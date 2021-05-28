Nicole Bruno of Bruno PR & Social: “Time to Acknowledge Your Pain and Grieve It Out”

Time to Acknowledge Your Pain and Grieve It Out. After my breakup, I gave myself time to acknowledge my emotions and grieve the loss. I cycled through emotions of anger, depression, and loneliness for quite some time, but each day became easier than the day before as time went on. I didn’t put any expectations on myself for when the tears were to stop. I just let them flow, and one day, they did stop.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

Nicole Bruno is the founder of Bruno PR & Social, a boutique PR & social media agency, where she leads and oversees the PR & Social Team. With over five years of experience providing digital strategy, social media management and content development, and PR support versed in various industries, she is an engagement-driven professional and insightful content creator helping businesses and brands establish authentic connections and stand out in their niche. Born in Gaithersburg, MD, Nicole graduated from Duquesne University with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations and Advertising and Certificate in Business in 2016.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Since my childhood, I have always had a fascination with technology and passion for telling stories and utilizing my creativity for good. As a child, I was very timid and shy, and often felt misunderstood and awkward in my body. I found it easier to express myself through dance, journaling, photography and painting.

Once I entered middle school, I made friends with individuals who pushed me out of my comfort zone and challenged me to find my voice. It was in middle school that my friends introduced me to Myspace. I quickly became hooked as it was a place for me to share my interests with and become inspired by others who were like-minded. During the weekend library trips with my mom and brother, I found myself spending more time on the computer designing my profile and chatting with friends on Myspace and less time in the book aisles. Social networking felt like a whole new world, and it only continued to expand with the introduction of Facebook in the years that followed. My story and passion for what I do today began in that moment.

While my interests and hobbies developed at a young age, I didn’t realize I wanted my life career to be in public relations and advertising until I was about 13 years old. I recall watching The City on MTV, and being absolutely inspired by publicist Erin Kaplan to pursue a career in PR. If you would have asked me if I imagined myself becoming a cofounder of a boutique PR & social media agency at 13 years old, I would have probably told you that you have a wild imagination. Throughout my adolescence and young adulthood, I have spent a significant amount of time just trying to find myself and learn the art of self-love and independence. I still find myself taking each day as it comes as the vision of who I will become still seems blurry. All I can do is live with the knowledge and accept that I am in the process of becoming and might as well enjoy the journey along the way.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have two favorite “Life Lesson Quotes”!

“What is meant for you will never pass you by,” is a quote I currently live by. It can be so easy to get attached to people, places, things, and even outdated versions of ourselves. Throughout adolescents and young adulthood, I wasted a lot of energy and time on forcing things that were simply just not meant for me, including relationships, jobs, friendships, etc. The loss that occurs in our lives challenges our ability to surrender our need to control the outcome and find a way to let it be and accept what is. Each time I experience loss, I whisper this quote to myself to remind myself that what is meant for me will not pass me by. I truly believe that everything happens for a reason. What is meant for you will be for you no matter what, and you won’t have to beg, fight for, or force what is destined to be yours.

Another quote that I’ve found to be a universal truth is, “Everything you need is already inside of you.” Prior to starting Bruno PR & Social, I remember feeling as if I couldn’t start a business because I didn’t have everything prepared or the resources necessary to get things moving. In the summer of 2020, a close friend of mine reached out to remind me that I am the “Creator” of my own life and that I was made to be a female entrepreneur and business owner. Everything I thought I needed, I already possessed. It was a matter of getting out of my own way and believing in and accepting myself for who I am that made all the difference.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

My top three qualities that have helped me accomplish so much would be my resilience, compassion, and faithfulness. My resilience has helped me overcome the pain that comes with loss and find the courage within to begin again. Through life’s trials and tribulations, I have learned and am still learning how to have compassion for myself and for others, even those who have hurt or betrayed me. My unwavering faith in myself, the Universe and God is what has helped me to accomplish what I have. When I quit my 9–5 job to invest time into growing Bruno PR & Social, I did so with an unwavering belief and trust in myself, my dreams, and the knowing that the Universe has my back.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

In the Fall of 2019, my boutique PR and social media agency, Bruno PR & Social, healed me and helped me get through a series of losses in my life.

After years of tolerating the toxicity and workplace discrimination at my 9–5 job, I decided it would be a gift to myself to begin freelancing. Weeks prior to my first client meeting, my ex broke up with me. He was the man I had envisioned spending the rest of my life with, and then suddenly, I was forced to let go of it all, not just him, but the life I imagined we’d have together. The sadness the end of that relationship caused me was a deep yet inspiring sadness, the kind of sadness that enables you to throw yourself into something productive because that feels better than feeling the pain that comes with such a loss.

The birth of my boutique PR and social media agency, Bruno PR & Social, ultimately restored my confidence and self-esteem. I started as a freelancer with one client, and then one client became two. It was a bold move on my part as I aimed to pivot my career in the direction I wanted it to go! I would work on my Bruno PR & Social client work any chance I could get, and to my pleasant surprise, I fell in love with the freedom that comes with being a freelancer.

Fast forward to 2020, I met my cofounder Jeffrey Davis and we discovered our shared passion for business and making a difference in the wellness and fitness space as digital marketers. Jeff moved to Los Angeles two weeks after our meeting, but we continued to stay in touch and inspire each other with our vision and passion.

In the early months of the pandemic, my cousin tragically passed away, and then one month later, I was forced to resign from my toxic 9–5 job as they chose not to follow COVID-19 safety protocols. I had ultimately reached a point of burnout, and it was not worth sacrificing my mental health and wellbeing to stay in a job that did not value me. In July 2020, I gained the courage to walk away and chose to believe in myself and invest time in expanding Bruno PR & Social.

After one month went by, Jeff and I decided to join forces in August 2020, and turned Bruno PR & Social from a freelance side hustle into an LLC in October 2020. Within three to four months from July, Bruno PR & Social scaled up from 3 clients to 9 clients from Switzerland to NYC and we began our inaugural internship program in Fall 2020.

While COVID-19 made 2020 a challenging year, last year I found my calling. Instead of wallowing in the depths of grief and anxiety after my breakup, the loss of a family member, and resignation from my job, I chose to trust in the Universe and pursue a dream that was put in my heart. Bruno PR & Social taught me the value of believing in myself and taking risks without needing to know or control the outcome. Through it all, I discovered I am the creator of my own life, and everything I thought I needed, I already have.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest part was the unknown. Ultimately, it was not knowing what was coming or what the outcome of my actions and choices would really be that scared me the most. The worst thing I would have had to face was being forced to move out of my apartment and back into my parents’ home in a different state as a result of not being able to keep up with or afford my monthly living expenses.

The thing is, I believe fear is something we choose. I chose faith, courage, hope, passion and resiliency. During that time, a client of mine told me, “The Universe rewards courage.” I am living proof that is exactly what the Universe does.

How did you react in the short term?

In the short term, I walked home everyday after work crying for two months straight after my break up. There were parts of the relationship that I would replay over and over in my head, just honestly trying to make sense of it all and how quickly everything just fell apart.

When I received the phone call about my cousin, I was in complete shock. It hit me like a ton of bricks that life is short, and you never know when it will be your last day or the last day of someone you love. Every moment counts. I allowed myself to feel all of the emotions of grief that came as I simultaneously battled depression, anxiety, burnout and loneliness.

For the past two and a half years in my previous job, I would go into the office feeling depressed, anxious, burnt out, and uninspired. After I resigned, I noticed the weight on my chest loosened and the knots in my stomach dissipated. I felt lighter, I felt free. That is how I knew I was making the right decision and on the right path, when I was no longer consumed by anxiety after quitting my job during a pandemic. Instead, I was overcome by faith and trust in a higher power. I chose to believe that I was going to be okay and endure.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

After the dust settled, my coping mechanisms included a Reiki session to cleanse my soul of negativity, grieving and processing loss in therapy, finding the courage to date again, and I even went on a spontaneous road trip to reignite the fire within.

Throughout the pandemic, I continued therapy, participated in virtual workshops in women’s collectives, called and FaceTimed friends and family members, practiced meditation at home and mindfulness on walks with my dog in the park, read books and journaled, and put my heart and soul into helping small to mid-sized businesses and brands to pivot during the pandemic.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

Healing takes time. There is no time limit on how long grief lasts. In all honesty, there are some emotional scars you simply learn to live with. It takes work to heal and courage to let go and move forward.

I was able to heal by acknowledging and feeling my emotions first. I didn’t bury them deep within or run away, but instead, I chose to look at my shadow self and face my pain. I decided to focus on how I could grow from the pain and what I could learn from it, instead of focusing my energy on what I lost.

After a long period of grieving, I chose to let go by loving me, stepping in to my purpose and passions, working with people who are in alignment with my values, having compassion for myself and others, and practicing self-care. Focusing on myself and life’s endless possibilities helped me let go and embrace what is coming. When I was 16, I remember my therapist always used to say, “Nicole, loving yourself means letting go.” Throughout my life, I’ve learned that letting go can be the greatest act of love that you can give yourself.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

To create an internal, emotional shift to feel better, I started a meditation ritual and gratitude practice before bed. Through these practices, I was able to manifest my goals and dreams, listen to my spirit, and give thanks for the blessings in my life. Going for a walk in the park, listening to the swaying of the trees and song of the birds, and getting lost in nature helped me to find some peace. When you consciously decide to feed your soul, that internal, emotional shift happens.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful toward who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

I cannot really narrow this down to a particular person. I am grateful for the words of wisdom and encouragement, pep talks, and love and compassion my friends and family provided and supported me with to help me cope and heal during this time.

There were some days, I recall walking home crying on the phone to my best friend Quortney as I shared how mistreated I was at my previous job. I remember, she said to me, “Nikki, I know something good is coming for you. Just hold on, I know you are not going through this for nothing.” She was right! Little did I know then, that the employer I was waiting for to rescue me was myself.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

After my breakup and resignation from my toxic job, I reframed both losses as a positive in my life by reminding myself that what I felt was happening to me was actually happening for me. I chose not to see loss as a dead end, but as a redirection instead, guiding me down an entirely new path that was somehow always a part of the plan before I even knew it.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

From these difficult experiences, I discovered that I am valuable, worthy, resilient, and capable of advocating for and honoring my needs.

In January 2020, I remember how fed up I was becoming with being overlooked for a promotion and underutilized within the organization. Prior to resigning from my job, I decided to advocate for myself and ask my boss for what I needed, including but not limited to: a raise, promotion, and safety precautions around COVID-19. I was met with disdain across the board, but I felt proud of myself for just speaking up. The outcome was not what I had hoped for, but it was what I needed to hear in order for me to change course and choose a more advantageous path.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Sometimes, we must fall apart in order to rebuild something greater in the wake of what has been lost. Like the lotus flower that grows in the mud, it is in the darkest times where growth and strength flourishes.

My “5 Things You Need to Heal After a Dramatic Loss or Life Change” include:

Time to Acknowledge Your Pain and Grieve It Out. After my breakup, I gave myself time to acknowledge my emotions and grieve the loss. I cycled through emotions of anger, depression, and loneliness for quite some time, but each day became easier than the day before as time went on. I didn’t put any expectations on myself for when the tears were to stop. I just let them flow, and one day, they did stop.

When we compartmentalize our grief or avoid our pain, we tend to carry it with us internally and it silently filters its way into other aspects of our lives causing more pain and hurt to ourselves and others. It’s important to acknowledge your pain and grieve it out! It’s okay to feel lonely, to feel sad, to feel lost. We all experience those feelings after a major heartbreak or loss. We’re human, you’re human. Let yourself fall apart and know that this too shall pass. Support from Friends and Family. When you’re grieving a loss, it’s so important to have the support of your friends and family. As I was going through this challenging time in my life, I would meet up with or call my close friends to just vent or cry some more. It was my friends and family that really helped me move forward by getting me out of the house and inviting me to events prior to COVID, and then during the pandemic, they would call to check in on me or share exciting life updates while keeping the focus on the things I could look forward to. Much of my friends and family also encouraged me to pursue my dream of becoming an entrepreneur.

Remember to give your strong friends a call! They need you, even if they don’t ask for support. A Therapist that’s the Right Fit for You. I’ve been in therapy since I was 16 years old, and it has helped me process loss and trauma, gain a deeper understanding of myself, have compassion for others, and identify ways to practice self-care and move forward after experiencing loss. When you’re in ruins and find yourself ready to build yourself back up again, finding a therapist that is the right fit for you can make a world of difference. I’ve learned that some of the pain we carry is too heavy for those closest to us to bear. Therapy can alleviate that feeling of loneliness and offer you a safe space for you to share your feelings and heal your trauma. A Weekend Getaway or Vacation. Going on a cross-country road trip really helped open my eyes to life’s endless possibilities. A new adventure can really help with getting your mind off of your grief and give you something to look forward to in the future. Sometimes, all we need to rejuvenate our spirits is a getaway and some relaxation and TLC. Something that Feeds Your Soul. Focus on yourself, your happiness, and your growth and development. Whether that means reading your favorite book, taking yourself on a date to a fancy restaurant, establishing a gratitude practice, meditating, practicing yoga, exercising at the gym, painting on a canvas, or even dancing in the kitchen, live your life for you and fill your cup. If you were wondering, yes, these are all ways I’ve spent the past year and a half feeding my soul.

Don’t worry about what’s gone, just focus on you and be alive in this moment. You are a survivor, you will survive and live through this pain. It will change you, strengthen you, and give you the power to become something greater if you let it.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would inspire people to pursue their dreams and fearlessly live their lives on their terms.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have a private breakfast with Michelle Obama, Viola Davis, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Kerry Washington, or Issa Rae! They are all strong, resilient and inspirational women of color who empower and inspire me to advocate for what I believe in, remain true to myself and my values, and to follow and pursue my dreams in spite of the hardship and adversity I might face.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can follow my work further at the Bruno PR & Social website or connect with me on LinkedIn.

