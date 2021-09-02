Nicky James: “PATIENCE IS EVERYTHING”

PATIENCE IS EVERYTHING: I’ve had to learn to allow things to develop and not to bypass the “right nows”. The future is always bright but the only way to get there is to learn how to better yourself as a musician in the moment of every day.

Don’t let his humble roots fool you, Nicky James is ready to take the Country music world by storm with his prolific storytelling and undeniable star potential. Equal parts ear-catching melodies with powerhouse vocals to back it up, James is preparing for the release of his upcoming project. With Grammy-award nominated producer Eric Torres (Jamey Johnson) at the helm, Common Ground features his signature vocals and is strong enough to seamlessly transition to radio. Unapologetically authentic, his music recalls great memories of good times.

Thank you so much for joining us in this series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I feel like I had such a great childhood, it was always busy and on the go but I’m thankful for my parents allowing me to experience new things and just be a kid. I grew up in Omaha Nebraska with, in my eyes, the best family and friends anyone could ask for. I had two older brothers who kicked my ass when it was needed but praised me when I earned it and a mother and father who worked two jobs just to put food on the table and allow me the chance to do the things I wanted to do. I never got the chance to thank my mother for allowing me the opportunity to make something out of my life, but I try to make it a point now to thank my father for everything they both did for me. I guess I never really understood the sacrifice they must have had to make on their own dreams just to give their three boys a chance, the older I get the more I understand that one day I will do the same for every one of my kids.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was seventeen and trying to figure out any way to not go to college. My older brother had been playing music and traveling for years and I honestly just missed being around him. I thought to myself, if I could actually take playing this guitar and learning the basics of songwriting seriously, maybe he would invite me down to hang with him. Well, needless to say, it worked and at about eighteen I was driving back and forth from Oklahoma learning the ways of the musician’s life and experiencing the struggles of what it takes to make it at a very young age.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There is just so much to think about, but I appreciate this question because it’s made me reflect on the past ten years and all the miles traveled. One specific thing that truly changed me as a person is the night my mother passed away. That night there was this energy in the room that still gives me goosebumps thinking about it. As the family fell off to sleep I stayed up holding her hand knowing that a lifetime of memories would soon be cut short, randomly the bathroom and kitchen faucets both turned on to full blast and the inevitable, unfortunately, seemed closer than expected. I’m not sure why I didn’t feel confused at what seemed impossible, but somehow I felt like someone was telling me she was almost home. I decided to lay my phone closer to her ear and try to make her as comfortable as possible. In a matter of two minutes, I fell asleep and then immediately woke up to her gone and her favorite artist and song playing (James Taylor,” Fire and Rain”). I choose this story to tell amongst the many others because in that moment of time I changed myself, I became a better person, and a better friend, and a better musician because I fully connected with what the power of lyrics and melody can do to someone’s soul.

Can you share with us an interesting story about living in Nashville?

I have a great memory of a night I got to listen to this badass girl named Ashley. Me and a few buddies were sitting at the blue bar off division street when it was time for her to get up and play her four songs. You know sometimes as a musician you can tell when someone is going to absolutely blow your mind before they even strum one note and that’s exactly what happened. After her show, she talked us into going to the lipstick lounge where we once again were blown away from her craftsmanship and vivid storytelling. These are the moments as a musician where you either decide to get better and learn or to be stubborn and stick to your ways, I knew that I wasn’t good enough yet to be on that stage, but I took the chance to learn and listen to how a “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” could make a room full of all walks of life listen to her stories.

Can you share with us a few of the best parts of living in Nashville? We’d love to hear some specific examples or stories about that.

Well to be honest I’m not a big city guy, I do love the rich culture of Nashville but it seems to be dying off a little bit compared to what it once was. When I first got to this town the true singer-songwriter could be found on Broadway or Printers Alley playing their own originals, but now it’s changed into cover bands or whatever brings in the most amount of money. That being said, the best part of living in Nashville is running into a bar that still honors those roots, and is still a believer in the dreamer that’s still alive and well in this town.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was barely 18 and finally got the opportunity to travel around with my brother, as we got to the venue in Stillwater Oklahoma I was quickly handed the black X on my hand to let everyone know I was underage. Being the stubborn person I am, I decided to quickly go to the bathroom and rub it off not thinking anyone would notice, but unfortunately, they did and I was kicked out before I could even play my set. That day I learned to always hit the back door and when in doubt, steal your brother’s ID for the night.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people that I owe thanks to but the main person I owe everything to is my wife Hannah. This girl decided to leave her job, family, and friends to pursue this dream with me. She believed in me from the start and helped me through the lowest of the low and the highest of the highs. Everything I achieve is a direct result of her and I could not be more proud to be her husband.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

There’s just so much in the loop I’m not at the mercy to talk about, but what I can tell you is My producer (Eric Torres) and I are always working on new music and can’t wait to release a couple of new songs to end this year strong.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

PATIENCE IS EVERYTHING: I’ve had to learn to allow things to develop and not to bypass the “right nows”. The future is always bright but the only way to get there is to learn how to better yourself as a musician in the moment of every day. LEARN: Always be willing to learn from the people that have done it before, don’t be afraid to ask a lot of questions and always make it a point to listen to the little details when given that opportunity. TRUST: Have trust in your own process and don’t look too much into what everyone else is doing, get a plan and stick to the outline but add to the writing when developing the story. LOVE THE ROAD: Sure the goal was to make it to Nashville but you’ve got to be comfortable with being away from home a lot. As an artist your number one goal is to connect with your audience and doing that in person is always better than just putting things out to social media. MAKE YOUR OWN TEAM: Develop a team around you that you trust and are just as invested as you are in making this dream happen.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

As a musician if you think about the word BURN OUT it’s probably not the right industry for you to be in. You should know that every day you have to put in some kind of work to further your business and the nights you get to play are really your nights off. It is an honor to be able to play music and connect with people across the world and you have got to figure out a way, on your own, to not make it a burden to you or your family.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Finding COMMON GROUND: We as a society have got to stop looking to prove our point and get the last word, we need to come together and understand each other, listen, and build off of what we learn. At the end of the day, life is just too damn short to always see the negative, we need to challenge ourselves into finding the grey area in-between black and white.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Live in the moment and always appreciate the little things: The little things are what we all tend to look over but in all reality are the pieces of the puzzle needed to be found to complete the picture. We as humans always want to skip steps to get from point A to Z but there’s a whole alphabet of letters that are more important to find in between. The older I get, the more I look back at how impatient I was to want everything now. The problem with gaining immediate success is that it doesn’t allow you to look back at your failures and learn from the dead ends. The struggle is what built me into the artist that I strive to be, and gave me the opportunity to connect on a deeper level to the people who listen to my craft.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love the opportunity to meet Jason Isbell, I still remember stopping in Tulsa Oklahoma to watch him at Cains Ballroom. During that show something changed in me when he played “Cover Me Up” and I could feel the loudness of a silent crowd listening to the words and the story being preached. In that moment I learned that what we as artists get to do is so special and that it’s on me to never take it for granted. You never know who’s listening and you never know whose life can be changed for the better through the power of lyrics and melody.

