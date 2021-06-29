Nick Xanthopoulos of Covid Networks: “I learned that you don’t need a large friend group to be happy”

I learned that you don’t need a large friend group to be happy. Over the course of quarantine, it was difficult for me to make new friends since I wasn’t regularly seeing people in my classes. My friend circle began to close, but over time I realized that keeping the people that care about you close, you don’t even think about the size of your friend group, it’s the people in it that matter.

With the success of the vaccines, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this difficult period in our history. But before we jump back into the routine of the normal life that we lived in 2019, it would be a shame not to pause to reflect on what we have learned during this time. The social isolation caused by the pandemic really was an opportunity for a collective pause, and a global self assessment about who we really are, and what we really want in life.

As a part of this series called “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic”, I had the pleasure to interview Nick Xanthopoulos.

Nick Xanthopoulos is the CMO of a student run organization called Covid Networks. He helps his organization by reaching out to as many senior centers as possible and organizing fundraiser events that support other local businesses. Nick is only fifteen years old but he came to understand the therapeutic effects of having conversations with senior citizens.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I was born in Boston, MA in 2005. Both my parents are Greek immigrants so as a kid I spent the majority of my summers in Greece, playing with cousins and spending time with my extended family. During my times in Greece, I never talked to kids in my age group. I was always playing with my older cousins who were at least two to three years older than me. During lunch and dinner I always sat at the adult table because talking about politics and philosophy was more interesting to me than talking about video games or soccer. I remember one time, summer of 2018, when I was sitting with two of my uncles and my grandfather, we stayed up all night talking about what fate means. How it ties into free will. How does it relate to our physical bodies, which are controlled by nothing but a series of chemical signals? I credit 99% of my critical analysis skills to conversations like those.

Are you currently working from home? If so, what has been the biggest adjustment from your previous workplace? Can you please share a story or example?

I’ve been doing school remotely for the majority of the year now. It’s been a huge adjustment and I constantly need to keep my mental health in check by forcing myself to leave the house and exercise or see friends. I almost don’t remember what it’s like to be in school in person, but ever since I switched to remote learning, the size of my friend group was halved and all I wanted to do was sit inside all day. I was invited to a friend’s birthday party two months ago, but I declined and made up an excuse saying I wasn’t feeling well.

What do you miss most about your pre-COVID lifestyle?

I miss my school and I miss being able to see my peers in person. I miss being able to socialize with whoever I want and not having to think about infecting my parents, who are both high risk. The thing I miss the most, is being able to go back to Greece. I’m so used to going there every summer, but I haven’t been there in almost two years.

The pandemic was really a time for collective self-reflection. What social changes would you like to see as a result of the COVID pandemic?

I believe the pandemic was a test of the unifying nature of humans under a common threat. The results however, were almost flipped. The 2020 riots and the death of George Floyd were huge indicators that our society became even more separated, not to mention the dramatic increase in Asian hate crimes. In terms of social changes, I want people to be able to come together and to have compassion for one-another rather than pointing fingers and, in general, creating more adversity.

What if anything, do you think are the unexpected positives of the COVID response? We’d love to hear some stories or examples.

A big positive that came from the COVID response was the push to help and support local businesses. There are several reasons why it’s good to support local businesses but I don’t want to get into that. A huge positive that I’ve even experienced myself, is the interest in biology in adolescents. This year has brought forth revolutionary challenges with revolutionary solutions. We’ve managed to create functional vaccines in a year and schools are starting to involve their students in the know-how about how these vaccines are made. My mom’s boyfriend is an oncologist that works in MGH / Downtown Boston, and he introduced me to the wonders of vaccines, viruses, bacteria and their cures. All these indirect causes have spiked my interest in biology.

How did you deal with the tedium of being locked up indefinitely during the pandemic? Can you share with us a few things you have done to keep your mood up?

I’ve been producing music for about two years now and that acts as a big release for me whenever I feel a lot of stress. During the pandemic, I signed up with this organization called Covid Networks, it’s a student run organization and it essentially helps senior citizens cope with social isolation. They do this by setting up zoom meetings with seniors and teens from all over the world. My first ever zoom meeting, I fell in love. Talking to these people was probably the most therapeutic thing I did for myself over the course of this pandemic.

Aside from what we said above, what has been the source of your greatest pain, discomfort or suffering during this time? How did you cope with it?

The biggest pain I’ve experienced during the pandemic was my grandpa getting sick. My grandpa is extremely high-risk and he was long overdue for a cardiovascular examination because of the overflow in hospitals. He has now been hospitalized for a little less than half a year. My dad travelled to Greece in February to help my grandma and our family, and he just returned about two weeks ago. Not seeing my dad for that long was also a big discomfort for me. I coped with my issues by continuing my work with Covid Networks, and expanding my music. I talked to my dad and several of my friends everyday on the phone and it reminded me that there are people who still care about me, despite the fact that they aren’t here physically.

Ok wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic? (Please share a story or example for each.)

I learned that you don’t need a large friend group to be happy. Over the course of quarantine, it was difficult for me to make new friends since I wasn’t regularly seeing people in my classes. My friend circle began to close, but over time I realized that keeping the people that care about you close, you don’t even think about the size of your friend group, it’s the people in it that matter.

Senior citizens are some of the most caring and wise people you will ever meet. My experiences at Covid Networks showed me that the connection between our generation and our senior citizens is priceless. Since we have grown up in different time periods, some of the only connections that we share (and arguably the most important ones) are aspects of human nature that are timeless. Stories, life-experiences, siblings, parents, place of origin. That’s why the connection between teens and seniors is amazing.

Finding an effective stress relief is completely essential and necessary, especially if we’re going through stressful times such as the pandemic. While my dad was gone and when I was feeling lonely, I always turned back to either, talking to friends, making music, and work at Covid Networks. These activities just helped me get my mind off my stress, and made me feel productive and useful.

Communicating with people through the internet is awful because it makes human interaction very impersonal. There is a good and bad aspect to talking to people through the internet. The con is that you start to lose your mind. At some point it feels like you are not even talking to a person anymore; you can’t read body language, you can’t see anything beyond what they chose to show you. The pro, is that in-person human interaction is that much more valuable. Any chance that I get to see any of my friends in person, I make the absolute most of it, even though we have to stay 6 ft apart with our masks on.

Use your isolation to your advantage and work on your hobbies, explore new ideas, and create several projects to keep yourself busy. This ties into my third reason since projects and hobbies are great ways to take your mind off stress and make you feel productive. I really started to develop my music during the pandemic, and through my art, I’ve managed to make some amazing connections with local artists and, with some help, I’ve even managed to set up a virtual fundraiser concert for Covid Networks. The concert will be performed by a local record label by the name YBK Records, a label that I also helped start.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you during the pandemic?

I had this quote in mind all throughout the pandemic. “Nothing is more beautiful than a smile that has struggled through tears” — Demi Lovato. I think this quote is amazing since it encourages you to persevere through your struggles and it speaks to the magnificence of resilience.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

– If I were to have a private breakfast or lunch with someone it would be J. Cole hands down. People accused him of not being an activist and not advocating for the preservation of black culture, however his songs are filled with protests and how discrimination has affected his own life.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can follow my personal instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nicko_xan/

My record label’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCedXaxc3KMDvvE15o5GlGkw

Covid Networks’ main website: https://www.covidnetworks.org/

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!