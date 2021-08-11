Nicole “Lipsticknick” Faulkner: “Remember that no one is you, and that is your superpower”

Remember that no one is you, and that is your superpower.

At times it feels like wellness or elevating one’s well being, is diametrically opposed to high achievement and high performance in one’s career. The stress, mental energy, long hours, lack of restful sleep and preoccupation that result from a high-achievement life seem to directly inhibit wellness. And yet, in order to sustain the creativity, flexibility, mental acuity and resilience that are necessary for high performance, wellness and wellbeing of the mind, body and soul are also mandatory. So how do we achieve both? This is the question I’m hoping to answer through conversations with high-achieving leaders and influencers who are practicing their own philosophies about how to maintain their wellbeing.

As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wellness, and Beauty Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nicole “Lipsticknick” Faulkner.

After years spent working behind the scenes on television and independent film sets, Nicole’s bold makeup style captured the attention of Hollywood, earning her an Emmy Award for her work on RuPaul’s Drag Race, numerous red carpets credits, and the role of Director of Artistry for the cult-favorite cosmetics brand, Morphe. Nicole’s deep passion for glam and her desire to give back to the beauty community also led her to co-found Pout by Lipsticknick, an inclusive, boundary-breaking beauty bar in Los Angeles. Through Pout, Nicole and her team of pros offer makeup and hair services and private artistry classes in a one-of-a-kind, urban meets glam oasis.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

I’ve always been into art in general: drawing, painting, writing, etc. Makeup felt natural to me and I fell in love with how transformative it could be. I was heavily inspired by drag makeup and avant-garde looks in the beginning of my career, and still to this day I always try to use makeup to transform my clients into art. I started doing makeup for friends in high school for school dances, from there I went on to makeup school and started collaborating with different photographers/models for test shoots just to get my name out there. Now, eleven years later I can confidently say I have experience in just about every avenue of makeup from working retail at the MAC counter, working on movies and TV shows, touring the world doing makeup for musicians, teaching makeup classes, working for corporate beauty brands on campaigns and product development, to now opening my first beauty bar, Pout by Lipsticknick. We offer professional makeup & hair services at an affordable price, in a one-of-a-kind space, performed by a staff of pros that I hand-selected and trained. Sometimes I think back to everything I’ve managed to do in the last eleven years and all I can remember is how determined I’ve always been and how positive I always was. Even when things didn’t work out, I was always sure it was for a reason, and I like to think a lot of my success has come from that positive outlook, and trusting in the universe to take me wherever I was meant to go.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Without a doubt, my best friend/business partner/manager Esther Koop! Esther and I met when we were both on the road touring with Pentatonix. Esther was their tour manager and I was brought on for hair & makeup for the band. We eventually formed more than just a work bond, but an actual friendship. I was really overwhelmed at the time with emails and was looking for a manager. Esther offered to help me with some emails and negotiate a few jobs for me, and that turned into her managing me full-time! Three years ago, I called her to tell her about an idea I had for this new space for lease in my building (this space would eventually become Pout) and she said she wanted to be a part of it, whatever it was. She is someone who will always keep it real with me, she grounds me while allowing me to be my truest creative self. She’s always believed in me and made me feel like I could do anything, and together we CAN do anything.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

OMG, yes of course I have so many. The first one that pops into my mind is when I was 19 — I was asked to be the Key Makeup Artist for a Netflix movie. I was so terrified because I didn’t have much experience with film/tv makeup, but I was excited for the challenge! One of the actors was playing a real estate agent, and I remember I did a big, thick, winged eyeliner on her. It totally did not look good on camera, it was wayyy too much. I wasn’t used to doing lighter “skin-like” foundation, I was used to heavy, contoured face makeup, so she ended up looking crazy! We were moving so fast that day, that the directors didn’t catch it, but I know they hated it after and so did I! I watch it back sometimes even now to this day and I am mortified! However, it was a great lesson for me to really think about the makeup I’m doing — especially for film/television — and to make sure the looks are appropriate and will age well with time.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact, perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Life is so short and anything can happen at any given time, while you’re here just try things, say yes to things, be open-minded and give it your all! If something is on your mind, just do it, or at least give it a real shot. Also, if you don’t believe in you first, you can’t expect others to. Confidence is contagious!

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

Yes, for me it wasn’t some crazy formula I had or strict posting schedule it was always just posting my work and bits of myself that felt authentic to me — anything I liked, current work, paintings, selfies, family, etc. I think my audience knows that I’m always going to keep my feed full of art and things I’m passionate about. Teaching has also helped me to build an online community. I teach virtual masterclasses through Pout every Monday and have graduated hundreds of students just in the past year alone. People log in from all over the world to watch and learn with me once a week. They get to learn new tricks and also make new friends in the course. It’s a really cool thing to witness and to feel a part of someone’s personal growth.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

I’ve been guilty in the past of not treating my body the best. Overworking myself, poor diet, lack of exercise, bad sleeping habits, etc. It wasn’t until my late 20’s that I really understood the importance of making time for myself and taking care of my body, so I can be around for many more years! Two things I always make time for are the gym and my nails. Working out puts me in a better mood all around and has given me more natural energy, and my manicure/pedicure helps me to relax and to feel clean and pretty. When you work in the beauty service industry, it can be so hard to make time to have someone else take care of you for a change, but it is so necessary for me!

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

1. If there’s a problem or something comes up that could be seen as a problem, I always use it as a test to see how I can flip it and make it a positive/find the best solution. I’m a problem solver by nature and I think that is a trait that has helped me in so many ways in my career.

2. Giving myself time to do other art I love to keep my heart inspired. Whether it’s painting on canvas or thrifting cool things and painting them, it helps keep my mind fresh and inspired! I recently found a cool hand sculpture at a garage sale and painted it with some cool designs. Now it’s a conversation piece in my living room!

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Remember that no one is you, and that is your superpower. What makes someone different is also what makes them beautiful. If you make others feel good, you will be beautiful in their eyes.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

Honestly, Shark Tank! I get so inspired seeing these “regular everyday” people create and run successful businesses on their own. I would always watch it even before we were going to start Pout — it just makes the impossible seem possible. And of course, the power of Google, lol.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

Not off the top of my head.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

It would have to be something about self-love and body positivity. There’s so much pressure for women and men to look a certain way, a lot of the beauty standards are just unrealistic, and I would love for people to celebrate different bodies/body types/love themselves and spread that type of self-loving energy to the next generation as well.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

Kris Jenner, Alli Webb or Barbara Corcoran — three fierce entrepreneurs who know the business. I just think they seem like cool people, too!

