Nick Heys of Jabmo: “Stay really close to the sales reps to find out which accounts are important to them”

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started off selling shoes and apparel to fashion stores across Europe. It was fun because it was my first business experience and I got to travel across Europe and to the US. Then I did some consulting work for The J. Peterman Company where I learned about the power of database marketing and great copywriting. When I got married, I took a « serious job » as European marketing director at The Franklin Mint which was a great school for international direct response marketing. When the Internet happened, I started Emailvision, an email marketing software company which I led for about 15 years. After selling that business, I decided to get into B2B marketing with Jabmo.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

A week after joining the Franklin Mint, I went to the headquarters in Philadelphia where my hard-nosed boss told me that my first mission was to shut down Belgium. He showed me a sales report that indicated how the big Christmas catalogue business in Belgium had dropped to zero. He then speculated that this was because Belgians don’t really celebrate Christmas, they prefer Saint Nicholas Day on December 6th. Besides, he said it was a “crap country” with only 10 million inhabitants that don’t even share the same language. “Just shut it down” he ordered, so we can focus on the big countries. When I turned up in the Brussels office, I went to the mail room and opened some of the catalogue returns and discovered that the mail pieces had been sent out without the order form. I burst out laughing, no wonder there were no orders coming in. Now, whenever a marketing campaign bombs, I always check it for technical and execution issues before blaming it on the audience, creative or copy.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My dad was the one that got me interested in sales and marketing and launching new businesses. I watched him launch several American apparel brands in Europe. When I was 18, he helped me get an internship in a Spanish shoe company that led to my journey in sales, marketing, and entrepreneurship.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What sets Jabmo apart is our omnichannel ABM Platform, our focus on companies with complex sales processes, our international coverage, and our managed services. Most of our clients don’t have enough trained staff to manage ABM when they start off, so just providing a powerful ABM Platform is not enough. Our managed services speed up time to value in their marketing investments and get results in record time. For example, last month, we signed a contract with a global IT and communications services company, and thanks to our managed services team, they were able to launch their first ABM campaign to over a thousand target accounts in Europe, USA and APAC and see results within four weeks. Incredible.

You are a successful business leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I have a passion and determination to get new business ideas off the ground quickly -even if it means iterating from the original concept. For example, at Jabmo we started off selling Company-based website analytics, but the business only really took off when we turned our technology upside down with a Company-based IP advertising solution. Keeping an open mind for new ideas whilst building operational disciple around the things that work. I learned that the founder can kill a start-up if he introduces too many new ideas to the team without giving the proper time to let the older ideas get to market. Hiring people better than me.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

At Jabmo we are working on new ways of helping B2B marketers visualize the entire buying journey. This is a complex problem to solve in manufacturing and life sciences because the sales cycles are quite long and there are many different stakeholders in the buying groups. We have compiled a tremendous amount of omnichannel customer engagement data for our customers over several years. We have turned the project on its head by starting with closed sales and working backwards to see how omnichannel marketing engagements led to meetings set, opportunities opened, and sales closed.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

Most mature B2B digital marketers have figured out by now that lead volume is not the best way to measure the success of their efforts. However, many digital marketers still try to cast too wide of a net, spreading their marketing budget too thin, and sending non-qualified leads to their sales reps. An account-based approach will result in much higher ROI, which involves targeting a finite number of high value key accounts. Even management can fall into the trap of asking, « how many leads did you get for this marketing investment? » Rather than looking at lead quantity, B2B marketers should be looking at business outcome metrics including target account engagement surge, meetings set, opportunities opened, pipeline velocity, deal size, and win rate.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

The most successful ABM campaigns from a ROI perspective happen when you cross sell your best products to the 20% of your customers that already generate 80% of your revenue. The blueprint for that campaign would look like this:

Pull a list of your top 100 accounts by revenue Take the top 20 of those accounts sorted by marketing and sales engagement. Select your top 3 cross sell product offers Build “challenger messages” to build awareness around the problem for each offer Send the challenger messages to target accounts using IP advertising and email Retarget with case studies on Google, Facebook and Instagram When you see a surge in buyer intent on website, provide account battle card to sales rep For surge account buying groups, send a solution messages via Linkedin and Email Meet weekly with the sales reps to share target account engagement insights Watch sales close deals with target accounts!

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

There is no single marketing channel or platform that works best for generating B2B sales. New marketing channels often produce great results for in the early days, but they quickly get “maxed out” and no longer perform as a lead generation. What works best in B2B marketing today, is a highly targeted Omnichannel approach quickly so Google PPC search ads are good for engaging with B2B buyers looking to buy soon. However, because you cannot target by account, there will be a lot of unqualified leads and they will already have been influenced by your competitors so the win rate will be low.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

In B2B marketing.

In B2B, it all depends on where your target account is in the buying cycle. In the early days of the buying cycle, target accounts respond best to challenger ads that makes them aware of a problem they didn’t even know they have. At this stage they need educating on the problem and the cost of ignoring the problem. Later they will respond to case studies that demonstrate how their peers solved this problem and then finally they will show interest in your solution and setting up meetings with your salespeople.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

Data: Do your research and make sure you have the right contacts on file. Ideally, the known buying group.

Relevance: Stop telling your target accounts how great you are, instead, talk about the problem and tell great customer stories

Discipline: plan the marathon and ensure the campaigns go out as scheduled.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

I am currently excited about using Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for B2B marketing. Most B2B marketers think these channels are reserved for B2C or small B2B. But people are spending almost 2 hours a day on these social networks, and I think B2B marketers should be reaching their target account audiences wherever they hang out. If you dig into the audience targeting tools, you will find that you can run outreach ad campaigns to specific companies. Our engineers have even found a way to build account-based audiences with our website account sensing technology for account-based retargeting on social.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Remember that as a B2B marketer, your job is to change the way your customers think about their businesses and their role. Try to think like the CEO. If you work in a public company, then read the annual reports and quarterly investor decks. Dig around to find out what the CEO and the board trying to accomplish. Then figure out how you can help reach those goals outside of your job description. For example, if your company has just acquired another company, write a blog post describing the benefits of these new products or services to your customers and propose to send it out to key accounts via social and email. Keep your eyes on the horizon, focus on reaching strategic business outcomes such as cross-selling new products to key customers and avoid getting pulled down too deep in all the technical marketing details. Block off time every month to compare your company’s digital customer experience with your competitors including website, blog, email, social, press releases, ads. Summarize it in a deck and send it to management. Stay really close to the sales reps to find out which accounts are important to them. There is always a way for you to help them win key accounts. For example, building battle cards that include key influencers and marketing engagement details.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

Seth Godin’s newsletter, blog and books

Forrester Research

I like to study trends in B2C marketing that can be applied to B2B marketing. I do that mainly by checking out hot B2C companies that raise venture or public funding in newsletters like inside.com, Crunchbase and seekingalpha.com

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think specialty coffee is one of the last affordable luxuries that can bring good to billions of people.

How can our readers further follow your work?

