Nick Mathews of Stillwater Behavioral Health: “Don’t give in to the fear”

As a part of my series about people who made the journey from an addict to an entrepreneur, I had the pleasure to interview Nick Mathews.

Nick Mathews, CEO and Co-Founder. Stillwater Behavioral Health. Ventura County, California, United States500+ connections. Stillwater Behavioral Health is a state-of-the-art drug & alcohol treatment program with locations in Montecito and Porter Ranch.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you describe your childhood for us?

My childhood was full of love, compassion, and support from my mother, however, my father was a drug addict and was largely absent. When he wasn’t absent, he was very abusive to both my mom and I. I grew up an only child so there was a lot of loneliness and desperation to fit in as well.

Can you share with us how were you initially introduced to your addiction? What drew you to the addiction you had?

Initially, I finally felt like I found a group of friends that accepted me for me. I remember smoking pot with them and finally feeling like I had finally found whatever it was I was looking for. I felt comfortable and I didn’t care so much what people thought of me, my constant anxiety was finally quiet. It was incredible and I knew I never wanted to feel any other way.

What do you think you were really masking or running from in the first place?

I spent my entire substance-using my career trying to manipulate the way I existed in the world. I desperately wanted to control how I felt and when I felt it. When I was alone without drugs I was scared, lonely, and didn’t know if it would ever go away. I ran from the whole world.

Can you share what the lowest point in your addiction and life was?

Tage lowest point for me was the day I realized the heroin had stopped working. I did a bunch of scumbag things throughout my time using, as most addicts have, but the drugs stopped me from feeling real guilt and remorse at that time. The lowest point was the first time I injected a normal hit of dope and didn’t get high, my tolerance had increased. The fear that washed over in that moment was immense. I had lost my medicine and knew I had gone too far to come back on my own.

Can you tell us the story about how you were able to overcome your addiction?

I overcome my addiction every single day. Every time I practice honesty and I operate with integrity, every time I call my mom to just tell her I love her, every time I show up for other people and I try to help clean up the wreckage I have caused in my life. It’s a daily effort to overcome what I have. It takes courage and confidence. It takes a belief that my life is better when I am not the most important person in the room.

How did you reconcile within yourself and to others the pain that addiction caused to you and them?

I try to make a living amends every single day. The damage was done to myself and to so many others. Aside from owning my mistakes and confronting certain individuals to apologize to, I try to always stay out of my own way and help other people. The goal is to make some positive ripples that offset the chaos that I had caused over the years.

When you stopped your addiction, what did you do to fill in all the newfound time you had?

I lived life for the very first time exactly as it was supposed to be lived! I went to work and I dated a beautiful girl that I ended up marrying. I ate food like it was the greatest meal ever prepared, I watched sunsets like I had never seen one. I enjoyed and relished every single moment because I had earned it. Even the hard times in early sobriety were an opportunity to learn something new about myself.

What positive habits have you incorporated into your life post addiction to keep you on the right path?

Today I practice consistency in my life. I try to exercise (though not enough), I spend time with my friends and family and I do things that I enjoy. Consistency and self-care are the most valuable things in my life today.

Can you tell us a story about how your entrepreneurial journey started?

My journey started when I realized that I was capable of building something incredible. The tools came so naturally to me when I stayed sober. I wanted to work in the field that I knew best, which is the health, wellness and recovery field and I knew that with my personal experience I could design and operate something that would change lives for the better.

What character traits have you transferred from your addiction to your entrepreneurship. Please share both the positive and negative.

My obsession! I obsess about perfection in my business the same way I obsessed about using narcotics. Also, the age old alcoholic cliche “one is too many and a thousand is never enough” is applicable in my life today. I tackle my business with a very aggressive growth strategy and always want to try new things and expand our services (even when I’m overworked and exhausted). Luckily, I surround myself with very talented people that keep me grounded!

Why do you think this topic is not discussed enough?

Because it hits close to home with everyone. Everybody struggles with something whether it’s candy, TV, or full blown heroin. We all have our vices and sometimes it can be uncomfortable to reflect on your own defects of character if you aren’t ready to change. In addition to that, there is still a HUGE stigma surrounding addiction, People still think it’s a will power issue and hang on to that Nancy Reagan mentality “just say no”. In their eyes all we have to do is just stop. I work tirelessly trying to lead by example and break that idea down but it takes all of us.

Can you share three pieces of advice that you would give to the entrepreneur who is struggling with some sort of addiction but ashamed to speak about it or get help?

Speak up! Surround yourself with people that don’t judge you and people who can help

Don’t give in to the fear. The fear of losing your business or your reputation will drive you to be more secretive and closed off and it will become a self fulfilling prophecy if you’re not careful.

Stay Humble. It’s ok to ask for help, it’s ok to trust your team to run things for a while while you take care of yourself. Regardless of what we like to think, the world won’t stop if we step away from it for a moment to improve ourselves. Trust others as much as you can and trust that if you hang on to the steering wheel when you know you shouldn’t be driving you’re likely to crash a lot quicker than if you let someone else drive for a little while.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Stillwater Behavioral Health on facebook and instagram and Nick Mathews on LinkedIn.

Thank you so much for your insights. That was really inspiring!