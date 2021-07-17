Nicole Beauchamp of Engels and Volkers: “The unspoken non professional demands”

“The unspoken non professional demands, that are often levied upon women, are continual and have had a lasting impact”

As a part of my series about strong women leaders of the Real Estate industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nicole Beauchamp.

Nikki Beauchamp is an award winning multi-lingual luxury global real estate advisor , with almost two decades of experience who is known for her expert command of the New York City real estate market and understanding its intricate intersection with the national and international real estate markets , utilized to craft bespoke strategies for a wide range of clientele, from first time home buyers/sellers to savvy international and institutional investors.

She is trusted and respected globally by clients and peers as an expert in data and financial analysis, negotiation ,marketing and technology.

Nikki is often featured in media outlets such as the New York Times, Brick Underground , CBS, NBC , PIX11, Apartment Therapy , Martha Stewart Living, Observer , The Real Deal, Curbed and other media outlets.

Nikki was one of the founding advisors of the Park Avenue brokerage office of Engel & Völkers in New York City and has been acknowledged for sales accomplishments since joining the firm in 2014 . Nikki has been actively involved in the real estate industry as a volunteer leader at the local,national and international levels. She is a past co-chair of the Residential Brokerage Division Residential Sales Council at the Real Estate Board of New York, was an interim appointee to the Residential Division Board of Directors,and continues to serve on several committees at REBNY. She earned the prestigious New York Residential Specialist (NYRS®) credential, awarded to 3% of NYC licensed real estate brokers and is a member of the NYRS Executive Committee.

In her spare time Nikki can be found out and about in New York City or traveling the world, most often behind the lens of a camera, be it her iPhone or DSLR, enjoying a fabulous meal, and chasing down a great workout. A classically trained musician, enjoying and supporting the arts is a lifelong passion. Giving back to the community extends beyond the professional real estate world, actively supports several non profits and has remained active with her alumni communities at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and the Performing Arts, the ‘FAME’ high school, and New York University.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

In career 1.0 (finance & tech) I was almost always the New Yorker in the room. When someone was visiting or being relocated, I was often asked to opine about where to live, schools, and to share my experiences. That led to recommending a friend who was an agent at the time. This friend encouraged me to get my license so they could pay referral fees to me,and I resisted for ever. I did eventually get my license,and I thought I needed a new adventure a few years later and thought I would try my hand at starting a business, I sat down and tried to come up with a business plan and decided to go for it…and here I am almost two decades later.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

Early in my career, I was approached by a couple, to assist with the sale of a property they had lived in for decades , they wanted to downsize. The reason for the downsizing, they wanted to help restructure their assets, in advance of one spouse passing away. It was a financially complex scenario, but also inherently emotional. It still remains one of the most impactful transactions I’ve ever participated in, and I remain friends with the surviving spouse. I remain profoundly honored to have been of service in their time of need.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

During the pandemic, I took the time to think about long shelved projects, and rethought some approaches- it very much reminded me of what I did from a business and frankly to some degree personal. I am launching a podcast that will feature conversations with individuals from around the world, focusing on design, fashion, business ,and economics.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our firm excels at providing bespoke luxury experiences to our clients, we truly act as advisors to our clients. My clients, as they travel the world, are always excited when they see our shops. They are also excited to see their properties featured in our shops around the world. The collaboration is unparalleled- I had a client who was heading to Aspen for a holiday, and I had one of their properties, an apartment off Park Avenue in Manhattan listed. I reached out to colleagues and shared an expose to be placed in the shop window- client was delighted to see their property in the shop window when they strolled by the shop.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am hard pressed to identify one person. It takes a village and I have enormous respect and gratitude for so many who have been supportive and inspiration for the last two decades.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. The Real Estate industry, like the Veterinarian, Nursing and Public Relations fields, is a women dominated industry. Yet despite this, less than 20 percent of senior positions in Real Estate companies are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what do you think is the cause of this imbalance?

I think that the unspoken non professional demands, that are often levied upon women, are continual and have had a lasting impact, and historically the demands upon men have not always been the same. One has to define what success looks like for them, and realize that “having it all” is, in essence impossible.

What 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support greater gender balance going forward?

It is not enough to invite people to the party, they need to be invited to dance. Understanding the motivations of the diverse workforce, and creating opportunities that can incubate and develop future leaders , is key. Creating mentorship programs is key.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

The unspoken expectations and unacknowledged (often) challenges. In addition to the responsibilities professionally, there are untold personal responsibilities, that also require time and dedication. Having to decide between the personal obligations and the professional obligations. Battling the idea that one has to “have it all” , but in reality , it’s more about deciding what your priorities are, and finding ways to integrate (rather than balance) your decisions, and to be comfortable with what that means.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry?

It is an industry with nearly infinite potential for success, but more importantly, it has great potential for impact in the communities in which we live and work.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Mentorship

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

All appearances to the contrary, real estate is a business and structuring it as such , is imperative to building a foundation to build on and possibly survive you. Real estate goes far beyond the surface aesthetics, but think about the role that home plays in everyone’s life. Whether it’s to reside in or an investment, that involves so much more than “oh this is a pretty property to look at”. Analyze what your strengths and weaknesses and seek mentorships, partnerships and opportunities accordingly. Also, carefully consider where you are deciding to build/affiliate your license. Reality TV is the biggest misnomer, what you see on most of the programs, is the polar opposite of what you will experience.And lastly, in a world where everyone is connected 24/7, be sure to figure out your boundaries and maintain your sanity, from both your business and personal perspectives, seek out tools that you can use to facilitate the kind of business you want to build.

How can our readers follow you online?

I can be found on several online platforms.

Email ([email protected]) and telephone (+1.212.616.7600 x 2521) are the easiest ways to reach me, but I can also often be found sharing my view of the world on Instagram- @nikkibeauchamp- and my view of the real estate industry on LinkedIn- @nicolebeauchamp

