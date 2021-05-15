Nicole Bendayan: “Connect to yourself”

Connect to yourself. This may sound simple but is incredibly powerful in practice. A tool I love to share with my clients is the morning check in. Take 2–5 minutes in the morning and stand still, scanning your body from head to toe.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nicole Bendayan.

Cycle Syncing Nutritionist, Nicole Bendayan helps women overcome the havoc caused by their cycle to turn it into a propeller for success by balancing hormones, supporting their bodies and predicting their cycles through nutrition and lifestyle synchronization. Nicole has multiple certifications in Food, Health, and Nutrition from WageningenX University & Research as well as Professional certificates from Nutraphoria School of Holistic Nutrition. She has since directed her focus toward feminine hormonal health where she uses her education and experience to help women 1:1 tailor their nutrition and lifestyle to their feminine cycle and individual needs so they can reduce negative symptoms caused by hormones and thrive both personally and professionally.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I had a similar story to many young women my age. As a teen I struggled pretty significantly with body image. I felt a lot of pressure to be and look a certain way, all while struggling with the hormonal fluctuations of puberty. I felt disconnected to my body and my mind. Unsure why I would overreact to situations and feel frustrated all the time, I felt a lot of guilt and got down on myself. The body image issues and negative self talk manifested in trying to gain control through food, or lack thereof. Although I knew others felt the same, I felt quite alone in my struggles.

I sought to understand the nutrition facts of everything I put into my body. I became obsessed with nutrition, knowing calories down to the gram, macro and micro nutrient content of everything I would eat, and how it would affect my body. It wasn’t all bad though. Coming from a culinary family, I found love for the kitchen. I would spend hours each day experimenting with different foods and trying to replicate meals I loved eating in a healthier way. It became a safe haven with my cutting board and knife as my companions. If I wasn’t physically cooking, I would spend my time researching nutrition and finding new recipes. Food became a way for me to connect with others and show my love. On weekends, by the time we had finished eating the brunch I made, I would already be starting to prep for dinner.

I didn’t think I could make a career out of food and nutrition because I knew how difficult it was to be a chef and thrive in the restaurant industry, so it just remained a passion and my main way to procrastinate school work. After graduating with an Honors BA in Professional Communication I moved to Danang, Vietnam for a year. It was the most incredible experience I could have imagined. There, I met a friend who owned a snack shop and I asked if I could sell some of my products. Before I knew it, they were flying off the shelves. I quit my teaching job to focus on the nutritional food products and finally realized that I could combine all my passions and make a career out of it.

When I got back to Canada, I enrolled in formal nutrition education and began accumulating professional certifications. I was then presented with the opportunity of becoming the Nutrition and Culinary Director of a Toronto start up. I gained incredible experience and continued my education to become a Holistic Nutritionist. Although it was an amazing placement, it felt impersonal and I knew I wanted to work more closely with clients to help them achieve their individual health goals.

Around the same time, I was learning so much about hormones and their effect on the body. I realized that I didn’t know myself without synthetic hormones as I had been on birth control since I was 16, and anytime I would inquire about the side effects of the pill I would be dismissed by health care professionals telling me there were none to concern me. That is false, but I won’t go into that now. After nearly a decade, I went off birth control and began connecting to my feminine cycle. This led me to dive into understanding the ways menstrual cycles affect us. I was astonished at all the ways a woman’s cycle impacts our lives on a daily basis, not just during PMS or our menstrual phase.

There was so much research and data on ways to support our bodies through each phase of our cycle to mitigate many symptoms that are often written off as “just part of being a woman”. I was stunned that I had never even heard of the four phases of a cycle or the impacts that they each have on our physical and mental health! It was through the process of syncing to my own cycle, that I understood how valuable it is for women and that it should be commonplace. That is when everything came together and I began my practice as a cycle syncing nutritionist.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I was definitely nervous when I started my career, especially regarding how my focus on menstrual cycles would be received by the people around me. Although I knew the incredible information and expertise I was sharing was valuable, it’s not a topic that is very openly discussed. When I first went public with my practice I leveraged social media to gain attention. I feared judgement and being dismissed. I also had a pretty solid case of imposter syndrome. Through the fear, I put myself and the message out there anyway.

The reactions I got were truly awe inspiring. I was flooded with messages from women who were shocked that they had such little knowledge of their cycles and grateful for the information. Yet, what surprised me even more were the praises I received from men. Although cycle syncing wouldn’t directly affect them, it provided a better understanding of the women in their lives and ways to support them.

The main takeaway from this experience was that if you know what you’re doing is valuable and you put it out there with ethical values, respect and kindness then you should feel the fear and do it anyway! One of my mentors, Jen Gottlieb, told me that “it is your responsibility to be seen”. With the specific expertise I have and how valuable it is to women, I would be doing a disservice to hide behind fear. So I continue to share my expertise and each time that I do, I am rewarded with impacting people positively. So for anyone who wants to get started but is worried about what others may say, know that you can feel the fear and do it anyway because it is your responsibility to share your value that can help others.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I made when I was first starting was putting too much pressure on myself to always be at the next level. I constantly have new ideas and would often try to continue to take on more than I probably should have. This would stop me from celebrating my wins and being excited about the journey. It would also lead to burn outs and catastrophizing small things.

I feel like a lot of us have adopted this massive sense of urgency. That messages need to be responded to immediately, that we should be seeing results right away, or that our opportunities are fleeting. This really stops a lot of us from enjoying the process and recognizing how far we have truly come. I still have to remind myself on a regular basis to look at how all the dots have connected up until this point and trust in the process.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are tons of people who I am infinitely grateful for. Mentors, business coaches, and teachers for sharing their knowledge with me. Each one of my clients for trusting me and everyone who has supported me along the way.

I have also come to realize the importance of having a team that supports you and are aligned in their values and goals. Someone who has recently come on board is my social media strategist, Aimee, she has taken on a huge role in supporting me and helping my visions come to fruition. Not just on social media, but overall being someone I can count on to bounce ideas off of, keeping me on track, and helping me elevate. It is difficult being an entrepreneur and having to learn so many things along the way, so having mentors and people who provide you with different forms of support is essential.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

On average, women will have about 451 menstrual cycles spanning 38.5 years of their lives! Many women suffer from painful periods, pms symptoms, and hormonal fluctuations that affect every aspect of their lives from their careers to relationships and self esteem. So often chalking it up to “just part of being a woman” and unaware of what to do about it. Menstruation has also been a taboo subject in mainstream conversations which can add more shame to struggles when women are dismissed, uninformed and expected to deal with it on their own.

Doctors have also begun to consider the cycle as a woman’s fifth vital sign! Cycles can show a lot about overall health and when a woman cycle syncs, they have a better understanding on how to support their bodies and recognize when something may be askew. Many women don’t realize the far-reaching impact that their reproductive hormones have not only to their physical wellbeing but their energy levels, emotional wellbeing and professional productivity!

In my work, I help women balance hormones and overcome the havoc caused by their cycles to turn it into a propeller for success. When women understand their cycles and how to support their bodies through each phase, they can alleviate a lot of the negative symptoms, gain an intimate understanding of themselves, predict what their body will need, optimize their health and improve productivity, relationships and more!

I believe that education is the key to long term success. That is why I emphasize knowledge and education in my practice. I will not only direct women toward how they can improve their health, but also why they should be incorporating or avoiding certain things during each phase of their cycles. Teaching the biological process of the menstrual cycle, hormones involved, what and how to use dietary and lifestyle principles to support their bodies, while providing them with a safe space to learn and heal is really important to me.

I also know that relieving the stigma associated with feminine cycles is so important to social solidarity, feeling understood and the overall success of future generations of women. If I had learned all that I know now when I was going through puberty, hormonal changes and my journey with birth control, I would have been far more equipped to really optimize my health and had such a better understanding of how to navigate my reproductive years.

I want to be part of the movement to enable women to value their being, live a holistically good life and impact generations to come, by shifting the narrative and equipping women with tools and knowledge to succeed.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Connect to yourself. This may sound simple but is incredibly powerful in practice. A tool I love to share with my clients is the morning check in. Take 2–5 minutes in the morning and stand still, scanning your body from head to toe. Ask questions such as “how does my body feel? Is there any discomfort or pain?” “how does my mind feel? Am I clear and focused or do I feel foggy and forgetful”. Record your answers in a journal or on an app so that you are able to track and find patterns. Once you are connected with your body and mind you will be able to notice slight changes or variances and will be faster to act on anything that may be askew. Track your cycle! Along with the above lifestyle hack, by tracking your cycle you will be able to correlate certain happenings to the phase you are in. It will give you space to identify the reasoning behind feelings and behaviours as well as allow you to register if something may be wrong that should be attended to. Like I stated earlier, a woman’s cycle is being considered her fifth vital sign because of the important information it can tell us. From here you will be able to understand how to support your body through each phase. Cycle Sync! This is the practice of implementing practices or avoiding certain things to optimize each phase. This can be far reaching and encompass everything from your diet and exercise routine to optimizing hormones and support your health to relationships and professionally to encourage productivity, creativity, and confidence. Further, when you live in a cyclical pattern you are able to refocus each new cycle rather than passively continuing on the same trajectory. When we have an allotted point in time to realign and reflect, we can update our goals and path while living with intention. Invest in yourself.When you invest in yourself financially, energetically, emotionally and with your time, it helps you to elevate more efficiently and stay accountable. The action of locking in an intention with commitment and investment will always bring us closer to our goals. I feel like a lot of people live with a ‘delayer’ mentality, that “when I have ____” or “once I do____” I will take action. The issue here is that this statement is led by fear, it’s our brains not wanting to change because there is fear of unknown or failure or whatever it is. Once we actually take the plunge and invest in ourselves, to learn from people we trust and open ourselves up to opportunities, we can achieve things beyond what we could have imagined! It all starts with just taking action. This leads into my next point… Ditch the urgency and expectation.In our fast-paced world we are constantly being bombarded with immediacy while being faced with comparisons. This in tandem can take a huge toll on our wellbeing. We look around to others succeeding at something, or people getting what seems like fast results and feel like we should already be there, that we deserve instant reward for what we have done. But when that doesn’t happen, we may feel defeated and just give up, denying ourselves of our true potential. Rather than expecting to have the same trajectory as someone else (which they will often glorify and not mention how many ups and downs they had getting there) only compare yourself to who you were the day before. Take small action steps, celebrate your wins, and live with intention. Although there may be ups and downs, if you keep pushing, you are almost guaranteed success. Don’t give up right before you’ve hit gold, just because you feel like you should already be there. Everything takes time, and you are killing it!

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If I could start a movement to bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, I would dive into educational institutions and make health and nutrition a priority in the curriculum for early education. As more research emerges, it is evident that many of the issues that plague our societies are caused by and can be mitigated by food. Nutrition is essential in the cognitive development of children, thus affecting their academic performance, interest in learning, behaviour and more. It is also essential in their physical wellbeing and health throughout their lives. There is a lack of education on nutrition which hinders young people’s abilities to make informed decisions that will support them throughout adolescence and into adulthood.

ADHD, learning disabilities, mood disorders, as well as physical ailments such as type 2 diabetes, pcos, and many other chronic illnesses, have been linked back to nutrition in an overwhelming number of cases. These ailments will follow young people much past their adolescent years and shape their wellbeing as adults. They will then pass on those same behaviours to their children, and so the cycle continues. Instead, if they are equipped with the knowledge of what they are eating and how it affects them and are given proper resources to discern their own health, the benefits will be unparalleled.

In modern western society, so much of the healthcare system is based on treatment of symptoms rather than focusing on preventative measures and identifying the root cause. There is little being taught about the impact of what we consume. Be that food, media, environmental toxins, stress and the like. We must shift the paradigm that implies that all these different aspects of our lives are independent of each other and instead look at our wellbeing through a holistic lens. For instance, the hormonal response to losing a job can be similar to that of a physical injury. When we are in a state of chronic stress without the tools or knowledge on how to support our health through it, there are far reaching physical, mental and spiritual implications.

Incorporated into this curriculum, would be a deep understanding of cycle synchronization. For menstruators, it is an integral part of their overall wellbeing. Affording them resources to connect and support their bodies as they evolve, shift and fluctuate and informing non-menstruators on the biological process of the cycle to improve social solidarity and insightful empathy.

By prioritizing health and nutrition in early education, we can provide young people with the tools and resources to optimize their overall wellbeing at every stage of life and pass on a healthier society to their future generations.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

To improve, you must begin.We can go around in circles about why we may not be good enough to put ourselves out there, expecting us to magically understand the ins and outs of our desired industry. But that just procrastinates any opportunity to learn from experience. Failure is an integral part of growth and we must see any perceived failure as a propeller into greatness. There is enough to go around. When first starting we do a lot of research and comparison. In very few cases is there no one doing what we are trying to do, that can instil a lot of doubt into people. Fear that no one will come to us because there is someone doing it better, or that the market is oversaturated, or that everybody already knows about everything I’m teaching. This is all fear talking! There are endless amounts of people that will need your services, that may only trust you, and that only you may be able to reach. That is why it is your responsibility to start and to keep going! Whether it be clients, money, opportunity, experience or anything else, there is enough to go around. No one is outfitted with the exact knowledge, skill set, and experience that you possess, and you can bring great value to endless amounts of people. People see your evolution much more than the hiccups. I had a lot of fear that the content I was putting out at first was subpar and would garner a lot of judgement, and in fact, it was some very elementary work. Now looking back and seeing how far I have come, has really inspired me to keep going so I can continue to see my evolution. I also have many more people supporting how much I’ve evolved in a positive way rather than ever focusing on the little hiccups throughout. I genuinely think that the vast majority of people want to see you succeed and will give you space to mess up a bit, as long as you afford yourself the same! There isn’t just one way to do anything! There are a lot of people out there that claim “if you do this exact thing the exact way I tell you, you are guaranteed success but only if you do it exactly as I say” and that is just false! I implore you to seek out mentors to guide you and show you the way (it was by far the best investment I’ve made yet) but everyone will have different journeys. You should take the lessons that resonate with you and implement them to your own tune. It is okay to experiment, to change your focus, to reassess and realign at any stage of your business and your life. If you are living in alignment with your ethics and values, you are persevering and you trust in the process, then you will get to exactly where you are destined to go. It will take some time, and probably won’t go exactly according to plan, but it’ll happen. Invest in yourself and others.I tried to do a lot of things on my own when I first started and I went nowhere. I thought I could figure it out but I was really just running in circles not knowing where to start. The day I invested in myself that changed. I hired a coach that was out of my intended niche and although their methods were not exactly how I wanted to navigate my own practice, I gained indispensable knowledge and more than anything it drove me to begin. He would always say “imperfect action is better than perfect inaction” and that alone was worth the investment as it gave me a stepping stone to put it into the world. I learned many invaluable lessons from him and his team as well as other coaches and mentors I have worked with since. If you make an investment into yourself and it gets you one step closer to where you want to go, it’s never a waste. Why would people invest in you if you hold back from investing in yourself and others? Live in an abundance mentality that each dot you are forming will connect to create your bigger picture.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Although each cause is important and incredibly valid, if I must only choose one as dearest to me, it would be mental health.

Essentially, this is dearest to me because mental health impacts everything, and everything impacts mental health. Understanding that each facet of our lives are connected, allows us to see where things may intersect. We often think of mental health as something we should be able to control within our minds, that simply shifting our thoughts will stop the suffering. This paradigm rejects the concept that there are so many other things that impact our mental health and it could really be a symptom of another issue.

For instance, 90–95% of serotonin, our happy hormone, is made in our gut. If our microbiome is in disarray our mental health may be too. There are also several nutrient deficiencies that manifest in mood disorders, anxiety and depression such as B vitamins, and magnesium. Moreover, many hormonal issues can be attributed to mental health. If you experience PCOS, PMS, hormonal imbalances or adrenal fatigue, these can all greatly impact mental health. Therefore, in order to heal many cases of mental health issues, nutrition should be an avenue of focus.

This isn’t to dismiss the many other factors that play a role, this is simply an example of an often overlooked correlation.

Mental health has always been something I have been very cautious of within myself as I’ve experienced my fair share of issues from a young age. Now I can often connect the times when I am experiencing regression to many other situations in my life, be that poor sleep or diet, excess stress I don’t support myself through, or perpetually continuing behaviours I know are not serving me. Thankfully, I have learned a lot through my struggles and have the tools and resources to acknowledge what I may need to bring my focus back onto and help me heal. I am also extremely grateful for the opportunity to help people identify these potentially outlying factors in my practice and direct them to appropriate resources.

Furthermore, when people are able to regain and heal their mental health it will likely manifest in other positive changes. People will be more susceptible to giving their attention and energy to their role in sustainable living, environmental impact and living consciously.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

I can be found on instagram at @nicole.bendayan or on facebook at Nicole Bendayan Nutrition

Thank you for these fantastic insights!