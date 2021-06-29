Nicole Anderson of MEND: “Educating employees”

Companies need to be more transparent about pay for prior employees in a position. Similar to a WARN notification, a potential candidate should be able to request the total compensation for the prior five people who occupied the position. This information would include gender, seniority, age, experience, skills, and education. The company would then need to provide a valid reason that the pay would be reduced for the current candidate

Nicole Anderson is the owner and CEO of MEND, a human resources solutions firm based in West Palm Beach, Florida. MEND has an impressive client list that includes a Fortune 500 company and a wildlife sanctuary, as well as companies in the manufacturing, distribution, geriatrics, medical, and technology industries. Before founding MEND in 2017, Nicole held corporate leadership positions in the legal, retail, and manufacturing industries. Nicole received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resources Management from American InterContinental University in Weston, Florida.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us the “backstory” that brought you to this career path?

I grew up in a very small town that lacked a lot of diversity, so when I got out of high school I moved to Orlando and had the biggest culture shock of my life, but I loved it. I learned what makes everyone unique and how we all play a dynamic role in life. While I finished my degree, I had my daughter and had to move back to the small town for a while. I got a job at a local prison in HR and realized that the diversity I came to love was not anywhere to be found within the walls of the business. I knew then I was going to spend my entire career fighting for businesses and employees to have a happy healthy relationship. I spent the next 11 years building my HR experience and 4 years ago I knew it was time to make a difference, so I started MEND, an HR solutions firm. My goal is to help companies build better companies and help employees become better employees.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began this career?

I received an anonymous letter under my door at the law firm I worked at. The letter read that a fellow co-worker had been bragging in the lunchroom about poisoning her own food because someone kept stealing it. At first, I was like this cannot be true. I pulled the employee into my office and she confirmed that she was indeed poisoning her food to get back at whoever was taking it. I asked her, “How long has someone been taking your food and why haven’t you reported it?” Her response to me was, “Well, they took it 6 months ago and I let the prior HR know.” Then I said, “Why are you poisoning your own food now?” Her response was a shoulder shrug.

This incident reminded me that you just never know someone’s mental state and what is going on in their personal lives. So, this taught me to always handle people with care and no matter what, treat them the best that I know how.

Can you share a story about the funniest or most interesting mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I had to fly to New York for a first in-person meeting with a client. This would be our third client if we secured them. This trip involved flying up in the morning and catching the evening flight back. I had a notebook that I always carried with me. (It had my whole business and life in it.)

Our meeting ran over and I was running late to catch my flight. I had to take the LIRR train to the city to catch the train to the airport. I was 30 seconds from missing my connecting train to the airport and if I missed that train, I missed my plane. I got up from my seat and ran never to look back. I got on the plane, buckled up in my seat, looked in my bag and noticed my folder was not there. I looked everywhere around me. I called my soon-to-be client before we took off, and embarrassingly asked if I had left the notebook with them. The answer was no.

By the time I landed in West Palm Beach, my CRO called me and said this woman called and said she had something important for you. He gave me her number and I called her. She said, “I tried to run after you, but I have never seen someone move so fast before. You left your notebook on the LIRR at the Jamaica Station.” I was like, “Thank you so much for contacting me.” We talked for another few minutes and she said she’d be in West Palm tomorrow. I was like, “Really?” She said, “Yeah and before I get a car, you can meet me in the passenger area and I will just give it to you.” I could not make it because of a prior engagement and my CRO met her and drove her to her destination. And I got my notebook back. Everything there. Everything exactly how I had it.

I learned that I needed to take a moment to breathe. What if what I had forgotten had been something so much more valuable, such as client information, employee information, trade information, etc. I would have had a harder time explaining why the information was leaked. To this day, even in a rush, I always take one minute before heading somewhere to make sure I have everything I am supposed to have.

Ok let’s jump to the main focus of our interview. Even in 2020, women still earn about 81 cents for every dollar a man makes. Can you explain three of the main factors that are causing the wage gap?

Women did not regularly join the workforce until the late 80s or early 90s, mostly after their children started going to school or left home. This provided their male counterparts at least 5 to 10 more years working experience than women.

Women are statistically more likely to have gaps in employment because of family commitments. The woman will stay home to raise the children or care for an ill child/family member.

The types of jobs/positions women are more likely to choose pay less.

Can you share with our readers what your work is doing to help close the gender wage gap?

We educate companies on fair and equitable pay for everyone. We will audit compensation and provide coaching on areas they need to improve. This can consist of pay scales and matrices to adjust pay to be more equal. We also guide women during the recruiting process to ask for what they are worth and what they need to make to live. We empower them to take positions that are willing to pay them equitably.

Can you recommend 5 things that need to be done on a broader societal level to close the gender wage gap? Please share a story or example for each.

Companies need to be more transparent about pay for prior employees in a position. Similar to a WARN notification, a potential candidate should be able to request the total compensation for the prior five people who occupied the position. This information would include gender, seniority, age, experience, skills, and education. The company would then need to provide a valid reason that the pay would be reduced for the current candidate.

Providing women with the resources to be successful in the same positions as men. Trades pay very well and employees who have worked in the fields for years can make $80k+ in some positions. Most of these programs are geared or marketed toward men because the roles have traditionally been held by men. Women can be just as successful in these roles and there should be larger opportunities for women to obtain trade certificates.

Mandatory Training for company executives — Compensation is the least taught course in companies. Most people do not have any idea that there are even laws or regulations around compensation. Training leadership on proper compensation policies and pay equality can help shift the thought process and open the door for more conversations on pay gaps.

Educating employees — I was interviewing a candidate for an entry-level graphic design position. This candidate was just out of college. I asked what type of compensation she was seeking. She said $10 an hour. I looked at the candidate and said, “Are you sure?” She said yes. We concluded the interview. I asked her if she could stay for a few minutes for an off-the-record conversation. I said to her, “Can you really survive off of $10 an hour?” (Even eight years ago this was low.) She said, “Not really.” I asked her, “Why did you say you would take that?” Her response was, “I really need a job and I am willing to work for anything right now.” I continued to talk to the candidate to let her know that she is worth way more than $10 an hour and the market for her degree, even entry level, is well over $15 an hour. Had it not been me doing this interview, someone would have low balled her and got her for $10 an hour. It is so important for everyone, especially women, to do their homework and educate themselves on the money they should be making.

Government and Oversight Task Force — This program would help organizations set up childcare facilities on-site with aftercare programs, with bus routes modified to the employer. This program would also be responsible for monitoring corporation pay information to ensure pay equality.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Women Empowerment! Not feminist related, but just so that we can love each other. I was 34 before a woman helped me with my career. The other years I was just competition and they kept me under their feet. I read on social media all the time what women say to each other. It is sad. We do not value other’s decisions or choices if they do not align with our own thinking. We could change so much together if we listened more and talked less.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Opportunity should not determine your drive. Your drive should determine your opportunity.” I always knew that opportunity was not just going to come to me, that I could not just sit and wait for the next thing to happen. I decided to make my opportunity, but I had to put in the work. I worked hard and was driven. With that, opportunity came, and it open more doors than I could have ever imagined.

