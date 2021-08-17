Nicole Burke of Gardenary: “Celebrate every little success”

Celebrate every little success. What you focus on GROWS. Watch the wins and celebrate every little success-your brain will start creating more of those!

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nicole Johnsey Burke.

Nicole Johnsey Burke, Founder of Gardenary, Inc. is on a crusade to bring back the kitchen garden, make gardening a profitable profession again, and basically save the planet one garden at a time. After starting Rooted Garden in 2015, a business that designs, installs and maintains kitchen gardens in Houston, TX, Nicole launched Gardenary, a new tech company that’s taught 1000s of students how to garden and trained hundreds of gardeners to start their own garden coach businesses. In late 2019, Nicole launched the Gardenary platform: the ‘Uber’ of gardening and her breakthrough book, Kitchen Garden Revival, released spring of 2020.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

As a mom of four young children, I was looking for a way to make home more fun (and less about the dishes and laundry-and diapers). In 2010, we began our first backyard garden and I suddenly had an outlet-a place to learn new things, fill up on the best food and get outside in a meaningful way with my kids. I was hooked on the feeling and loved sharing the harvests and lessons I was learning with friends and neighbors. Fast forward to 2015 and my youngest daughter was entering preschool and I was looking to re-enter the workplace in a way that worked with my busy schedule as a mom. Unable to find anything that suited me, I decided to start my own business based around my love of the garden. I first thought I’d sell things I grew in my garden but through a conversation with a good friend, soon realized the more valuable offer would be to teach clients and customers how they could learn to garden just as I had. So I registered Rooted Garden in the fall of 2015 and haven’t stopped growing (pun intended) since.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

One of the biggest challenges I faced was the spring of 2017. Rooted Garden was growing very quickly with dozens of clients wanting gardens in a small window of time but I was the only full time employee (and I was really more like part time-picking up my preschooler from school everyday at 12 pm).

Among the projects was a very large landscape and I contracted a company to build the larger hardscapes of the garden for me because it was far beyond the scope of what I could do.

More than ⅔ of the way into the project, when I questioned some of the contractor’s work and asked if he could modify things, he took offense and immediately quit on the job. As a fairly new contractor, his words and actions were difficult to take. He made threats, refused to clean up the materials and mess he and his crew had made and then called me repeatedly and threatened to track me down to receive his payment. This was a lot to handle while I drove carpool for my kids and tried to hold the project together. I can remember one day picking up the phone, listening to his demands with my kids in the backseat and suddenly feeling myself burst into tears. It felt like too much to handle.

That particular project really challenged my abilities as a consultant, leader and business owner. And when that challenge was combined with an extremely busy season working mostly on my own, I found myself in the hospital with a kidney infection.

I had officially reached burnout in less than 2 years of owning my business and realized that if my growth was going to continue, I would need to change some things.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I’ve wanted to be an entrepreneur since I was a small child but I waited until my late 30’s because I just couldn’t seem to find something I believed so deeply in that I could sell it with integrity. But once I experience the simple joy of the garden and realized it’s one of the few things that’s both beautiful, enjoyable and actually good for the world, I went all in. So, even when things got really tough with my contractors and growing list of projects, I never stopped believing in the ‘why’ of what I was doing. I just realized I would need to shift the ‘how.’

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

After leaving the hospital in late May of 2017, I decided to take most of the summer off. I finished up the remaining projects and then headed on an extended roadtrip with my kids. I listened to loads of business podcasts and courses and gave myself space to dream of how I could reshape my business in a way that was sustainable and scalable.

That fall, I returned to work with a new vision. I launched a second company, Gardenary, which would serve as an online gardening platform that would provide courses and memberships to connect expert gardeners like me with beginner gardeners like my clients all over the world. I took the lessons I’d learned in my first clients’ gardens and turned them into online courses and classes that I could share not just with my Rooted Garden clients but will students anywhere and I developed a Garden Consultant Certification program so I could take all I’d learned in starting my own business and train other gardeners to do the same.

Finally, with Rooted Garden, I began hiring. I hired a friend to be my first Consultant and I hired an assistant to help me take all the systems I’d been keeping in my head for the company and put them into an online system that my growing company could take and apply for each and every new client we served. Essentially, I learned how to leverage my experiences and systems so that my companies could serve our clients and students without me in the driver’s seat.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

For my very first project, I had a client who wanted a garden bed that was 12’ long. I didn’t have a carpenter to help me at that time, so I decided I’d just build the bed myself. As soon as I dropped my kids off at school, I headed to the hardware store to pick up wood and bought a few 12’ long pieces. I loaded them into minivan and soon realized the fit would be tight. Having never done this before, I figured I could just shove the boards in to the front of the van, close the door and make it work. As soon as the backdoor of the van closed, I realized how wrong i was. I heard a crack, walked to the front of my van and realized the wood had literally cracked my windshield.

I was so humiliated, I hid the van in the garage that night so my husband couldn’t see the damage and brought the van to be fixed early the next day. I ended up spending about 350 dollars to fix the windshield and probably only netted about 100 dollars on the garden project. So, it was definitely a loss. But I did learn the valuable lesson that a Honda Odyssey cannot hold a 12’ long cedar board.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Rooted Garden and Gardenary stand out in the gardening industry because what we offer is so unique. More than 140 billion dollars are spent every year in the US on gardening products and services but still, if you ask most people, even the ones spending that money, they’ll say that they ‘don’t have a green thumb’ or that their home is ‘where plants come to die.’

The amount we spend in this industry shows that deep down, we all really want to have a garden or become a ‘plant person’ but few of us know how to actually keep plants alive.

Gardenary and Rooted Garden’s purpose is fill that gap between products and services with education and training. Our goal isn’t just to help people have a garden but to actually become a gardener. One of my favorite clients said her home was known as the place ‘where the dead fern grows’ but now, she picks from her garden almost daily. She and her family are vegan and she is regularly sending me pictures of her harvests. She’s a busy mom and professional but now that she knows how to garden, stepping outside and bringing in something delicious and fresh from the garden is ‘normal’ for her. That’s our goal for the entire population-that we all once again take on the identity as gardeners.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Team. When I first started RG, I met with another professional in my industry and explained to him that I needed to plant all the plants for my clients because I ‘had a special way of doing it.’ He laughed and told me I was no longer allowed to plant one single plant, he said I needed to train someone to ‘do it my special way’ right away.

That conversation really woke me up to how precious I was making a lot of things in my business and pretending that I was the only one capable of doing many of the tasks.

Once you can realize that a team will serve your business and clients way better than you can alone, you suddenly have the ability to grow and scale and serve in ways that would never be possible without a team.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My mom and dad are definitely the ones that have kept me going. They encouraged me from day one, talked me through challenges with clients, products and so much more.

When I was launching Gardenary, I needed more capital to pay for the original website and system development. I’d paid for a lot of it myself but needed about 30,000 dollars more to complete the project. During that time, another company offered to come in at 50% ownership of the company and fund all of the tech. And when my dad heard that, he truly wanted me to keep 100% ownership, so he offered to loan me the remaining 30k dollars at a very low interest rate. I took him up on it and was able to finish the first phase of the web development and pay him back within a year. It was a gift that meant so much to me.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

One of the best things about my business is that it is good in and of itself. The garden is one of the very best things we can do for our own bodies, our communities and the planet. So, my biggest contribution is just the building of 1000s of new gardens. My company, Rooted Garden, has built more than 250 new gardens in the last 5 years. Our 500 Gardenary consultants have helped create 1000s of new gardens in their own communities and our 1000s of online students have each created their own gardens in their own spaces.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Success is inevitable if you don’t give up

2. What got you here won’t get you there

3. The biggest thing standing in the way of your success is the way you’re thinking about your success. Work on your thoughts first and the rest will follow.

4. Work to create the life you want. Don’t let work become your life.

5. Celebrate every little success. What you focus on GROWS. Watch the wins and celebrate every little success-your brain will start creating more of those!

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Write it down. I make a practice of writing out as many thoughts as I can each morning. This allows me to see the things I’m thinking and decide if I’d like to keep those thoughts or find better ones. Give yourself the first hour of the day every single day to journal, exercise and get focused. Make this a practice and it will serve and support you, no matter what comes. If you can manage your thoughts, you’ll be able to manage your emotions, no matter how high or low they swing.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement I’ve been working to create since 2015 is to make gardening ordinary again. I believe it’s a keystone habit that can influence so many other things in our own personal lives, our community and the whole planet. My hope is that by 2030, everyone’s growing a least a little bit of their own food, that Garden Consulting is one of the most profitable professions and that everyone has the word, ‘gardener’ in their bio.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Come join the community at gardenary.com and follow us on your favorite social: Instagram and Pinterest: @gardenaryco YouTube: Gardenary and Tiktok: Gardenary

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!