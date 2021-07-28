Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Nick Reader of PDQ: “Surround yourself with people smarter than you”

Take it slow. Listen first. You get bored with your menu before your guests do. Surround yourself with people smarter than you. Enjoy the process As part of our series about “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became a Restaurateur”, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Nick Reader. Nick Reader serves as […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Take it slow. Listen first. You get bored with your menu before your guests do. Surround yourself with people smarter than you. Enjoy the process

As part of our series about “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became a Restaurateur”, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Nick Reader.

Nick Reader serves as CEO and Co-Founder of the award-winning PDQ restaurant brand. Reader has received many accolades over the years, including the 2016 Emerging Entrepreneur Award as part of Ernst & Young’s Florida Entrepreneur of the Year program, and was also named one of the University of Florida’s inaugural Gator100, recognizing the 100 fastest-growing businesses owned or led by UF alumni. He was also awarded with one of the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s “30 People Under 30” awards, recognizing the top young professionals in the Tampa Bay community. Reader was previously Chief Financial Officer of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the youngest CFO at the time in the National Football League.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know’ you a bit. Can you share with our readers a story about what inspired you to become a restaurateur?

With an active family of three boys who all play sports and are in school, in addition to my wife who is a schoolteacher, I found myself dressing kids for practice and eating in the car more than I would have ever expected. The ridicule of my super fit friends about eating fast food made myself and my partner Bob Basham question why there couldn’t be better options with drive-thrus. It was then that we realized we wanted to start a restaurant that served food that we could be proud of and would be willing to serve at home to our families. At PDQ we believe that food should be fresh, fast and affordable, and we continuously work to achieve that goal.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you became a restaurateur? What was the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

As part of our People First mentality, we started a scholarship program for team members a few years ago. As part of the program, I have the opportunity to visit the winners and surprise them with a check at their restaurant on a day when they are working. On one of the first visits, the winner was so surprised that her and her parents started crying in the middle of our dining room and it caused a scene from our team members to our guests. Once everyone figured out what was happening, all returned to normal, and everyone hugged while enjoying the moment. And the best lesson from that experience was to involve everyone in the restaurant so since then, I have made the presentation by announcing it to the entire dining room, which has allowed us to celebrate these special moments not only with our team members, but our guests as well.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? How did you overcome this obstacle?

We did what a lot of brands do and overcomplicated our menu. But over time, we have taken a step back and listened to our guests and our team to understand what they really want as well the challenges for our people as well. We are obsessed with delighting our guests’ cravings, and now everything we do goes back to that mantra.

In your experience, what is the key to creating a dish that customers are crazy about?

It has to start with crave-able flavors and quality ingredients. Guests care about your brand’s authenticity now more than ever so you have to look at who are your guest is and what is it they come to you for. Each brand has a flavor profile and experience unique to them. You realize you can’t be everything to everybody, so listening to what your guests want versus what you think is the key to developing new menu items and limited time offerings. As an example, our guests asked for a spicy option for a long time. But instead of being the first to venture into the spicy world, we took our time and perfected an amazing recipe for a spicy sandwich and spicy nuggets. We launched both as limited time offerings, but the response from our guests has been so tremendous that they both have earned a permanent place on our menu.

Personally, what is the ‘perfect meal for you’?

It starts with my wife of 23 years and our three boys at our favorite sit-down restaurant in Tampa: Rocca. The meal usually starts with a bottle of wine and lots of incredible pastas and ends with a lot of teasing between the boys. My wife Melanie has learned to be a referee and a trooper because two teenage boys and an 8-year old boy involves a lot of teasing and joking about who the best is.

Where does your inspiration for creating come from? Is there something that you turn to for a daily creativity boost?

I really love eating and the entire experience of breaking bread while sharing more than a meal, but an experience with people you care about. For me and my family a lot of our travel revolves around visiting restaurants and great retail spots, and just observing what gives a certain place the ‘it’ factor. There are certain restaurants, hotels, coffee shops, or retail stores you can visit 100 times and just leave with a really special feeling. To me, the Breakers in Palm Beach is a hotel that does everything to perfection. Every time I stay there I come home inspired to do more for our team and guests. The other big thing is reading and surrounding yourself around great people. As part of our culture here at PDQ, we have incorporated fireside chats for our team members featuring industry leaders and other successful individuals in business, sports and other areas. In addition, our teams take part in book clubs to improve and learn every single day

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? What impact do you think this will have?

PDQ is dedicated to taking care of its Team Members and providing an environment that’s fun but educational to help continue their careers. PDQ offers its Team Members lots of opportunities to grow and enjoy working for the brand, including retention bonuses, Team Member Reward Programs, contests among units and brandwide, sales training, infusing culture into our current eLearning, employee wellness training, soft skills leadership training and development (offered to coaches, ODS, home office) and a scholarship program.

When one of our Team Members has an idea, we will always consider it and most of the time we’ll allow them to try it out in their stores and see how well it works. We’ve seen numerous ideas do well for that store and then expand out to the other PDQ stores to continue building our company.

What advice would you give to other restaurateurs to thrive and avoid burnout?

Enjoy the process and invest in your people. To me the biggest joy is providing an opportunity to our team to better themselves and their lives.

Thank you for all that. Now we are ready for the main question of the interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started as a Restaurateur” and why? Please share a story or an example for each.

  • Take it slow
  • Listen first
  • You get bored with your menu before your guests do
  • Surround yourself with people smarter than you
  • Enjoy the process

What’s the one dish people have to try if they visit your establishment?

For me the go to order is the Buffy Bleu sandwich with a side of waffle fries and some PDQ sauce to dip them in. And a hand-spun Oreo shake to finish. The next day to make up for my indulgence I love the grilled chicken lettuce wrap, add some avocado, with a side order of parmesan broccoli and a green tea. We have the best green tea anywhere made for us by a local coffee and tea company called Joffrey’s.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

A good friend and partner to me and PDQ is Thaddeus Bullard aka WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil. Thaddeus was raised by his mother, who was raped at the age of 11 and chose to give life to him, and he has dedicated his life to giving back to children and families in need through his Bullard Family Foundation and adopting a local elementary school in an area of need. He also works closely with the local Boys and Girls Club, which is close to my heart as my wife is a fifth-grade teacher. I love what he has done to improve the lives and opportunities for youth, which ties into why I love working for PDQ because we can provide opportunity, leadership and mentorship for our people.

Thank you so much for these insights. This was very inspirational!

Chef Vicky Colas, CHEF | NUTRITIONIST | ENTREPRENEUR | CONSULTANT at chefvicky.com

Chef Vicky is an award-winning chef in the Caribbean food arena. In 2012, Chef Vicky was awarded a silver medal for Caribbean Chef of The Year at the Taste of the Islands completion hosted by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association. She was called to represent her country and be a part of the Culinary Team Haiti as a Culinary Chef Ambassador competing with 10 other Caribbean nations. The team was also awarded a silver medal for the Caribbean Team of the Year and received an Award for “Best Team for Taste of the Islands”. A published nutrition researcher, her study was selected in 2013 in the International Journal of Child Nutrition. Her recipe and interview have been featured in Essence Magazine online, Island Origin, and most recently the cookbook Toques in Black: A Celebration of 101 Black Chefs in America. In 2019, she was nominated in the “40 under 40” class of Legacy Magazine as one of South Florida’s “Black Leaders of Today and Tomorrow”.

Most recently, Chef Vicky was selected as one of twenty women candidates awarded for the 2019 James Beard Foundation Women Entrepreneurial Leadership (WEL) fellowship and is also part of a selective group of talented Chefs in the James Beard Foundation local food advocacy training programs. She is a wife, a proud mother of 3 boys, a business, and a food influencer in her community. Chef Vicky has been featured in her town local news stations such as WSVN CH 7, Deco Drive, WPLG Local 10 News, 6 on the mix CH 6 and Good Morning Miramar.
Vicky is also is a subject matter expert in the Hospitality, Culinary Arts, Restaurant Management, and Public Health (Dietetics and Nutrition) arena. She is a graduate of Florida International University (FIU) and Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Women of the C-Suite: “Always remember no one is truly self-made” with Linda Olson and Fotis Georgiadis

by Fotis Georgiadis
Community//

“Continue To Have Trust And Faith Even When That Will Be Tested” With Walk With Sally Founder, Nick Arquette

by Authority Magazine
Life Lessons Every 20-Something Should Learn
Community//

7 Life Lessons Every 20-Something Needs To Learn

by Kseniya Korneva
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.