Nicole Brewer Shares Her Top Selfcare, Wellness, and Beauty Tips

For me being a Black woman living abroad, one of my goals has been to inspire others to consider this unconventional lifestyle of being an ex-pat. I also have a fond desire to spread education efforts for youth to see the world and use travel as a tool for learning about the world. I would love to start a movement where more young people are able to go on trips and see the world or do study abroad programs, those from communities who typically could not afford it.

As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wellness, and Beauty Tips”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nicole Brewer.

Nicole Brewer is an English Language teacher, travel blogger, author and freelance writer. She has traveled to over 40 countries and lived abroad in South Africa, Germany, South Korea and presently in Oman. She has a zest for the ex-pat lifestyle and has a goal of inspiring others to travel and live abroad.

She is the author of “A Guide to Landing an English Teaching Job Abroad” and the Co-Founder of the I Luv 2 Globe Trot travel site and community. With features in the Guardian, BBC Travel, Forbes and National Geographic Traveler she’ll continue to inspire as she globe-trots!

Thank you so much for doing this with us Nicole! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

I’ve been teaching English as a Second Language for a decade now and I am a travel blogger based in Oman. I was laid off from my job in market research in Chicago when I first decided to move abroad. Initially, I moved to South Korea to teach English and only had plans to do so for a year or 2. I met my business partner Renee while we were both teachers in South Korea and we started the iluv2globetrot travel community. 10 years later, I’m still abroad loving being an expat English teacher who also travels the world and shares my travels with my online travel community. I’ve been fortunate enough to be featured in numerous publications and websites including Forbes, Essence, National Geographic Travel, BBC Travel and more. I’m also a freelance travel writer when time permits. I never thought that I would live abroad as long as I have, love it to the extent that I do and to inspire others to do the same through sharing my experiences.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m very grateful for my mom who has always been my cheerleader. Living abroad for so many years, she hasn’t tried to convince me to come back to the USA. It’s actually the opposite, she’s particularly happy for the ex-pat lifestyle I have chosen to live. She reminds me often of a conversation where I said I was going to live my life on my own terms and she says how she is happy that I’m doing that because ultimately she just wants to see me happy and win.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

One of the most humorous mistakes I can say my business partner and I did early on in starting iluv2globetrot was not doing our due diligence in researching potential developers for an app we attempted to build. I look back on it as a loss now but it is truly a valuable lesson learned. We lost money and time attempting to build a travel app that never came to fruition, but in the end, it was a valuable lesson that you can’t trust everyone and sometimes things don’t happen in the time you expect them to happen.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Personally, for me, I’m still growing every day. It’s a learning experience and I follow other travel influencers who give me hope to see them having success in doing it like Oneika the Traveller, Ernest White and other Black travel influencers who have inspired me to keep going. For me continuing to work full time as an educator abroad, but continuing to grow the I Luv 2 Globe Trot brand on the side is the method that works best for me.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

One of the most important things with growing a community is engaging with them. People genuinely want to see you win when they know that you care about them and their wellbeing. We consistently post content in the iluv2globetrot travel group that people want to see. Nevertheless, we also engage with them in posts every day and they appreciate it. It really is an online family and many people want to help each other giving travel advice, sharing deals, even ex-pat job opportunities.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

One self-care routine that I have worked on, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, is meditation. Meditating in the mornings or before bed has been pivotal for me to maintain my mental well-being. Taking time to just tune out from social media or any other distractions and just being in the moment is an important self-care routine for me.

Another routine that I have tried to incorporate into my routine when I feel I need is Reiki. I took a free Reiki course online with Mindbodygreen and it was phenomenal. Reiki is an alternative medicine that helps to get your energy re-centered. It involves tapping on parts of your palms, head and other parts of the body in order to tap into your universal life energy. It essential promotes emotional and physical healing. I use Reiki when I’m feeling a bit anxious and need to re-center my Chi.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

In the current times with the pandemic and being an influencer, I think it’s important to take social media breaks when I can. As a travel influencer constantly on the go I tend to overshare and obsess with updates. It can be all too consuming, so now I schedule social media breaks and walk away from it all when I can.

Secondly, focusing on breath work helps to keep my mind at ease. It’s as simple as closing your eyes and taking deep, long breaths. Inhaling the frustrations and worries, then exhaling them to release them. It really does work wonders and sounds simple, but people would be surprised how often we don’t even pay attention to our breathing.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

I think a part of feeling beautiful is feeling healthy. While being in quarantine I’ve been making a greater effort to eat healthy and cook delicious meals for myself. Cooking can be therapeutic, and that’s saying a lot for someone like me who hasn’t enjoyed cooking in the past lol. Also, I love to pamper myself when I can. After a long day, I’ll take a nice warm bubble bath, light some candles and have a glass of wine. I feel extremely grateful when I am able to treat myself to some much-needed downtime. I’ll also do my own nails (since salons are still closed and I’m social distancing) or give myself a facial and/or wear a face mask during one of my baths. I feel like a million bucks afterward.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

I recently finished reading Influencer, a book by Brittany Hennessey. It is an excellent read for those looking to become influencers or who are already influencers looking to grow their brand. She writes on topics such as collaborating with brands, contracts and it has loads of expert tips from marketing managers to top influencers from an array of fields. It really is a game-changing read for anyone looking to be an influencer.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

One of the funniest wellness treatments would have to be from a Moroccan bath experience I had in Morocco last year. I traveled to Marrakech last summer for my birthday and totally wanted to treat myself while there. I had 2 Moroccan baths and one was too funny. With a Moroccan bath, you strip down and are essentially scrubbed from the neck down to your toes with a loofah. Then you’re rinsed with literal buckets of water. It’s so luxurious and one of my favorite bathing experiences to have. Well, after the lady rinsed me she insisted that I touch my skin and I said to her “smooth like a baby”. Her eyes got big and she touched my belly and was like “baby?” This was the perfect example of lost in translation. I said oh no, just fat lol.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

For me being a Black woman living abroad, one of my goals has been to inspire others to consider this unconventional lifestyle of being an ex-pat. I also have a fond desire to spread education efforts for youth to see the world and use travel as a tool for learning about the world. I would love to start a movement where more young people are able to go on trips and see the world or do study abroad programs, those from communities who typically could not afford it.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

Well, life would be amazing if I could have a sit down with Oprah or Michelle Obama. They both are goals in their own right. Oprah for her longevity in the entertainment field, as well as her humanitarian efforts. Former First Lady Michelle Obama for her style, intelligence and grace. Reading her book “Becoming” I could relate to her story so much, as someone who used to live on the Southside of Chicago after graduating college and moving there from Detroit, MI.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

I have a travel group called iluv2globetrot on Facebook and can be found on Instagram by the same handle @iluv2globetrot.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!