality and better-performing students in all stages of their academic careers; this is the forefront of why we started a company focused on assisting students outside the classroom. However, we firmly believe that we can become an incredible asset inside the classroom by enhancing the curriculum taught to students in the future. As the TEDU platform continues to spread to educational systems worldwide, we will grow our machine learning and AI to identify when a student is approaching an academic hurdle before the student sustains a negative recorded performance mark on an exam or paper. Our platform will automatically notify the professor of those students with recommended solutions in the form of additional recommended content or placement into an extra-curricular academic support program. This personalized learning and assistance is key in an educational environment that rapidly adopts innovative technologies to accommodate and further enhance today’s students.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

This isn’t a traditional answer, but I’m a big advocate of making sure there’s always space on your bookshelf for science fiction books. I know most science fiction books can be silly, but these futuristic-paced novels do wonders in expanding how the mind thinks. We are so accustomed to seeing what today’s world looks and feels like that sometimes we need to be brought into a different reality to see where the world is going and what the future might have in store for society. This mindset is fundamental in building companies and products as the world is moving faster with innovation. If you build for today, you will be antiquated much sooner than companies in the past. So, in short, don’t hesitate to mix up your reading with some science fiction because it expands your mind and elevates your creativity!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Something my grandfather told me is, “If you keep your ear to the ground, you can always hear what is coming,” If you take that approach to life, you will notice when there is an opportunity to change something or prepare for something coming. Always be attentive, aware, and most importantly, CURIOUS!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Precisely what I’m doing now — helping to replace outdated infrastructure in universities so that as many students as possible can achieve academic success and find jobs after graduation, as well as helping faculty achieve success in cost-efficient, data-driven solutions.

