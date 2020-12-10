Nicky Person and Suzyvision of The Fortune Tellerz: “Words have power and manifestation, so you should always say positive words”

Words have power and manifestation, so you should always say positive words.

The Fortune tellerz consists of Nicky Person (AKA Yasuto Nishitani) and Suzyvision. Nicky is a celebrity fortune teller, author and musician. As a palm reading specialist, Nicky has advised upwards of 80,000 clients including high-profile politicians, businessmen and celebrities such as Barbara Walters, Yoko Ono, Margaret Thatcher and many more. He is also a best-selling author on the subject and other subjects, writing more than 100 books and selling 3.5 million copies worldwide. His foray into music began with a palm reading CD, THE SECRETS OF THE PALM, which contained 15 original music tracks along with explanations about each palm line.

Suzyvision is an established studio musician, composer, arranger and keyboardist. She has performed on over 3000 songs as a studio musician and is also well known for her work as a composer for television and as an arranger for more than 700 songs. She is widely acknowledged as Japan’s first professional female music arranger. She began her career in the Japanese rock band, Blowin’ Free under Victor Records and was then a member of the band, LEVEL, with Nippon Columbia Records.

The new video, “Everybody’s Calling” from Japanese pop-rockers The Fortune tellerz is out now. The catchy, uplifting song and corresponding video are the creations of celebrity fortune teller, Nicky Person’s (AKA Yasuto Nishitani) aptly-named new band The Fortune tellerz. The video features live performance footage combined with animation/computer-generated imagery. The song features a chorus of singers from all around the world sourced from the ex-pat community in Tokyo, including the United States, India, Germany, the Netherlands, Mexico, Italy and more.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/28ba25b2264ddb651030ae0ec3bf3fd6

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born in Japan and grew up in Tottori prefecture located in the west side of Japan.

I had seven members in my family, my parents, my grandparents, two older sisters, and me. My parents founded a surveying company and made it about 200 employees. When I was a kid, there were mountains and forests near my parent‘s house. I liked insects, so it was a paradise for me. Every day, I was curiously looking for insects and studying their ecology for hours. I was seriously thinking of becoming an insect doctor in the future. I’ve never thought that the foundation for success as a palmist was laid at that time.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Now I’m a musician, but there’s another face of a palmist that made me famous. I have published more than 100 books on palmistry, fortune-telling, and how to be happy. These books are now sold 3.5 million copies worldwide. That is the origin of the name of my music band, “The Fortune tellerz”. I mentioned earlier that I was serious about becoming a doctor of insects in the future. I’ve never thought that it would later lay the foundation for success as a palmist. A few years ago when I met Ms. K, a very famous brain scientist in Japan, she said, “Your passion for insects which you were absorbed in when you were a child went on to palmistry and composition.” I learned that being absorbed in something as a kid is very important for future success.

My music partner, Suzyvision, also was given a piano lesson by her mother from an early age, and she had the days playing it. And she has won the piano competition in Eastern Japan. Her passion for doing something from an early age is the basis of her musicianship. And she is also an excellent fortune teller.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I have been a palmist for many years. I have seen the palms of more than 80,000 people so far and gave them advice. My palmistry is done by the “LIU-NEN Method”, a “measurement method that reads when and what happens in the palmistry” that I developed. The future of human beings is written in the palm of your hands.

For example, “get married at the age of 28” and “give birth at the ages of 31 and 34”. “Success starts at work at the age of 45.”, “get sick at the age of 55”, etc.

The future scenario is written in the palm of your hands. In fact, I received more than 3,000 experienced stories from the people I’ve read the palmistry. They said, “As Mr.Nishitani(=Nicky) told me, I got married at the age of 28.”, “I started my job at the age of 45 and have been very successful. Actually, that’s true.”, and so on. Every day, I have a mysterious experience that the future is written in the palmistry.

Why is the future of human beings written in the palm of the hands? When I first discovered the “LIU-NEN Method”, I felt really strange. This is really interesting.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I started professional palmistry when I was about 20 years old. After I first started appraisal for about 3 years, I got inspired. Reading the fate of a person every day seems to be inspirational. Then, I was able to make a guess without looking at the palmistry. When I was making various future predictions without looking at the palmistry, I received a complaint from a customer. “I went to see the palmistry, but he didn’t see the palmistry. “Lol So I reflected on it and I changed to the current palm reading method and give people advice. I took a closer look at the palmistry and I added inspiration I received at that time to it. Since then, my palm reading has become very famous.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I will list only one. The project for our band “The Fortune tellerz” ‘s new song “Everybody’s Calling” is very interesting. The content of the song appears in subtitles at the beginning of the promotion video, <This song is the support song dedicated to all countries and people in the “bird in the cage” state.>

This song says that everyone has a talent(treasure) but they don’t notice it. There are a lot of people who are not confident and hide their talent. I want these people to notice their talent and jump out of the cage! Furthermore, the song also encourages people with depression or being bullied. It’s a cheering song. This project is very exciting!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

One of my songs is “You Must win”.

I wrote an important success method in the lyrics, so I will introduce it.

・ Be unique.

・ Get along with a lucky person.

・ Luck is hidden behind what appears in front of you.

・ Spring will surely come after winter.

And if you add one more,

・ Words have power and manifestation, so you should always say positive words.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

There is a fortune-telling called “direction study” in Japan.

It’s a way to travel or move in a direction that suits you the best, absorb positive energy, and gain strong luck.

If you try this method, you’ll be surprised at how lucky you are.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The person I’m the most grateful for in terms of music is music partner Suzyvision. In combination with her, I have endless possibilities.

I often feel the limits of writing songs by myself. But she has a lot of music drawers and she extends my limits. Thanks to her.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The good or bad of a person’s luck is the amount of positive energy that the person has. I realized that you need to increase that positive energy if you want to get lucky. The idea is to accumulate virtue in the Orient.

It turned out that virtue can be accumulated by the following four things. And if you do these four things, your palm will get better and better.

Here are four lessons.

1-Improve people.

2-Improve yourself.

3-Make people happy.

4-Make yourself happy.

I am doing these four things myself, and I also promote them to people.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

If Edgar Casey was alive, I wanted to see him and why?

I want to talk to him about fate.

What does Casey see in this article? He won’t see. Because he died 75 years ago.

No, he might see it in heaven. It’s amazing!

How can our readers follow you online?

Please search for “Everybody’s Calling” on YouTube to see it.

Below that, you’ll find contact information for us at The Fortune tellerz.

We are looking forward to seeing you soon.