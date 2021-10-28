Nicolina Delgadillo of BeeSmart: “Work hard”

Work hard. Would you believe that working doesn’t just come naturally to some people? There is no concept of when you finish one task and start in on the next one. Yet, some people pat themselves on the back when they do as little work as possible. While this provides temporary fun, it won’t help towards real success.

Have a voracious openness to learn. Ask a question to whoever you engage with. I always ask everything because I am curious and want to learn everything. One of my best friends always tells me, you ask too many questions, but I believe that is how you learn.

Be willing to get out of your comfort zone, do things you don’t necessarily want to do, take risks, and make difficult decisions.

Be grateful- Concentrating on what you have, instead of what you lack, colors everything you do. Not only should you be thankful for the blessings in our lives, but also, the setbacks because that is how you learn the most.

Keep a journal to track your thoughts and activities, get to know yourself better, and be able to appreciate your progress.

Is the American Dream still alive? If you speak to many of the immigrants we spoke to, who came to this country with nothing but grit, resilience, and a dream, they will tell you that it certainly is still alive.

As a part of our series about immigrant success stories, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nicolina Delgadillo.

Nicolina is a US based entrepreneur and founder of BeeSmart. Originally from Bolivia, she emigrated to The United States at the age of sixteen. After obtaining a full scholarship and gaining her masters in Corporate Instructional Technology, in 2018, she founded BeeSmart. BeeSmart is a digital learning company that designs custom training programs for businesses. Beesmart has worked with several prominent companies including NEFCU Bank, Strategic solutions, Magnet Media the NYC Department of Homeless Services and more. Most recently, BeeSmart is helping to develop training to the North Miami Beach Police department.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I had a stable and caring relationship with both my parents. My growing memories happened when I was about seven years old, and my parents were getting divorced. It was a challenging change because shortly after that, I lost touch with my father. My mom did a fantastic job playing both roles-mom and dad. I never felt the need for a dad until I reconnected with my dad at the age of 25. I am very grateful for that because it wasn’t until then that I realized how much he meant to me and how empty I felt. We instantly became best friends, as if time hadn’t pass. Unfortunately, after our reconciliation, my father passed away. I am grateful I am a person who doesn’t hold grudges. I am sure my dad knew how much I loved him. I also come from a third world country, quite different from the USA- a developing country. Not only economically different but also culturally. Living two perspectives gives you the advantage to see the difference and learn to value what you left behind and what you have. It teaches you to adjust because you face different challenges since you are no longer in your comfort zone. You become smarter. You also become more empathetic, more sensitive, more mature, and more grateful.

Was there a particular trigger point that made you emigrate to the US? Can you tell us the story?

In 2005, a significant movement came to my country Bolivia, the socialism became strong and took over my country. My mom saw this coming and followed her instinct and, with perseverance, left Bolivia with me. In 2006 the socialism won the elections. She was right. She never regretted this decision. And today, more than ever, we bless the moment she made it, because still 16 years later and the same government is still in Place.

Can you tell us the story of how you came to the USA? What was that experience like?

I was 16 years old when we came to America. I was on a student visa. I had a tough time adapting to many factors — the language, the system, the idiosyncrasy, the food but most importantly, I was away from family and friends. As a teenager, you do not see what your parents see. You just want to have fun. I wanted to graduate from High school with my friends from middle school. In Bolivia, a teenager’s life is quite different from America. Over there, we have a lot of freedom. Here I depended on 100% of my mom, even for a car ride. Alone in a small apartment (my mom used to work hard and study at the University simultaneously). I was very popular at my school in Bolivia. In America, I didn’t have any friends; I was just another immigrant with broken English. I remember one day, my mom was called for a meeting with me and the teachers. They told us that I was going to lose the year due to my lack of English. I told them to give me three months to prove them wrong. I ended up graduating with a high grade and an above- average score on the SATs and earned a full scholarship to Bloomsburg. I graduated Cum Laude with a B.S. in Finance and a minor in Financial Planning from the Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. After University, I received a job offer from Merryll Lynch, which I strongly considered. However, Bloomsburg University offered me another scholarship for my Master’s degree. I accepted the opportunity to further my intellect through higher education and scholarships and earned my Masters in Corporate Instructional Technology. Even though I had a full scholarship, I got a full- time job as a bartender at Cuba Libre in Philadelphia. I went to school during the day and worked as a bartender at night. I kept that same pace during my master degree until I obtained my internship with PECO.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped make the move more manageable? Can you share a story?

Looking up to a person is different for everyone. For me, it is my mom. My mother is strong, independent, and a warrior. A person who many people look up to, including myself. Someone who has the biggest heart in the world. Even when something is dragging her down, she always has a positive attitude towards any situation. She made a considerable sacrifice of leaving her home in Bolivia behind and immigrating to an entirely new country by herself with a teen daughter. That’s a big deal, and it requires a lot of courage. Also, I have a mentor Dr Sharma from Bloomsburg University. He wisely advised me to take my Master’s degree in Corporate Instructional technology. A field that took me where I am now, I am happy because there is a lot of demand and a lot to do in this Country.

So how are things going today?

Throughout my experience in the workforce, I repeatedly noticed the difficulties around corporate training programs. Specifically, I noticed how poorly the programs were implemented and how they were designed. Thus, I discovered this niche business opportunity and devoted my efforts to making the design process more straightforward and returning a higher ROI to the companies buying such services. I established a consulting firm devoted to Learning and Development. My company today, devoted to making corporate learning better in every way and more profitable, is BEEMSART LLC. BeeSmart was founded in 2018. BeeSmart is a digital learning company that designs custom training programs and uses its proven instructional design methodology to create customized training programs. Programs are designed to engage the business target audience and fulfil business objectives quickly, cost-effectively while producing measurable growth for companies. I see the future with excitement. There is a lot to do, and I really want to help companies to create customized training programs designed specifically to engage with their target audience and fulfil their business objectives in a timely, cost-effective Manner.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I leverage my success in different ways. I do my best in everything I can. I wake up at 6:30 am, I work out every day first thing in the morning. I believe that it is vital to take care of yourself in and outside. I am healthy in every way. I work hard, give more than I am asked for. I have many friends and always find time for them. I believe that a friendship has to be fed. I spend a lot of time with my little siblings and mom; they are everything to me. I also volunteer in a couple of foundations. A close one to me is the Community Police Relations Foundation (CPRF). This foundation is dedicated to Strengthening Community, Law Enforcement Relations through Outreach, Participation, Events, and Scholarships; Supporting Law Enforcement, First Responders, and their Families in times of distress which I think is very important.

You have first-hand experience with the US immigration system. If you had the power, which three things would you suggest to improve the system?

This is a subject that I am very passionate about. I think the immigration bill is completely broken in America. I think they should make the path to citizenship easier for people who come legally. They make it almost impossible. Instead, coming illegally is easier, and they get benefits like food stamps, day-care for their children, health care. The immigration system has to be reinvented.

Can you share “5 keys to achieving the American dream” that others can learn from you? Please share a story or example for each.

Work hard. Would you believe that working doesn’t just come naturally to some people? There is no concept of when you finish one task and start in on the next one. Yet, some people pat themselves on the back when they do as little work as possible. While this provides temporary fun, it won’t help towards real success. Have a voracious openness to learn. Ask a question to whoever you engage with. I always ask everything because I am curious and want to learn everything. One of my best friends always tells me, you ask too many questions, but I believe that is how you learn. Be willing to get out of your comfort zone, do things you don’t necessarily want to do, take risks, and make difficult decisions. Be grateful- Concentrating on what you have, instead of what you lack, colors everything you do. Not only should you be thankful for the blessings in our lives, but also, the setbacks because that is how you learn the most. Keep a journal to track your thoughts and activities, get to know yourself better, and be able to appreciate your progress.

We know that the US needs improvement. But are there 3 things that make you optimistic about the US’s future?

Lately, it feels like the US is unravelling; however, I believe wholeheartedly that I don’t think my journey could be achieved in another country. This is the only country where you have a genuine opportunity for upward socio-economic mobility. We are in a time where science and technology can be deployed to have massively positive effects on our economy and society if we act with urgency and thoughtfulness. The USA is a land of free, and as long as this country keeps this, we will be able to express and do things for the wellness of the community, country, and the world.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I am not interested in meeting a politician, but I would like to meet the former president of the USA Mr. Donald Trump because he became president of the USA without being a politician. What a different path! He is different. I heard about him since I was little due to his entrepreneur spirit. He takes risks, he is direct, there’s no grey area with him, which I love. He is hated, but also so loved like any other president in the last decades.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

Follow my website www.beesmartllc.com you can always reach out to me via Instagram at @nicolina_delga