Nicole Taylor Of The Charmer Boutique: “Determination is a good one”

Determination is a good one. I have to say I am one of the most determined people I know. Once I get something in my head there is no talking me out of it. Being determined would absolutely be key in creating a highly successful business.

The global health and wellness market is worth more than 1.5 trillion dollars. So many people are looking to improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. At the same time, so many people are needed to help provide these services. What does it take to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry” we are talking to health and wellness professionals who can share insights and stories from their experiences.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Nicole Taylor.

Nicole is Registered Nurse, as well as a certified Reiki practitioner, Reiki being an ancient Japanese form of energy healing. Ms. Taylor is a wife and mother of three, and the owner of a small business called The Charmer Boutique, LLC where she crafts Reiki infused crystal air plant suncatchers. Nicole created her business by merging all of her passions into one, and with the intention of decreasing stress and bringing peace into the lives of others.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I grew up in the Hudson Valley region of New York State, growing up in a home filled with plants and crystals. I obtained my Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2007 from Pace University and became certified in Reiki in 2020. I’ve always wanted to find a way to merge my interest in energy healing with my career.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

When the world came to a screeching halt in early 2020, my stress levels, like most hit an all-time high. Searching for a way to cope and lessen my anxieties, I began to incorporate meditation into my daily life. Noticing a decrease in my level of stress, I wanted to continue to find ways to incorporate holistic healing into my life. My aunt, a Reiki Master, suggested taking Reiki courses. With the world on lockdown and nothing but time on my hands, I began taking online Reiki classes. While studying Reiki, another form of therapy I took up was crafting crystal suncatchers. Each piece that was crafted was infused with this energy, and thus, The Charmer Boutique, LLC was born.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

Both yoga and meditation are hands down my “go-to” activities. These two things help to ease any anxieties I may have and set the tone for a calmer, more intentional day.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

I have worked as a Registered Nurse for 14 years, so wellness has always been a part of my life. However, starting The Charmer Boutique, LLC allowed me to turn a hobby of working with plants and crystals and creating unique sun catchers, combine it with my passion for Reiki, and turn it into a small business.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

When first starting my small business, the biggest challenge was fear of the unknown. There was so much hesitation of not doing well, and not producing a product that people would want, or understand the intention behind. I remember reaching out to another small business owner for some basic advice and realized quickly, I could do this too. I could own and operate an LLC on my own, and my fears suddenly started to melt away and my dreams slowly started to become a reality.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

The entire intention of the pieces I create is to help bring a calming and peaceful energy to any environment. My company was born during the first year of the pandemic, and it was important for me to make my customers aware that each piece is blessed, or infused, with Reiki energy, and with the above intention in mind. Shortly after starting my business, I was contacted by Area P Special Olympics, based out of Pennsylvania. They asked me to create three unique pieces for a fundraiser to honor a long-time volunteer of their organization. I was honored to be invited to be a part of this month-long fundraiser in early 2021. It was an incredible feeling knowing that my items could help such an important cause.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am constantly working on coming up with new designs for my suncatchers and hope to be able to incorporate other energy-enhancing products soon. I hope to continue to be able to bring a sense of calm to people for years to come.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Ambition, persistence, and determination would be some traits I can confidently say I possess. I have always been ambitious, setting goals for myself and doing my best to reach them. I would say I became aware of this during my time in nursing school, as it was one of the most difficult times in my life. Becoming a Registered Nurse was quite a challenge, and I know there were many times I could have given up and chosen a different route. However, I knew in the end, the hard work and dedication would pay off.

Persistence is another trait that was instrumental to my success. For years I knew I wanted to incorporate some form of holistic healing into my career, however, I only had nursing experience working in a trauma center and school-based setting. I was never quite sure how I could incorporate holistic healing into my practice, but also thrive professionally while doing so. I never gave up on my dream or desire to figure out how to incorporate energy healing as a part of my life and making it successful, and to imagine that it was born, and thrived, during a pandemic has been unimaginable to me.

Determination has played a key role in my success; once my sight is set on something it’s very difficult for me to change my mind or be swayed otherwise. Once I started dabbling in this handmade suncatcher business, I knew I wanted to make it official by creating an LLC. No matter how scared, uncertain, or worried I was about what that all entailed, I decided that didn’t matter. Taking one step at a time, and learning along the way, I quickly became a self-taught businesswoman.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Wellness, to me, incorporates mind, body, and soul. I feel like all three aspects of one’s self-being balanced are incredibly important for a well-lived life. As we all know, fitness is important to maintain a healthy body but finding ways to nurture our mind and soul are so important as well. Especially with all the stressors that we each face daily, from work to managing relationships, to simply tuning into our social media apps.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

I believe that wellness leads to mindfulness. When we take care of those three important aspects I mentioned above, mind, body, and soul, we perhaps unintentionally, start to become more mindful. This focus on ourselves can help us in a variety of ways. From decreasing stress, helping to regulate our emotions, and helping to ease anxiety as well as depression. As a nurse and energy healer, I have witnessed first-hand how untraditional healing, such as Reiki, can truly benefit a client in ways that perhaps some would be reluctant to think can help.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

It seems like companies have realized the importance of a work-life balance, and how effective working remotely can be. Being outside, breathing fresh air, and being encouraged to take a moment to ourselves throughout the day to reset seems to have become what we are encouraged to do these days.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Persistence, creativity, confidence, determination, and perhaps most importantly, gratitude.

For the majority of my life, I have been interested in wellness through energy healing and simultaneously craved owning my own business. For years I have told my husband how I’d love to run my own company, never being quite able to put my finger on what it would be that could be done successfully. I never stopped dreaming and believing that I could have my own business, being persistent in this mindset allowed me to manifest my dreams. A true Capricorn, I never let anything stop me on the path to achieving my goals. Creativity is another key component to owning a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry. What could I bring to the table that would be different and unique? I constantly kept that in mind when starting out, and still do every day. I often think to myself there are so many successful companies that bring similar items to the table, but what makes them stand out? What makes them desirable? Maybe it sounds silly, but I think about Nike and Adidas, two huge companies who sell essentially the same items, two competitors. What makes each of these companies successful? Why do people crave their items over a different brand? What makes them unique? Then I think of my small business; there are other people in the world who craft homemade items, but what could I do to stand out? What could I do to be different and have my items be desirable? I thought perhaps infusing my love of holistic healing and my passion for my craft could potentially bring something different to the table for my customers, and it turns out, it has. Having the confidence to attempt to follow your dreams is another way to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry. I was initially doubtful in my abilities to start any type of business, and hesitant to put myself out in the public eye and talk about my work and passion for energy healing. I am naturally quite shy and more reserved, and it has been a huge challenge for me to speak openly about my goals, dreams, and passion in this industry. Building up the confidence to just do it made all the difference. Determination is a good one. I have to say I am one of the most determined people I know. Once I get something in my head there is no talking me out of it. Being determined would absolutely be key in creating a highly successful business. Finally, but most importantly, gratitude. Every single person who purchases one of my crafts for themselves receives a personal thank you note letting them know how grateful I am for their business. Every thank you I write comes from such a sincere place. My customers have allowed me to be successful in following my dreams and passions, and without them, I would have none of this small business success that you see today.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start a movement in mindfulness; meditation and energy healing. I am absolutely in love with the way meditating helps to soothe my soul, put my mind at ease, and teaches me how to breathe through stressful situations. If more people spent time on their mindfulness the world might just be in a calmer state than it is currently. Throw some healing crystals into your meditation practice and you never know what you can achieve.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

For the last several years I have been inspired by Dave Ramsey. His financial teachings have greatly influenced my life and the lives of my husband and children. His teachings have taught me how to be financially savvy, and have taught me how to set goals and crush them. His lessons have been invaluable to me, and have guided me in making thoughtful financial decisions, such as starting this business which only began as a small “side hustle,” as he would call it. It has now begun to grow into something much more than that! I am truly unsure if I would be where I am today without his influence, I honestly don’t think I would be.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I can be found online at TheCharmerBoutique.com, or @TheCharmerBoutique on Instagram.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!