Nicole Cuervo of Springrose: “Tell people ”

Tell people — The first thing is to tell everyone about your business. Everyone. Don’t be shy. No one is going to steal your idea, and even if they do, the people who win are those that can execute. I’ve found valuable advisors, manufacturers, fellowships, and other connections through friends and acquaintances. People can only help you once they know what you’re working on and they will be on the lookout for you, more than you realize.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nicole Cuervo.

Nicole Cuervo is the founder & CEO of Springrose, an adaptive intimates company focused on designing for women with upper mobility challenges, such as arthritis, stroke paralysis, nerve damage, and shoulder injuries. Nicole is an Argentinian American entrepreneur who firmly believes in the power of applying empathy to design and co-creating solutions with those most affected by a problem. She is now pursuing a Kellogg MBA + McCormick MS in Design Innovation at Northwestern University.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

It was my experience with my grandmother that prompted this entire business. My grandmother Rose had osteoarthritis and for her, bras were painful to put on and wear. I decided to buy her a better bra as a gift, but when I went to a department store, there’s wasn’t anything adaptive, attractive, or size-inclusive. I’d studied business and entrepreneurship at my undergraduate university, taken courses to simulate starting a company, and worked pro-bono with fellows at a social start-up incubator; therefore, I knew that entrepreneurship was something that I found energizing. I thought about the idea for a while, and eventually decided to apply to business school, so I could pursue Springrose full-time while being surrounded with resources and a support system.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

We had been conducting customer interviews for a few months and had a few tentative product designs that we believed could work. One of our advisors was brainstorming with us and suggested we host a hackathon, which we changed into a design challenge. Originally, we were hesitant to spend the time and money without knowing how it would turn out. Would people even apply? Would there be any good designs? After mulling it over and weighing the pros and cons, we decided to go for it. A teammate and I created the website, FAQs, rules, and systems, and pulled it all together in three days. We went live and began emailing various universities, asking if they could share it among their students. In the end, we received 70+ sign ups and 24 submissions, and the winning design is the one we’re moving forward with in production. Luckily, it was a success.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m most grateful to my mom, who has been my champion throughout my life and on this entrepreneurial journey. Even before I started Springrose, she was encouraging me to pursue my ideas and build a business, always believing my capabilities are limitless (they’re not). As such, there is no one instance, but rather a collection of little moments of joy at our successes, advice on our challenges, and unwavering support.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Women are founding companies all the time; they’re just receiving less attention and less funding than their male peers. Especially when we talk about venture capital funded companies, the amount of VC money that goes towards women-led ventures is less than 3% despite the boom in venture capital funding. Within that small sliver, the amount that goes to women of color founders is less than a third. For all businesses, money is a lifeblood, and if a woman can’t access capital through VCs or through banks — who also favor white male businessowners — then there is little she can do to start or scale her business unless she herself comes from wealth or has connections.

Other than that, the desire to start a family is often a barrier for women. There are no government systems in place to support expecting and new mothers, or to offer free or subsidized childcare support. It’s challenging and expensive to raise a child, and when weighing the uncertainty of starting a business versus the security of paid maternity leave and health benefits at a large corporation, the latter looks and feels more attractive. This may be different for women who start their business years before wanting kids or years after they are born, but in that middle spot, it can be a daunting choice. And this is not even accounting for the reality that women are often still the main homemaker and child caretaker, even when they have a business or job.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Individuals need to begin by doing their research and voting with their dollars. This can mean purchasing from women owned businesses, especially for everyday items, and working with institutions or businesses that have a heavy representation from women at the highest level. For those who invest, it means giving money to VC funds that have women partners, especially women of color. There are millions of businesses and VC funds — people are only limited by their desire to put in the time to research their options.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Why shouldn’t they? When women start businesses, they tend to care more about fair trade, sustainability, and their employees’ well-being, which creates a more positive impact in society. In fact, VCs who invest in women-led businesses see a higher return on their investment, so there’s also an economic incentive to having more women founders. From a personal perspective, I also believe more women should be founders because it can provide them with flexibility in their life and financial independence. There is nothing as empowering as starting a business and seeing that you can figure anything out, even if you don’t know the answer at first.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

People assume that entrepreneurs are risk-seeking, but that’s not true. We are risk-tolerant for the right kind of risk, but the entire time we’re trying to de-risk the business. How can we test our assumptions and hypotheses? How can we make sure we’re spending our money well? How can we build a product that solves the right problem? We are more willing to live with ambiguity and not have all the answers or systems in place, but it doesn’t necessarily mean we love risk.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I think everyone can and not everyone should be a founder. People need to be honest with themselves about their life priorities and what their strengths are. If someone wants to make a lot of money, odds are you should not be a founder. If job security is important, starting something is always a gamble. If you value not thinking of your work outside of normal working hours, then being an employee is ideal. The people who are best suited to be founders are those who are comfortable with ambiguity, who have some level of risk tolerance, and who lean towards optimism. You must strongly believe things will work out because the road will be bumpy. Most other traits, you can find a partner or co-founder to complement you on.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Tell people

The first thing is to tell everyone about your business. Everyone. Don’t be shy. No one is going to steal your idea, and even if they do, the people who win are those that can execute. I’ve found valuable advisors, manufacturers, fellowships, and other connections through friends and acquaintances. People can only help you once they know what you’re working on and they will be on the lookout for you, more than you realize.

Solve a need

Often time companies are founded because people have a great idea, but they’re not necessarily solving a need. It is much easier to start a business when you are solving for a need because you know who your customer is, how to do research, and you can more easily motivate others to join you on your mission. Create something that will make others’ lives easier, rather than something people must justify buying. It’ll make a world of difference.

Be curious about customers

Talk to your customer at every chance you get. Understand their pain points, motivations, and life situations. This will help you have a clear picture of who you should be targeting, how you can reach them, how to talk to them, how to build a better product or service, etc. It’s never too early to start! Once you know who your customer is and why they might need your business, validate that there’s demand at a sizeable scale. Spend a bit of money upfront to validate that this is something people want. You can use social media ads, a stand at the farmer’s market, etc. Ideally, it’s a platform where you can get some data on how many people learned about you and showed some interest. We used Facebook to run ad testing and ended up getting a waitlist of 900+ women before even launching, which helped us validate that there is a need for our product.

Lean on your support systems

Build and nurture your support systems if you can. Entrepreneurship can be a difficult and sometimes lonely road, so it’s crucial to have a group of people who are cheering you on, who will listen to you rant for the hundredth time, and who will be there for you. My friends have listened to me rant and rave more times than I can count.

Apply for all the free money

Find accelerators, pitch competitions, grants, and fellowships, especially women-focused ones. There’s money out there, it’s just not always easy to find or easy to get. It requires a lot of work, but it will make the world of difference for getting started and breathing a little easier.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

We are designing our products specifically for a population that is often ignored and doing so in a way that economically empowers others. I’ve heard time and time again how excited women and healthcare clinicians are about our product because society rarely creates products that are accessible for people with disabilities or mobility challenges. And often, when they do, the items are ridiculous unattractive or a shadow of what is available to the fully able-bodied population. We plan to keep on expanding and creating products specially designed for even more niche populations, such as amputees. We want to make sure everyone can get dressed painlessly, effortlessly, and feel attractive.

In doing so, we are legally committed to manufacturing ethically and paying people a living wage. Our Colombian manufacturer pays a living wage and upholds good working conditions, our accessories manufacturer is based out of Austria — which has strict labor standards — and we’re sourcing our packaging from an Indian supplier who sources from independent women tailors and social impact focused garment facilities. Furthermore, our packaging supplier also provides after school activity centers for children in the communities they source from. Every success we achieve helps us support people and expand our social good initiatives.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Pay people well and fairly. It’s that simple. There are a lot of systemic issues that won’t be solved overnight, but if we start by paying people a living wage that allows them to provide for themselves and their families, then a good chain reaction will occur. There are many businesses out there with the means to pay employees well, yet they don’t in the name of “maximizing shareholder value.” To me, that is a disservice and injustice to society and others. You shouldn’t be able to build your business if it means keeping other people down in the process. We want to avoid following in the footsteps of those businesses, so we incorporated as a public benefit corporation, meaning that we will always be legally responsible for upholding our values.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I believe Caroline Wozniacki is incredible, not only because of her dedication to her sport and career, but also her strength in persevering despite her Rheumatoid Arthritis diagnosis. She is an inspiration to millions of people and has been openly sharing her story as a way of educating and empowering others, especially those with RA and another autoimmune disorders. We design our intimates for women with RA and having heard their stories, I know daily life is not always easy, yet Caroline’s managed to accomplish her goals. Obviously, she has the financial resources to get the best treatments and physicians, but it’s important to not discount the mental fortitude that is still necessary.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.