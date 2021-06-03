Nicole Pearl of the Beauty Girl: “Community”

Community. Finding one or more people who “get it” in a way where you don’t need to do any explaining but who can just be there to support you is important.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

I grew up in a suburb of Chicago with my two older sisters and parents. I loved my childhood, and we were a close-knit family.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.” I use this quote as a reminder that it’s better to take risks and fail then live with regret and wonder what could have been. For this reason, just after grad school in my early 20s, I went to New York City a few months after 9/11. I sublet a room in an apartment I read about on Craigs List and moved into the apartment sight unseen and without having ever met my roommate. My only security was that I had a 6-month paid internship at a magazine, but I had no idea what would transpire after. I ended up staying in NYC for 8 years and rose through the ranks as a magazine editor.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Persistence always wins.

I didn’t get the first staff position at a magazine that I interviewed for. But I didn’t give up. Every so often I’d check in with the person with whom I interviewed. When the original hire couldn’t take the pressure and was fired, I was called and hired to step in. I succeeded in that position; it landed me my next magazine job and that lead to a successful career.

No means not right now.

As a TV contributor and freelance writer, I am pitching myself to producers and editors almost daily. It can take years or months to get booked on some shows, but as long as you are consistently showing up and providing value, the producers or editors will know your name and will think of you when the right opportunity arises.

Be Flexible.

Since I’ve become a solopreneur, my ability to adjust to the changes in the media landscape and pivot is what’s kept me relevant. For example, I’ve gone from being a staff editor to freelancing full-time to embracing digital outlets and creating a blog to becoming an on-air personality. My latest pivot is using my expertise to empower others to land their dream TV booking or editorial placement.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

Yes.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

Our son was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. This is a life change for him as well as our entire family. The diagnosis is hard enough, but it came when my youngest was only 3 months old and shortly after our middle son was diagnosed with epilepsy. A traumatic moment was when we were driving in the car with our two boys and just as my son’s blood sugar was dropping dangerously low, and I was trying to treat him for that, our middle son had a seizure. My husband was driving, and I was trying to manage both kids as we immediately drove to the hospital. The scariest part was knowing the permanent consequences that could result from a low blood sugar episode (death) or a seizure (brain damage).

This is one example of a series of traumatizing events we experienced within the first 6 months of diagnosis.

How did you react in the short term?

I disconnected from my emotions. There is no room for panic. I stayed calm even with the adrenaline, focused on the present and was all business and execution.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

Talking to other moms who have children with Type 1 was like therapy. Finding a community of other women who simply get it, don’t need any explanation and who can understand the challenges was the most helpful. They were my best resources during this time, and now I try to pay it forward and be a support for other moms whose kids were recently diagnosed.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

Time does eventually help to normalize your new reality. Learning about this disease and how to manage it is like learning a foreign language in the beginning. You get used to living on less sleep and eventually get more comfortable with all of the medical variables and technology You have to accept that this is a disease that you can’t control. You can do the same exact thing every day, yet my son’s blood sugar could be wildly different each day.

As for that specific event, seeing the resilience in my kids really did help us move forward. Of course, we do have a fear in the back of our minds about if/when the next seizure or severe low blood sugar could happen, but we don’t let it dominate our day to day. We are prepared with the medicines and protocol we would need to take.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

I have made Type 1 Diabetes awareness part of my mission. I share information about it on my Instagram and even created a Type 1 Diabetes & Beyond club on the audio app Clubhouse. Having this purpose helps me as much as it helps others. And being that Type 1 is a disease you can’t control, having this purpose provides a sense of control. I also stay in touch with other moms who have kids with Type 1. This support system is important as we all have good days and bad days.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

Shanna is a woman who lives in our area. She is a mom of two kids with type 1. When our son was diagnosed, we were connected through mutual friends. She dropped everything and came to the hospital with her son to visit us. She was my lifeboat. I call her my Type 1 Fairy God Mother. She arrived with a starter kit with some essentials and tips that were extremely helpful for when we got home. And having her son there really helped make mine feel like there was someone else like him. She gave me her cell, and she was available at all hours to help answer my questions and provide support. I would send her photos of different types of food, and she’d even help me figure out how many carbs were in each item.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

As a result of what we’ve been through, I’ve realized that I am stronger than I realized. I’ve been faced with situations that most people never experience in their lifetime, and now I know that I can rise to the occasion when necessary.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I’ve learned that I’m strong and won’t let the challenges that life throws my way get the best of me. Having a kid with type 1 is like having a baby who never graduates to sleeping through the night. I could easily use my exhaustion as an excuse to not be motivated or driven to propel my business. But I don’t. I’ve never used this challenge as an excuse to not reach for a goal.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Community. Finding one or more people who “get it” in a way where you don’t need to do any explaining but who can just be there to support you is important. Time. It took us a good year to start to feel comfortable with our new reality. We had to get through a lot of firsts — first trip on an airplane, first day when our son was at school without us, first birthday party and more. There’s a lot of anxiety that comes with adjusting to life with Type 1 Diabetes. It never goes away as there will always be more firsts on the horizon. But as time goes on you realize you’ve got this or will figure out a way to get it. Distraction. I am grateful for my kids. Being that I had a newborn when my son was diagnosed, I couldn’t just sink into an abyss. My newborn and two other kids needed me. And they also brought me joy. There’s something about the innocence of children and seeing their happiness that is healing. Goals. Having something to look forward to kept me motivated. When my son was diagnosed, I couldn’t imagine ever spending a night away from him. I had a goal to get to a place where it would be possible for me to spend the night away on a girl’s trip. Eventually, that happened on my 40th birthday. Professionally speaking, I was adamant that I wouldn’t let Type 1 Diabetes dominate my life, so I continued to work and never let this disease interfere with a TV segment or obligation. Perspective. If I think about the future and what life will be like when my son is in high school or college, I’m overwhelmed, stressed out and worried. There are too many unknowns and what ifs. Will we be closer to a cure? What if he goes low in his dorm room while he’s sleeping? Instead, I focus on the present. That’s what I know and is the closest I can feel to having some sort of sense of control. Thinking about today or this week allows me to more easily digest all that we have to do to get through today and this week. Each day is a lot of work to just manage his blood sugar. Taking it one day at a time makes the task feel way less daunting, and the unknowns feel way less scary.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

In this context, I would love to inspire a movement that would lead to finding a cure for Type 1 Diabetes.

I’ve always said if I could be a guest at a celeb’s dinner party, I’d want to join this table of friends: Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore.

