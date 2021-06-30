Nicole Schaeffer of Insmed: “Consistency is so important”

Make sure to leave time on your video calls to incorporate the more social aspects of being a team, just like you would when you were physically together.

Nicole joined Insmed in October 2012. She brings more than 25 years of experience in Human Resources, organizational development, corporate operations, and building life science organizations. Prior to Insmed, Nicole served as Senior Vice President, Administration and Human Resources, for Amicus Therapeutics where she was responsible for the human resources, facilities, and IT functions. At Amicus, Nicole was responsible for the organizational growth and development from its earliest stages to a late-stage clinical company. During this time, she focused on developing a culture of excellence to support that growth. Prior to Amicus, Nicole served as Senior Director, Human Resources, for three portfolio companies of Flagship Ventures, a venture capital firm. She has also held HR leadership positions with Oak Industries and EMC Corporation. Nicole received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Rochester and her Master of Business Administration from Boston University.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

I have always liked to solve problems and find solutions. I began my career in HR, and after working for several larger organizations where I found myself having to navigate challenges that others had created, I decided I wanted to start from scratch with a blank slate. I began working for a venture capital firm, helping to launch new companies. This eventually led to me working with several biotech CEOs, partnering with them to build out their organizations. I quickly expanded my remit from HR into other areas that are essentially the building blocks for a successful organization. Today, in my role as Chief People Strategy Officer for Insmed, I oversee HR, IT, Corporate Communications, and Facilities, and contribute to our organization’s overall strategy and direction as part of our Executive Committee.

The pandemic has blurred the lines between work and home and ramped up stress levels on many fronts, so it’s important to keep an eye on employee burnout as we navigate the “new normal.” I suggest having an ongoing dialog with each member of the team to see what sort of work schedule makes sense, within the parameters of what works for your organization. Perhaps agree to a set day of the week and time of day for regular meetings so that employees can work their schedules around it. I also recommend that leaders avoid emailing or texting at all times of the day unless it’s urgent so employees don’t feel obligated to respond. You might be catching up on emails at night or on the weekend, but you don’t want your team to feel like they have to do the same.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Some companies have many years of experience with managing a remote team. Others have just started this, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you tell us how many years of experience you have managing remote teams?

I’ve been managing remote teams for about three years as my company has expanded globally, but the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the need for all leaders to be much more thoughtful and deliberate in how we manage remotely. It’s a paradigm that’s very likely here to stay.

Managing a team remotely can be very different than managing a team that is in front of you. Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding managing a remote team? Can you give a story or example for each?

There are a number of challenges with managing a remote team but most of them boil down to communication and connection. First, with everyone working remotely, it’s hard to have the daily “drive bys” that I used to find so beneficial. Leveraging technology is critically important to address this challenge, and we need to use all the tools at our disposal. I check in with my team regularly, through a combination of scheduled Zoom calls and chats by Microsoft Teams. Face-to-face communication over video is important but not every interaction has to be a meeting — sometimes a quick phone call is fine. When that’s the case, I always try to ping my team members via Teams to see if they’re available rather than calling out of the blue.

Another key challenge is making sure everyone is hearing the same message. Consistency is so important, so when I have updates that are relevant for all of my direct reports, I bundle those into team meetings so that everyone gets the same update and can benefit from hearing each other’s questions. This also helps them cascade relevant information to their teams in a consistent manner, so that lines of communication remain open at all levels.

It’s also important to make sure your team is talking to each other without you having to pull them together. Encouraging your team to solve problems without you being present creates a sense of teamwork and camaraderie.

Lastly, when you’re remote, it may be harder for your team to find you to ask a question or check in. Be direct with your team about the best ways for them to reach you — whether it’s formal meetings, calling, or even texting. Don’t leave them guessing — encourage them to reach out when they need you and be clear about how to do so.

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of managing a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote employee?

Constructive feedback is always best provided face to face. Set up a video call if possible, or audio if needed. Just as you would in person, offer the employee suggestions for how something could have been done differently. You can always follow up in writing, but an email should never be the first way an employee receives constructive feedback. Don’t assume that just because someone is remote, the conversation can’t be done face to face or at least by phone.

Can you specifically address how to give constructive feedback over email? How do you prevent the email from sounding too critical or harsh?

Again, the best place to start is a verbal conversation, even if it needs to be done over video or the phone. If you do follow up by email, avoid negative words and offer suggestions for alternative ways to think about or do something. Using examples that someone can learn from is much better than just providing negative feedback.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic? Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

Don’t assume that the ways you communicated in the past will be the same ones that work now. Video calls, group chats on Microsoft Teams, collaboration sites like SharePoint to work together on documents — these tools can all help us stay connected. It’s just as important — and probably even more so — to have regular touch points, but make sure that meetings are well constructed and not excessive. Zoom burnout can be a real thing, so ensure the time on Zoom is well spent.

In addition, don’t prevent team members from bringing their personal lives into the work. It is inevitable a dog will bark or a child will enter the room to ask for something; I view this as a silver lining of the pandemic in that employees can connect on a more personal level.

What do you suggest can be done to create a healthy and empowering work culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

Make sure to leave time on your video calls to incorporate the more social aspects of being a team, just like you would when you were physically together. Ask about the employee and his or her family — don’t set the expectation that personal lives need to be kept separate from the workday. It’s also important to ask employees what challenges they are dealing with, if any. Lastly, find time for Zoom calls that are specifically meant to be social — use virtual happy hours, ice breakers, or other game ideas to keep the dialog going.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I believe that if we give each other a little more kindness each day, we get the best out of ourselves and each other. It is easy to take emotions out on others, but harder to train yourself to be thoughtful and kind; developing this skill is a strength. The following quote sums it up for me:

“Tenderness and kindness are not signs of weakness and despair, but manifestations of strength and resolution.” ― Kahlil Gibran

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!