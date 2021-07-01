Nick Todorov of LimeChain: “Improve communication and engagement with employees”

Improve communication and engagement with employees — people are the best thing a company has, period. Blockchain technology and digitalization allows companies to keep a closer touch with team members, incentivize them more appropriately, give them different kinds of perks and many more.

(Nick is a co-founder and CEO of LimeChain. Nick’s role is to navigate the turbulent blockchain and DLT landscape and guide the company towards a bright future. Under his leadership, in four short years, LimeChain has managed to establish itself as a Blockchain Development & Consulting powerhouse.

Throughout his career in tech, Nick has gained expert knowledge in various fields, including technology, economics, strategic marketing and business. This comprehensive background underpins his holistic approach to addressing challenges, identifying opportunities and setting goals for the company. He also has a deep understanding of how blockchain technology can be utilized to help businesses meet the growing demands of an ever more digital world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thanks so much for having me! Sure!

My story is kind of a strange one. First, to better understand the context it’s important to know that in my country we have a specialization in school from very early on. So, for example, the first four years in school I was studying all traditional subjects that a kid would study except that my specialization was art. I was getting four times more art classes than the other kids, studying all kinds of topics varying from techniques, through history of all possible art forms.

After the first four years I switched to math and after that, I went to mechanical engineering high school to study the ins and outs of how machines work, metal work, mechanics, physics, creating blueprints and etc. Then in university, I went for Business Economics and Marketing for my Master’s.

This kind of multidisciplinary education really helped me have so many different points of view as every discipline teaches you to think in different ways. I am really grateful for that.

My first serious job was as the first employee of a startup and I loved it. I had always dreamed of having my own thing and to be able to experience so directly the hustle and bustle of building a startup was an amazing experience. Later this startup was funded and went through an accelerator where I had the chance to meet so many amazing people that were willing to teach me everything they know, not expecting anything in return. Several years passed by and I decided it’s time to give corporate life a chance as I expected to learn more on how to do “serious business”. Boy was I wrong. At that point, I knew that startups were my calling.

In my spare time, my fellow co-founders and I were working on a not so successful product when one of them started talking about Blockchain. At that point, we knew a bit about Bitcoin, but not much else, really. We started digging deeper and eventually went so deep down the rabbit hole that we got the epiphany of what this could be. We were sold on the idea at that very moment and decided to launch LimeChain, one of the first Blockchain Solutions companies in the world at that point. At the very beginning, it was just the four of us and now, almost four years later, the team consists of 50 Limes, as we call them, we have worked on more than 100 projects, have our own academy, products. We still remember all the people that supported us along the way and try to give back to the community as much as we can.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

There are so many. I’m really, really bad with names (not a good trait for a business person). Most of my funny/embarrassing moments (depending on the point of view) are related to mixing up people’s names mid-conversation. There was one particularly bad moment where I was in the middle of a high-profile meeting and I forgot the name of one of the shareholders of the company. He was the one calling the shots. Because there were multiple people at that meeting, I had to address him multiple times without saying his name. Toughest meeting ever and not for the reason, you would expect. From that point on before every important meeting, speaking gig or public event I just rehearse the names of the people involved.

My take away, do your prep work every time, no exceptions.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There are so many people that have supported me and still support me on my journey.

It’s an old saying but I just heard it recently that life and business are “contact” sports. I truly believe that no one can succeed or will feel fulfilled without having people around to support them, give them a heads up when they’re making wrong decisions, and, last but not least, celebrate their successes with them.

There’s a reason why in the old professions there was a master and an apprentice. This model of transferring life-long knowledge is priceless.

I also think that every entrepreneur has two support pillars — emotional & professional. The emotional pillar in my life is my lovely wife that is always willing to hear me out on a bad day and share my excitement on a good one.

My professional support pillar/s have changed along the way. In my very early professional days those were the startup founders I was learning from and that were motivating me (sometimes gently, sometimes not so much) to pursue my goals and never give up. Now as the business is maturing my mentors are supporting me in growing as a leader. An extremely important support pillar are my fellow co-founders Vlad, Chris, and George. Having the right co-founders makes all the difference and I’m really grateful and lucky to have these guys as my extended family.

As mentoring needs are evolving due to the different stages of my professional life, one stays constant and that is having someone to talk with that shares your pains and joys.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I’m a bit of a book buff and consume content all the time.

Probably one of the books that made a huge impact on me is “Principles” by Ray Dalio. Leadership and management are really hard topics to grasp and they are a function of oneself’s internal moral compass. Dalio really made an impression on me with the way he has organized the principles in his life. Obviously, it is hard to maintain fully and always act according to the principles, however, this approach gives great direction.

Other great reads that have made a difference in my life are the Greek myths and legends (so many life gems), Lord of the Rings (the books, not the movies, although the movies are great as well), Stories of your life by Ted Chiang (just make your imagination run wild), biographies of Benjamin Franklin, Borgias, Medici.

Podcasts: a16z (of course), Joe Rogan (especially the one with Naval, I really wish one day Naval to write a book), Tim Ferris, The Minimalists, Masters of Scale.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

We launched LimeChain with a very specific vision in mind that remains the same to this day and that is: To push the boundaries of blockchain while being the best workplace for the professionals in this area to learn, develop and grow.

When we started LimeChain we already had experience working in other technology companies where we witnessed a lot of good practices and a lot of not so good practices. We saw how people were commoditized in exchange for bigger profits and the love of knowledge and technology was on the backburner. Starting out, LimeChain made a pact between co-founders to fix that and build an extraordinary workplace for people to learn, grow, geek out and hang out with like-minded people. I’m extremely proud and happy to say that we have achieved our mission up until this point. Still, it is a never-ending mission toward achieving and maintaining this vision, so we work hard every day to preserve it.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

There are so many!

Probably the ones I’m most excited about are the ones that seek to make it easier for more people to understand and reap the benefits of using blockchain technology for transacting, buying stuff or eliminating costly middlemen.

Having more people understanding and experiencing the benefits of blockchain personally it’s extremely important on the way to the tectonic shift, we will experience in finance and banking in the near future.

Being able to witness that from the first row and even being part of this change is so exciting and gratifying.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

“Digital Transformation” is one of these terms that is widely misused in my opinion. Before I go any further, I think it pays out to first define it.

“Digital Transformation” is the process of turning all things that are physical and/or not yet digital (and where the digitization can result in improvements or potential for improvements in the future) into their digital equivalents. Thus, Digital Transformation could be anything — from turning your business processes digital using the appropriate software, to the cultural shift that the company has to overgo facilitating the “digital transformation”.

With LimeChain we are really blessed to work with companies that are at the forefront of digitalization, hence we usually don’t have conversations about “why digital transformation is important for your business”. I would say we are one step further than that and having the conversation “why is blockchain transformation important for your business”. I strongly suspect that within 10 years we’ll be talking about blockchain transformation just like we’re talking about digital transformation now.

On the question about how it looks on the practical level. Most of the time it comes down to understanding the existing business practices, why things are done in such ways, mapping them out, transforming them into their digital version using the vast toolset of software solutions available today. All these steps involve educating the stakeholders on the various aspects of digitalization.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

Although it might sound obvious these are the ones that are the least digitized. With these companies, there are a lot of low hanging fruits that with little effort could produce big gains. In the current technology landscape, some of them can even skip a step in the digitization process (for example, nowadays it makes very little sense to build company servers instead of using cloud, whereas that was the norm in the past). Because of that these companies can even benefit from implementing blockchain-based solutions, which again I think will be the norm in the future, thus be one step ahead of the competition.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

We worked with one quite big company in the past that operates worldwide and had a very messy claim management process.

Due to the high complexity of the business — having international presence, working with multiple trade partners (sometimes with multiple partners for the same location), having different teams with various partners and etc. — it was quite challenging to keep up with the different terms they had and especially hard when the company had a discount promotion for some of the product lines.

This whole thing ultimately resulted in multiple claims for which going back to the root info was not really a breeze.

The “transformation” here resulted in implementing a blockchain solution that time-stamped the agreement between the parties and summarized it into profiles helping each party to keep things organized and tidy. The blockchain technology ensured that the data is tamper-proof and all changes, if made along the way, are recorded and visible.

At the end of the day this resulted in a big case resolution lead time.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Yes. For some companies this is not an easy transformation.

First, we have to understand that digital transformation leads in many cases to significant changes in already established operational processes. So naturally, the first thing is to manage and align expectations. I think this is quite crucial if you want to have a successful digital transformation initiative.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Improve customer experience — having a closer communication with your customers ultimately results in multiple ideas on how to improve operations and provide better services. Using various communication tools, providing special offers and account-based marketing is an amazing way to achieve this. Improve relationships with partners — the example on the claim management solution above illustrates how using digitalization + blockchain technology ultimately can result in huge performance and cost optimizations. Improve business performance — being able to have more transparent process flow can show you bottlenecks and improvement opportunities. Going through the digital transformation process leads to being able to pinpoint imperfections in how this is done and how they can be improved. Improve communication and engagement with employees — people are the best thing a company has, period. Blockchain technology and digitalization allows companies to keep a closer touch with team members, incentivize them more appropriately, give them different kinds of perks and many more. Become a greener company — needless to say that improved & digitized business processes decrease the carbon footprint along with paper usage.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

The step before innovation is ideation. The best thing companies can do is to make sure that people are heard and ideas are nourished properly. This will fuel more and, over time, better ideas. Finding good ideas is like looking for gold, sure, there will be a lot of dirt along the way but the nugget is somewhere over there.

I would say that being supportive towards ideas and giving them a chance is the best a company can do to nourish innovation.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Nothing can beat hard work.”

Everything I have ever achieved in my life is due to the fact that I always strive to work harder than the other guy. Over time I also add the “smart” to this maxima (I guess this is what people call “wisdom”).

I truly believe that if you put in the work, you can achieve (almost) anything.

How can our readers further follow your work?

I occasionally write for LimeChain’s blog (https://limechain.tech/blog/) and they can also find me on Twitter at @NickyTod. You can also follow LimeChain on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!