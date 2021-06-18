Nick O’Brien, Isaac Lichter, and Andrew Medland of Alloi: “Keep going”

It’s a common misconception in startup culture that disruption is an inherent good — that incumbent, longstanding institutions are backward and an obstacle to an inevitable arc of technological progress. With the right leadership, disruptive forces can be a force for good.

Nick O’Brien (CFO)- author- is a graduate of Vanderbilt University. He majored in Economics and History and minored in Philosophy and Classical Civilizations. Nick has actively worked in tech & startups since he was 18. He oversees marketing, growth, and finance.

Isaac Lichter (CEO) is a graduate of Vanderbilt University with a major in Engineering Science and minors in Compsci, Economics, and Engineering Management. He oversees product engineering and manufacturing.

Andrew Medland (COO) is a graduate of Vanderbilt University. He majored in Medicine, Health, and Society, with minors in Art History and Italian. He oversees distribution, supply chain, and social impact.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Thanks for inviting us to tell our story!

I grew up in Evanston, IL, just north of Chicago, along with my co-founder, Isaac. We went to school together from 1st grade through college at Vanderbilt University, in Nashville, TN, where we met our third co-founder, Andrew Medland. While at Vanderbilt, Isaac and I started an on-campus startup that created more convenient and hygienic hydration solutions for students. When Andrew and Isaac became roommates, they often discussed startup ideas.

Entrepreneurship is something that we’ve all been passionate about for a long time. When the idea for Alloi (formerly Aeris) struck, we were ready. The timing was crucial for this idea — Isaac and Andrew both got COVID in early March of 2020, before life came to a halt. As they saw first-hand how quickly the illness circulated through the Vanderbilt community, they knew it was something the world was not prepared for.

When Isaac first read an article titled “Copper Kills Coronavirus?”, we were skeptical. We had no knowledge of copper’s germ-fighting abilities despite the article claiming that this was a well-known fact for millennia. After doing some substantial research, we learned that copper had unquestionable antimicrobial properties that were underutilized at every level, including personal objects and public surfaces. We realized that if we could harness these properties and bring this ancient technology into the modern era, we could forge our own career paths.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

We create products in the everyday carry space. Items like phone cases, wallets, water bottles, and, these days, masks are all everyday carry items. In this space, design matters. After all — the things we carry with us all the time are a part of who we are.

Despite using these products every day, there’s been little innovation when it comes to reimagining these products. Phone cases are made of simple, cheap plastics. Wallets are faux leather or fabric. Water bottles are stainless steel or plastic. Masks are cotton or fabric.

We’re disrupting the space by introducing new materials, with new properties, to phone cases and beyond. Our patent-pending technology enables us to create beautiful (and real!) metallic finishes on all manner of products. Beyond their sleek look, metals also have some incredible features We use 70%+ copper by weight to give all of our products antimicrobial properties. Independent lab testing has shown 99.99% effectiveness against gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, as well as a coronavirus surrogate, in less than an hour.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In coming up with the Alloi model, we quickly learned that making a copper phone case requires a lot more effort than simply sticking copper onto a phone case. The copper had to be pure in order to kill germs, but not so pure that it discolored quickly, was overly heavy, or created a Faraday Cage. The case had to be smooth enough to hold comfortably, but not too smooth that it slipped from hands. And the copper coating had to be thick enough to be effective, but thin enough to make the case ergonomic.

Our first mistake was underestimating the difficulty of this process, as we initially planned to make the cases in the garage of our off-campus college house. After a couple of weeks of testing, and turning our garage into a (semi-functional) airtight chemical lab, we learned two things that were incredibly valuable. First, copper kills germs, and we had the beginnings of a new process by which to apply it to any surface. Second, and more importantly, we absolutely could not continue to make the product in our college garage. The combination of contaminants, understandably curious (and concerned) roommates, and a complete lack of any form of real lab or production equipment made it miraculous that we achieved anything at all. With our new process in hand, we set out to look for outsourced manufacturing.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

As part of this process, we have received help from more people than I would be able to name here, all of whom we owe an immense debt of gratitude. One person who we would not be here without is Jonathan Jazwinski, our first investor and one of our advisors. Jon found our Indiegogo crowdfunding page while working at Morenci Mine in AZ, and with his close relationship to copper believed in our mission from the beginning. He helped inspire our direction, and his belief was instrumental in transforming our initial project into a “real” company.

Secondly, I would be remiss if I did not take this chance to thank the thousands of healthcare workers, and other essential personnel, who risked their lives and wellbeing to keep everyone safe throughout the pandemic. When we started this company, we knew that one of our primary goals was to give back to them, which is why we donated a case for every case we sold in 2020. However, we believe there is so much more work that can be done to help them, which is why we hope to eventually use our copper surfaces in healthcare settings, to protect personnel from healthcare-acquired infections and other transmission risks they face every day.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

We’re disrupting a product category, not an entire industry (yet), but I think this question is best answered in the broader context of systemic disruption.

It’s a common misconception in startup culture that disruption is an inherent good — that incumbent, longstanding institutions are backward and an obstacle to an inevitable arc of technological progress. With the right leadership, disruptive forces can be a force for good. But even the most idealistic companies can create a wake of destruction, destroying people’s livelihoods.

In my view, positive disruption happens when a startup is hyper-aware of the wake they’re creating and takes meaningful steps to minimize harmful effects.

‘Not so positive’ disruption happens when a ruthless founder sees their path as a zero-sum competition against the ‘old ways,’ and winning is the only objective.

Here’s an example. A decade ago, the Taxi industry was viewed as an anticompetitive legacy institution ripe for change. Cabs were annoying to order and took too long to arrive. There was too much friction. Uber charged in with its massive disruptive solution, launching a militaristic offensive against cities and Taxi operators who opposed their vision of the future. They succeeded, building one of the most successful startups of the 21st century. But in the process, an entire industry was upended, and thousands of Taxi drivers went broke due to the medallion system. Some took their own lives. Uber is an incredibly valuable public service, but whether it is inherently “good” is a matter of debate.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

“Ask for forgiveness, not permission.” — This advice came from Robert Grajewski, who led Vanderbilt’s innovation center. It’s a critical thing to understand as a founder: sometimes taking the first step requires you to push back against norms.

“Keep going.” — Jack Butcher, founder of Visualize Value, taught me a lot about what it takes to succeed when leveraging the internet. The most important thing is not to give up.

“Tell a story.” — Ethan Fedida, cofounder of Campfire Group and an early advisor of ours, taught us about the importance of storytelling from the very beginning. As a startup, it’s vital to know who you are and why you’re here and know how to communicate that.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We have a ton of awesome products in the pipeline that we can’t wait to share. The first new release is a collection of water bottles in our classic copper color. Part of our evolution from Aeris to Alloi is introducing a wider range of metallic blends, to give our customers more aesthetic options, from white silver to rose gold to carbon black. All will be primarily copper-based, to have antimicrobial benefits, but by adding trace mixtures of other metals, we can make a wide range of colors to appeal to more audiences.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Josh Wolfe, on Shane Parrish’s The Knowledge Project, talks about the mantra of “avoiding boring people.” It’s a double entendre: in life, you should simultaneously avoid people who bore you, while working hard not to bore those around you. Taking it a step further, you should actively seek out people who interest you and who give you energy, while doing your best to do the same for them. Following this advice has been an effective way of filtering for lasting, meaningful relationships and for being a better friend and cofounder. Prior to hearing that, I had never been particularly conscious of, or intentional about, how I entered relationships and carried myself around others.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

In an interview, Steve Jobs once talked about how most people never discover that reality is malleable; that we each have the ability to apply force to the world around us, and create real outcomes from imagination and hard work. That stuck with me. Once you’re in the habit of creating new things and making an effort to improve the world around you, your whole perspective on what’s possible changes.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If my small influence could make one thing better, it would be in education, particularly with regard to career readiness. Imagine if a group of some of the smartest people in the world committed themselves to organize some of the endless information across the internet into accessible courses for anyone in the world, in any language, to learn about how to take the first steps to become a citizen of the internet, building an audience on the merit of their ideas, and learning skills that add value to others. Anyone, anywhere, could lay the foundation for success with little more than a smartphone and internet connection. This movement is already underway in some ways. I think it can be realized in the next decade.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can learn more about Alloi at getalloi.com. You can find me on Twitter @commute.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!