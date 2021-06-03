Nicole Graber: “Look for every moment possible to be a blessing for someone else”

Look for every moment possible to be a blessing for someone else. Today’s business environment is changing. Instead of being all about following the money, it’s furthering the shift into heart-centered service, relationship building, and genuine, thoughtful problem solving. The karmic results of being a blessing to someone else, focusing on heart-centered service will come back to bless you in return. If you’re more focused on how you can help someone, while feeling open to receiving, then blessings are returned to you, sometimes in unexpected ways.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nicole Graber.

Nicole Graber is a full spectrum healthy lifestyle coach who supports women entrepreneurs. She uses soul-level self care as a teaching modality to intensify her clients’ intuitive connection, embrace 100% who they truly are, and magnify their life’s purpose. Through intuitive coaching, Nicole guides them through customized simple lifestyle and business shifts, allowing them to experience more balance, excitement, and fulfillment in all aspects of their lives.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thank you so much for extending the opportunity to talk with you.

I grew up in a unique position, living between divorced parents in two different states in different regions of the US. I spent my childhood experiencing both poverty and upper middle class lifestyles, spending time with my dogs, gardening, riding horses, and playing a few musical instruments. Spending time with animals and playing music provided a huge amount of therapeutic benefits, especially during a season of parental emotional and physical abuse.

My first major life lesson was achieved in 5th grade with the help of my teacher, realizing that when I think I “can’t” do something, it’s just my mind redirecting me attention to a better method that I hadn’t yet thought of.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Leap, and the net will appear” — Michael Hyatt

Everything I’ve ever endured… all the hardships, all the setbacks, all the redirections, failures, and heartaches… everything has pointed me in the direction of seeking and embracing wisdom from within. Every time I’ve tried to live in accordance with what everyone else defines as “successful” or “proper,” nothing has worked out. Every time I’ve stepped away from the modern normal, and embraced intuition, nothing has stopped me from succeeding based on my own definitions of success. Breaking away from what is “normal” is a very difficult thing to do. It takes a lot of faith to jump into what hasn’t yet been proven to work, but when you’re in full alignment with what you’re doing, the net appears and lifts you up to whole new heights.

This was especially relevant when I lost everything because of rapid declining health. I lost my military career, my health, my ability to work a traditional job, my income, my identity, and my social life, to the point where I was homeless, depressed, and anxious. Everything that was dear to me was suddenly stripped away. While working through the normal routine of medical tests and medication trials, my condition worsened dramatically. It wasn’t until I decided to “break all the rules” and live by intuition that anything changed. I was intuitively led to make a few lifestyle shifts that ended a nearly decade long autoimmune and neurological health crisis. This leap of faith turned into a catalyst of change that rippled through every aspect of my life, uplifting the quality of my thoughts, ideas, mindset, and future.

Upon a dramatic healing season, I followed intuition that led me down the path of entrepreneurship and running a 6-figure business, while also homeschooling my children. After healing, I was denied employment over and over again because I couldn’t guarantee my health problems would come back, and if they did, I couldn’t guarantee my ability to schedule my seizures around working hours. I had no initial desire to build my own business, but the more I shared insights and my life experiences, the more people came to me asking questions, and sharing my story. I started my business with real estate investing, affiliate marketing, and coaching. Having no idea what I was doing initially and refused to go along with business advice that didn’t resonate with me, I ended up creating new systems that were different than what was taught in schools and throughout the coaching industry. I was told I’d fail. I did it anyways, and now, less than 5 years later, I’ve surpassed 6-figures. All because I decided to leap into a few lifestyle and make a few entrepreneurial shifts that felt right, even though it went against what was considered normal.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Always trust your gut instinct. Those little light nudges that are easy to ignore… that is your intuition talking to you, guiding you through what is right for your unique life circumstances. Not all coaches have the right answer for you, and following someone else’s footsteps doesn’t guarantee you the same results. Going within and strengthening your intuition is the missing link between what you want and achieving it.

Get your mind right. Stop comparing yourself to anyone else, and focus on what you can be thankful for. As Teddy Roosevelt said, “comparison is the thief of joy.” Look forward to who you want to become and achieve, and commit to a personal development journey to become that person. Any time you catch yourself comparing yourself to someone else, reset your thoughts in being happy for them, and find 5 things in your life you can be grateful for, and express that gratitude. As you find little things to be thankful for in your life, that list will grow into larger and more abundant things to be thankful for. Mindset works hand in hand with your intuition. Without one, the other feels lost.

Look for every moment possible to be a blessing for someone else. Today’s business environment is changing. Instead of being all about following the money, it’s furthering the shift into heart-centered service, relationship building, and genuine, thoughtful problem solving. The karmic results of being a blessing to someone else, focusing on heart-centered service will come back to bless you in return. If you’re more focused on how you can help someone, while feeling open to receiving, then blessings are returned to you, sometimes in unexpected ways.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

Absolutely.

While half way through my Navy enlistment, I suffered a chemical brain injury that sparked a complicated autoimmune and seizure disorder that stripped me of my military career, how I identified myself, my social life, my ability to independently take care of myself, and my mental wellness.

I went from running 3 miles in under 20 minutes, being able to complete 27 pull-ups in one session, and endurance lifting more than twice my body weight to suddenly not being able to stand up from sitting without collapsing unconscious. All the sudden climbing a flight of stairs was too much for my body to handle. My blood pressure severely dropped every time I would sit from lying down or stand from sitting, causing me to collapse. Seizures set in. My left arm and leg would randomly lose all strength, causing me to fall after finally being on my feet. One day I felt physically unstoppable, the next, I couldn’t even stand long enough to brush my teeth.

Because of an odd timeline with my time in the service ending and my doctor leaving for deployment without finding another doctor to take my case, I was forced out of the Navy without a medical review board or disability benefits. It took 9 months for the veterans administration to approve me for 974 dollars monthly veterans disability, which wasn’t enough to live on, and was based on compensation for half of the rating I should have qualified for based on their rating guidelines for having seizures, 10 autoimmune diagnoses and 2 other neurological diagnoses. To pour salt in my wounds, I failed to find any doctor at the veterans hospitals I frequented that was willing to endorse paperwork to have my rating increased.

One day I was in the Rhumetology department being fitted for new crutches, the kind that grip your upper arm. An obese veteran strapped to a machine that bicycled his legs for him stared, watching me the whole time I stumbled and fell moving across the room so the tech could analyze my walking assisted and unassisted. When I looked up from falling on the floor, there was one solitary tear in his eyes. After I made my way back to the starting point where I could sit on a bench, he spoke, telling me I looked exactly like he did 5 years prior. I was angry. Most of my disabled veteran friends were amputees, excited to tell me about other amputees finishing marathons. Their “other side” of their wounds was newfound freedom of physical capability and mental resolve. My “other side” was a sweaty obese veteran unable to use his legs, buckled into a machine to exercise. I felt completely broken, and exhausted from the continual suffering.

After being seen by more than 32 specialists at 6 different military and veteran hospitals in 4 states, my health continued to decline. I took countless medications, fully feeling the effects of “pill fatigue,” only to experience most of the “rare” side effects that often had me back in the hospital, including one that shut down my liver and pancreas. I spent most of my time on bed rest, and struggled to force myself to walk using crutches. I used a cane on my “good days,” and my not so good days, I was stuck in a wheelchair.

Then the final drop. I was in the emergency room with a major medication reaction. My neurologist came down to see what was happening with the medication effecting my pancreas and liver. He then berated me, demanding that I stop returning to the hospital to seek help because no one is able to help me. I was waiting to die, would likely be dead within the next year or two anyways, so I needed to accept that, let it happen, and stop taking up space in the hospital where they could see people who they actually could help. That encounter repeatedly rang in my ears for over a year.

The next week, we had a follow up appointment. I brought in a printout of a blog my aunt sent me about someone’s journey reversing diabetes using food as medicine. My neurologist laughed me out of the room, mocking me in front of other patients and the staff, and asked me to go see a psychiatrist before our next appointment. That psychiatrist informed me that I cared too much about my health and was asking too many questions, proceeding to prescribe me a medication to help me “not care” anymore. I declined. When calling my neurologist’s office to verify my next appointment, they informed me I was no longer listed as an active patient at that facility, and would need to re-enroll, make an appointment with primary care, and then ask for a new referral. At the time, that meant I would be on a waitlist of at least 9 months to see a primary care doctor again, and spend at least 2 years waiting to see a specialist. By that neurologist’s estimation, I wouldn’t have lived long enough to be seen by another specialist.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest part of that was how rapidly my health declined. According to 6 doctors in 4 different specialities, I wouldn’t live to see 30. My hopes for the future were gone. My desire to daydream about the future was gone. The one last thing I had to hold onto was hope, and sitting in the veterans hospital being told no one is able to help me when I needed help the most, I lost all hope. My support system disintegrated as friends decided I was no longer ambitious or fun like I was before getting sick. My life felt wasted. I had no purpose, nothing to look forward to, and no direction. Just told to be quiet and wait to die, and sitting there with spiraling thoughts.

How did you react in the short term?

I was horribly depressed and anxious. Trusting people was very difficult, so I continued to distract myself as much as possible. This “new normal” was polar opposite of how I previously lived, when I felt limitless, capable, and fiercely independent. I was a shell of who I once was, sleeping or falling unconscious 14+ hours a day. When possible, I sought out every distraction I could find to keep my mind off of my circumstances.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

Honestly, for a long time I used alcohol to forget or ignore all the reminders of how much my life sucked, how incapable I was, and how lonely and misunderstood I felt.

I also used school as a coping mechanism. It served as a major distraction, plus helped to keep a roof over my head and food in the fridge. Receiving the Post 9–11 GI Bill housing allowance was the only way for me at the time to receive enough income to keep me from being homeless.

Several years later, my mindset shifted. Through adopting a few healthier lifestyle shifts, I realized I didn’t need to cope. I needed to listen to the subtle messages coming through intuitively, and give myself the space I needed to heal.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

My eventual “let go” actually started with a shove.

After my last encounter with the doctors at the veterans hospital, and suddenly being removed from that hospital’s active patient list, I realized the doctors at the veterans hospital clearly were not going to help me. Maybe that was intentional based on their decision not to think outside their training and research something different. Maybe that was because healing was up to me, not someone else. Either way, I knew deep down I couldn’t go back.

At first, I was excruciatingly bitter. Then bitterness turned into stubbornness. The negativity was consuming to the point where I realized I was the only one suffering through it. No one else cared. The doctors didn’t care about how I felt. I was punishing myself for what was happening to me by being angry and bitter about my circumstances. I was tired, and grieved who I was before becoming sick. That consuming negativity no longer served me. I only had a limited amount of energy each day, and I realized I was wasting it.

I needed to do something different. It wasn’t my fault I became sick, and it wasn’t the doctors’ intention for me to continue being sick. However, it was my responsibility to do what I needed to in order to live my best life possible, and the conventional route clearly was not my answer. It was time for me to embrace being different, and unapologetically live as I saw fit.

This mindset shift was incredibly liberating, and gave me permission to not listen to the fear, or the spiraling thoughts caused by the fear.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

My emotional shift to feel better wasn’t necessarily my own conscious creation, but a breaking point.

I sobbed thinking about that veteran in the Rhumetology department. I declared to any god who would listen that I rejected the notion of my life quality continuing to decline to the point where a machine was going to be the only way for my body to move until life was over. I prayed, telling God that if he healed me, I would sing my healing journey as far as my voice would carry. I would show that there is another side… that people with unexplained chronic autoimmune and neurological health issues could recover and live a fulfilled life. I would show that people who lose everything in life can in fact move forward and create a more fulfilling life. And if that wasn’t possible, I prayed for my life to end quickly. I was done suffering. I was done feeling broken. I had nothing left to lose, and nothing left to give.

After being removed from being a patient at the veterans hospital, I noticed I had a few intuitive nudges towards a few lifestyle shifts I had wanted to explore with my doctors gaining volume to the point where I could no longer ignore them. These nudges produced an overwhelming desire to be in nature, and I decided to follow them, even without medical oversight. I took those nudges, started to garden again, and realized spending time on my “good days” in the dirt growing our produce was extremely therapeutic. Eating the quality, organic foods we grew felt substantially better to eat, and unexpectedly brought on a sense of pride, a sense of accomplishment, and filled me with gratitude.

When you’ve spent so long feeling incompetent and incapable, that sudden feeling of accomplishment and ability is almost overwhelming in a good way. The more positive emotions I allowed myself to feel, the more opportunities to feel grateful appeared in my life.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

Yes. My husband. He entered my life in the thick of my health crisis, and was the only person to encourage me to continue enjoying as much life as possible. He was the only person to not judge me based on my condition or the mental struggles I endured because of my health. He encouraged me to leave my crutches, cane, and wheelchair at home, offering his arm or to carry me if I needed help. He was the first person to see me for me instead of seeing a burden, or “not fun enough.” He even took me in after my GI Bill ran out and the veterans and local social services denied me homeless assistance.

Shortly before we married and throughout our marriage, he was the one person in my life who held an open mind through our discussions about my research into alternative healing modalities, encouraged me to make a few lifestyle shifts to see if they’d help. We discussed the risks presented by my neurologist, the costs involved with eating an organic whole food diet, navigating growing our own food, and the few blog posts I found of other people naturally healing different autoimmune ailments. He took our conversations a step further by creating a garden for me outside, and gifting me with a hose timer so I wouldn’t have to worry about watering our garden when I wasn’t physically able to.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

Eventually, I was able to reframe it, but that positive mindset took a long time. It started with becoming curious.

The consequences as presented by my neurologist was having less than 2 years to live, because of my refusal to retry medication I had previously reacted horribly to. I figured if I was going to die anyways, we may as well give the alternative lifestyle a try. Worst case, I died like the neurologist warned. Best case, miracles would happen and I would have the chance to live a different timeline. I was curious about where on the spectrum of possible answers would be true for me.

Turns out, 90 days later, I had my very last symptom, a grand mal seizure on September 19, 2013. Since then, I haven’t even had a migraine. 5 years later, I graciously gave away my no longer needed crutches, cane, walker, and wheelchair. Giving away those devices really solidified ending that chapter of my life, and gave me permission to continue living focused on following intuition.

After my physical healing journey, I reached an epiphany while listening to a documentary about butterflies. They discussed studies done on butterflies where their behaviors were impacted by external stimuli while in a chrysalis, fully remembering everything while living in a state of complete mush.

After listening to the documentary, I realized that what happened to me with getting sick and losing everything was exactly what I needed to change the trajectory of my life. Like a butterfly in metamorphosis, my life was complete mush, turned upside down and inside out, experiencing a whole new level of humbling humility.

I realized I wasn’t truly happy in the military. I was actually bored, experiencing little challenge, feeling very little purpose, lost my faith, and further reinforced distracting habits. I was living how I thought I was expected to, not in a manner where I felt spiritually connected and aligned. While my military service was valuable to me, after a short 6 years my time was done. I wouldn’t have left on my own, so my body became too sick to continue serving, forcing a period of rest, and presenting the opportunity to undergo major transformation.

Now, looking back, I know I needed to endure those experiences, and am very thankful for them. I wouldn’t have been able to help the hundreds of families I’ve inspired and personally served in their time of need if it weren’t for enduring my own hardships.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

This experience taught me a lot. It taught me that transformation happens in the face of adversity. Without the struggle, we have little incentive to grow into who we truly are and accept our mission in life. Very little growth happens during complacency. This taught me that when you enter a life season filled with unexpected and difficult events, it’s a method of teaching and redirection. It is time to go within, and seek the answers and change needed that can only come from your inner wisdom. The more you resist, the circumstances you battle worsen. When you surrender into it, and ask yourself more quality questions, the answers appear, the lessons your soul needs are learned (even if it isn’t a full conscious revelation), everything changes, and your quality of life improves.

This also taught me that our only limitations are the limits we place on ourselves. It taught me that even specialists don’t always know the outcome of something different than their normal. It taught me that every body and every life are different, and it is ok to have different experiences and outcomes than other people doing the exact same thing. It taught me that just because the door you thought you wanted closed, doesn’t mean you can’t back up and see a new way around the obstacle perfectly designed for you. And most importantly… it taught me that adversity in life is only a tool designed to direct us to where we are supposed to be in life.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

I would say the 5 things you need to heal after a dramatic loss or life change would include the effects of self-abuse, healing the victim mentality, healing your relationship with yourself, healing your relationship with your spirituality, and to heal any underlying emotional trauma causing addiction.

Stop and heal from self abuse. How you talk to yourself is crucially important. The voice you hear the most, is the voice in your head. Far too often, even without experiencing extreme hardship, that inner voice is quite negative with criticizing your every move. When you’ve endured extreme difficulty through some area of your life, whether you lost your sense of self like I did or lost someone important to you, that negative inner voice only strengthens. This leads to depression, exhaustion, burnout, and completely losing track of all the wonderful characteristics that make you who you are.

When I was going through my health crisis, I would hear people tell me “but you don’t look sick” all the time… so much that it echoed in my own thoughts. “I don’t look sick, so why am I?” I’d ask myself in the mirror what the h**l was wrong with me. I’d reminisce about running through the mountains and along the lake, angry at myself for not being able to stand without falling. Nothing was good enough, I wasn’t good enough, everything in my life sucked because it wasn’t happening in accordance to my plans, desires, and dreams.

When my body healed, my mind didn’t. I was still hypercritical of myself. While I was proud of my 1/8 mile walks, after 6 months, why was I not able to walk a full mile? 6 months later, why couldn’t I jog without stumbling to fall? What was wrong with me that I couldn’t find a traditional job? Or the more subtle jabs of anytime I was clumsy, I would laugh at myself, declaring I had the grace of a falling rock.

It took a while for me to realize what I was doing was habitual self abuse. No one would put up with a partner who talks to them the way I talked to myself in my thoughts. I for sure wouldn’t accept a partner who spoke to me the way I spoke to myself. I even had cut off communication completely with a parent who spoke to me in a verbally abusive manner.

It wasn’t until I started to recognize that negative self talk, and add a but at the end to turn it around that my quality of life really started to skyrocket. Instead of “I don’t know what is wrong with me”… I’d add to it… “I don’t know what is wrong with me, but I know I’m capable of more.” Instead of “I have the grace of a falling rock,” I changed it up to “I have the grace of a falling rock, but every day I’m gaining strength, balance, ability, and grace.” Instead of “I hate my life, why can’t I be capable like I was before,” I started saying “I hate my life… but I’m thankful for the changes I’m making and am open to receiving better results.” This slight shift enabled me to further rewrite my thoughts. “My life isn’t where I want it, but I’m the type of person who deserves an abundance of health, the family I was told was impossible, and to feel financially secure.” — Amazingly enough… that last sentence came true just a short year later.

Heal the victim mentality. When you’re stuck in a victim mindset, you don’t even realize it. All you know is nothing is going right, and it always involves someone else who is easily blamed. For a long time I blamed my hardship on the Navy for not properly providing me with a medical review board and awarding me the disability pay I should have been entitled to receive. I also blamed the Veterans Administration for providing me with half the rating I should have been awarded based on their charts of what each diagnosis I had should have been worth. I blamed former friends for up and leaving me when I needed their friendship the most and had been there for them in the past. I blamed my parents for not providing a safe place for me to live when I returned home. I blamed friends who initially stuck around for the hurtful things they said insisting that my need to rest more than 12 hours a day and spend a significant amount of time recovering from seizure episodes equated to me lacking ambition or desires for success. I blamed my university for making my life harder with missing classes because they didn’t have handicap accessible restroom doors, so when I needed a bathroom, I was often locked inside the restroom until someone else came in, if they were willing to hold the door for me. I blamed the nursing staff and doctors at the veterans hospital for not giving me a disability placard so I could use the handicap parking spaces, especially when I needed my wheelchair.

Then I realized something.. what if my life wasn’t happening to me? I’m sure all of those people had a much different perspective from what I had. What if all these circumstances happened for a reason. What if they were guiding me to where I was supposed to be? These are questions I encourage my clients to ask themselves too. What are the lessons being taught through these hardships?

I started asking more specific questions about what else was possible instead of dwelling on what I didn’t have because of someone else’s choices. The Navy and VA didn’t compensate me appropriately because I was going to heal, become something greater, and wouldn’t need it. Old friends left to make room for new ones that challenged me to become a better version of myself instead of indulging in complacency and continued living in a culture riddled with subtle self-abuse. My parents didn’t provide the safety and care I needed to encourage me to move forward and find a better space to be. Without their choices that directed my reactionary decisions, I wouldn’t be who I am today or where I am today. They were all memorable turning points in my life story, needed because I was too stubborn to go within and trust my intuition. They are all moments I am grateful for.

Hind sight is 20/20. Only after going through hardship will be be able to understand why it was necessary, and see the hidden blessings involved.

Heal your relationship with yourself. The way you talk to yourself is part of the equation of healing your relationship with yourself. Before you can heal, you must stop the abuse. From there, start to redevelop a relationship with yourself. This is especially important if you’ve endured abuse or emotional trauma as a child. Think of it as dating yourself. Its a time of self-exploration, learning what you enjoy, what you don’t enjoy, and breaking down old ideas that no longer serve you.

Healing my relationship with myself took me on a journey of allowing myself to stop believing and release what I was taught in the past about what was expected of me. It meant giving myself space and permission to find my own truths for what my life should look like based on who I am inside, discover my intuitive capabilities, realize what my life mission is, learn where to go when I need extra self care, and to be ok with embracing a different perspective.

My path of self-discovery led me to social circles that honor each other for who they are, and gave me a whole new perspective on my relationship with my children and the depth of personal development we cover in our daily lives. There isn’t a single aspect of my life that hasn’t improved by reconnecting with my inner self. This self-discovery and relationship building journey also pushed me to make more moves, including where we live. My business evolved, my relationships evolved, my intuitive connection continued to improve, and I began to admire who I saw each morning in the mirror, greying strands of hair and all.

Heal your relationship with your spirituality. When you are enduring difficult seasons in life, you lean either one way or the other on spirituality. For some people, hardship brings them closer to their faith. For others, like me, hardship causes you to question your faith. But, when it comes to pulling yourself out of the depths of grief and despair, leaning into faith is one of the most momentous tools available.

While I lost my appeal for religion before my health rapidly declined, it wasn’t until my healing season where I realized the beauty and divine creation in all things and life events. How purposeful every little thing is, and how each of those little things or life events play into a bigger picture. As my intuition grew, so did my spirituality and perspective of how the universe works. This led to stronger manifestations of success, and opportunities to be a blessing on other people’s lives.

I took a leap of faith with altering my lifestyle. It could have been a colossal waste of time, money, and energy… but instead my body responded with a dramatic healing season, putting all 13 of my diagnoses into remission in a short 90 days, followed by being blessed with two very healthy children I was told would be impossible for me with my condition. It took leaning into faith that doing something different would have a better outcome. As life progressed, more and more faith-testing events occurred. As you lean into faith, miracles are delivered.

Heal any underlying emotional trauma causing addiction. Addictions come in many shapes and sizes, and aren’t always easy to identify.

I had a lot of emotional trauma from my childhood. Trauma that was further worsened by my own habitual negative self-talk, that continued down a path of alcohol related self destruction and being addicted to distractions. This was a painful and difficult task for me to identify and resolve. Delving back into remembering uncomfortable childhood moments (like when my mom told me I was ugly, worthless, and would never amount to anything… or when she abandoned me during my teen years), and leaning into forgiveness as a modality to release the emotional trauma, and refill the void with self-love, and realizing my truth.

When you address the past trauma and release it with forgiveness, you become more capable of moving forward through healing current wounds and embracing a healthier mindset, without needing a crutch.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

That movement would encourage people to objectively look at the problems, setbacks, and adversaries they’re facing in life, whether they consciously see all the details or not. Accept that what you’re going through is designed divinely to push you away from living out of alignment, ditch all previously held expectations of who you’re “supposed” to be, to do the vulnerable soul searching activities, and embrace who you truly are on a soul level.

I’d encourage everyone joining in that movement to make the shift away from what is considered “normal,” and embrace their hearts to serve as a compass. Then extending the lessons learned to their children through “heart-schooling,” passing to the next generation more wisdom and enlightenment regarding how to view tough life challenges.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would absolutely love to sit down and have a private lunch or breakfast with James Wedmore and his wife. I’ve admired their story and followed his Mind Your Business Podcast for several years, and absolutely love their message.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find me and follow my work online at www.whisperwillows.com, where I blog about different levels of self care, working from home, and navigating homeschooling as a home-based entrepreneur.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!