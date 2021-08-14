Nick Powills Of Mainland: “Motivation”

We have built a bonus structure around effort, first, then results.

As a part of our series about the things you need to successfully work remotely, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nick Powills, CEO of Mainland — the holding company of No Limit Agency, 1851Franchise.com and Estatenvy.com. Powills is also the author of Inc. Magazine published Sticks & Stones, as well as a frequent keynote speaker on business and sharing his personal story. His story really began as an intern with Rolling Stone Magazine, starting his own digital magazine and learning there was no money in the music business before pivoting and starting his own agency.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

It wasn’t meant to be this way. I thought I was going to be a professional baseball player. Problem was, I wasn’t good enough at baseball. Then, I thought, if I couldn’t be a major leaguer, I would write about them. During the summer of 2000, I covered the Cubs and White Sox as a 19-year-old. The beat reporters hated me being in their space. I was working on a story about reflecting back on your dream, when Will Clark screamed at me. A reporter befriended me. He happened to be an editor at Rolling Stone Magazine. He gave me an internship, which turned into an “Almost Famous”-like moment, where I traveled around the country with Paul Simon and Brian Wilson. After that summer, I started a music magazine. Problem was, there was no money in that industry. So, I pivoted, fell into franchising and business as a public relations pro. The combination of my story gave me a tremendous foundation. I started my own business at 27 (2008), and now, 12 years and a ton of grey hair later, I am an entrepreneur talking finance. I promise you though, there is still a rock star baseball playing dreamer still in me.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Well, take the Will Clark story. I admired the man. He was a baseball god to me. I wanted him to be a part of my story because of this. He had other plans. Sometimes we put people on a pedestal because of what they do, not because of who they are. Hero shouldn’t automatically be given to athletes — they, too, should have to earn that status through being a good person. But, that’s not the lesson. The lesson is that I used that moment as fuel to accomplish more. I can still hear Will the Thrill screaming at me. It still motivates me today. So, change your view on tough moments. Turn them into fuel. You will be amazed at the now positive energy a bad moment can create, and probably are already doing this if you are reading this.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

After shifting my dream of becoming a professional baseball player, I turned my attention toward becoming a sports journalist. When I started at Drake University, I was hungry to find any and all writing opportunities — as I saw it as a chance to perfect my craft. I earned a job at the Urbandale Press Citizen (owned by the Des Moines Register) covering all sports. Each weekend, I would interview players and coaches — and attend games — building the written sports voice of the community. Urbandale had this star basketball player Betsy Funk (who later went to Drake). Not purposefully, I spelled her last name incorrectly in an article — replacing the “n” with a “c”. It went to print. I was fired (and then rehired at another community paper in the group). A few lessons learned.

First, reread your work. That would have saved some headache for me and the teasing Betsy got at school.

Second, leaders should take accountability. It was the first time I experienced the bus toss — an editor willing to blame me versus her own eyes. Equal parts responsibly.

Third, learn from your mistakes. We will all make them — the best ones make us better.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees thrive and avoid burnout?

First, the statement “I’m overwhelmed” is the easiest excuse in the book (it’s the my dog ate my homework of a professional career. In my leadership — there are two pathways to being overwhelmed or near burnout — perception and reality.

How do you identify the differences?

Data.

If someone is working obnoxious hours — are they doing so because they have too much work, because they are slower than others, or truthfully, need help and are afraid to ask for it.

It is up to the business leader to create an accountability dashboard and to work, alongside the team, on figuring out perception versus reality. Once you cut through the data, then, you can help your teammate figure out the most productive solution possible.

Above data though is this powerful tool called asking and listening. Sometimes a shoulder can buy more time and adjustment.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits and opportunities of working remotely?

It allows the self-motivated, self-starters to shine. Very easily can you identify the highest performers and then ones that need more support.

In a self-accountable world, it also gives people the chance to manage their own schedules (similar to freelancers). It helps them decide when to take a break, when to go for a walk, when to readjust without eyes watching them.

I think for those people chasing happiness, it gives them the flexibility to do so. It’s their workspace, their time, their location that is all in their control.

Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding working remotely?

Accountability. If you don’t track data, it’s harder to hold people accountable without face to face mentorship. Motivation. In the home, there are more distractions. Culture. How do you connect the team and build the intangible relationships earned in-person. Flexibility. It is a blessing and a curse. Personal Separation. What is the hard line drawn of when work slows and personal takes over.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? Can you give a story or example for each?

Accountability. We have created daily zoom meetings (15 minutes with executive leadership, leadership and team pods, respectfully) so that we can ensure everyone has virtual face time on what needs to be done that day. Motivation. We have built a bonus structure around effort, first, then results. Culture. We have “wins” every Friday — a chance to pull everyone together and give them a chance to celebrate the successes of their peers. Flexibility. We launched an unlimited vacation policy, removed work from home restrictions, and moved the organization to back-to-work optional. Additionally, as a long-term growth solution, we opened our hiring borders and are now an active business with active team members in 17 states. Personal Separation. We have set hours, but, this is more on individuals. On a recent “wins”, we played guess the work space to allow the team to celebrate their personal spaces.

Do you have any suggestions specifically for people who work at home? What are a few ways to be most productive when you work at home?

Set boundaries. Create a personalized work space. Create measurable daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly goals so that you are still working toward something — especially connected to the vision of the company.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic? Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

It is very easy to misconstrue meaning through text/chat. Get on the phone or call on Google meet. Seeing people’s reactions and facial expressions is still an important part of the puzzle.

Don’t just talk about work — talk about personal. It’s much easier to work with someone when you know them on a personal level, too.

What do you suggest can be done to create an empowering work culture and team culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

Daily Zoom. Weekly celebrations. Productive 1X1s (training and brainstorming). Creating pods/mini teams so that there is still a sense of team.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Find =happiness is my purpose and drive as a leader. On our last day on this earth, no one is going to give two (bleeps) about how hard you worked or who you stepped on to get where you are going. First, focus on internal happiness, it’s hard to help someone else find it if you can’t find your own. Second, drive people to find what =happiness for them. Could be money, could be family, could be laughs, could be accomplishment. When searching for your own =happiness, journey with kindness.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Success is never owned, it is rented and the rent is due every day.

Ever hear about 15 minutes of fame? What about that former star athlete who is no longer a star? Point is, don’t take a moment of success for granted. Put in the work every day. There are no vacations from life.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.hellomainland.com

www.1851franchise.com

www.estatenvy.com

www.room1903.com

Thank you for these great insights! We wish you continued success.