Nick Hamilton of Nitecast Media: “I wish I knew how to massage egos and determine how to present business plans with the right amount of enthusiasm and professionalism”

As a part of our series about entrepreneurs who transformed something they did for fun into a full-time career, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nick Hamilton.

Nick Hamilton is the go-to sports and entertainment journalist and founder of Nitecast Media. Nitecast Media is a black-owned digital media platform that offers sports and pop culture enthusiasts access to exclusive content and interviews. Nick strives to broadcast real stories about rising athletes, entertainers, and global leaders that mainstream media refuses to air.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

My grandmother raised me in a house she bought in the 60s in a neighborhood where she was the first black person. My parents are hardworking people and have always valued integrity, character, and the ability to make your own opinions. They are the reason for my resilience and my thirst for mass accessible information. But not everyone was supportive. I was told I would never be good enough.

With the support of my family and their lessons, I betted on myself and went back to school to try again, and I got my degree. I now have over ten years of experience. I’ve worked on significant outlets like NBC and iHeartMedia, covered all major sport and pop culture events, became a member of Pro Football Writers of America and National Association of Black Journalists, and am a founder of multiple successful podcasts.

What was the catalyst from transforming your hobby or something you love into a business? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

My previous company couldn’t agree on our original contract and it fell through. During that time, I didn’t have anyone else to turn to, anyone else I trusted with my business. That’s when the light bulb for Nitecast Media went off. If I started my own company, there would be no limit or restriction on the services I’ve always wanted to offer. If I waited for anyone else to get me where I want to go, I will never stop waiting. I want to make a positive change to the world and I want to provide my family with a stable income and wealth.

So I went back to school. I needed to refresh my knowledge of the business world and gain new information that was not available before. I strengthened my understanding of networking and entered an internship that changed my life. I worked extremely hard and spent a lot of money to better my craft. I stayed diligent and determined to build a better tomorrow. I was fueled by what others had to say and spent time changing my flaws into my strengths. But most of all, I just did it. You never succeed if you never start. You have to live your truth and study the various personalities you will encounter in your journey to success. To be an effective leader and build a successful business, you need to gain the ability to have effective communication, remain calm under pressure, and think logically for better results. You have to believe that you can lead your staff through turbulent times and listen to your staff to find out what they think of the situation to work as a real team.

There is no shortage of good ideas out there, but people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

To turn my idea into an actual business, I went back to school and gained an internship that changed my life completely. After school I continued to research on my own until I felt I had a solid grasp of what my target audience was and how I could engage them. From there I realized I had the ability to make a big change by broadcasting black-owned media rather than black-targeted media. I had the knowledge to provide something new to entertainment, sports, pop culture, and political journalism. But the biggest leap was betting on myself. I had tough disbelievers but an even tougher support system. I knew I could make it.

What advice would you give someone who has a hobby or pastime that they absolutely love but is reluctant to do it for a living?

To take a good idea and translate it into an actual business, you have to always do your research first and never stop doing research. Everyday new information is released, you don’t want to stay out of the loop. You then have to figure out how you fit into that category, what you can offer that others haven’t been able to, and how you can best appeal to your audience. Once you have these facts down you have to bet on yourself. You will come across many roadblocks and people who don’t believe you will be able to succeed. Build a solid support system and rely on it when times get rough until you can rely on yourself. But if you don’t have a single smidge of belief you will be able to succeed, it might not be the best fit for you. That’s when you go back to the board and try again.

It’s said that the quickest way to take the fun out of doing something is to do it for a living. How do you keep from changing something you love into something you dread? How do you keep it fresh and enjoyable?

To keep this enjoyable you have to learn to walk away from it from time to time. When you walk back, you will remember why you started your business in the first place. You have to march to the beat of your own drum. That’s how you keep things fresh. Everyone has their own starts and just because it doesn’t pick up now, doesn’t mean it won’t be a success down the line. Take a vacation when you have to, it’s okay. If you refuse to take a break because you’re not satisfied with your numbers, it will only be a disservice to you and your audience. Be observant of your surroundings when you have your free time, you never know what might inspire you.

What is it that you enjoy most about running your own business? What are the downsides of running your own business? Can you share what you did to overcome these drawbacks?

Some of the hardest downsides I encountered running my own business was knowing and handling the responsibility and consequences for everything. I had to learn how to balance life and work because I couldn’t risk ruining my relationship with my son. I had to take things slow but avoid unnecessary risks because the results affect more people than just me.

But I love being free to do what I want to do and when I want to do it. To not be confined or restricted has allowed me to do many accomplishments. I get to call my own shots. Corporations will always restrict your projects and hires, by having your own business you can give opportunities to those who you know have potential.

Can you share what was the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

The most striking difference between my actual job and what I thought the job would be is that you make every single decision on your own. When people tell you about becoming an entrepreneur, they only hit you with the perks and never tell you about the downsides. They don’t tell you about the disrespect you will face making a name for yourself, the struggles and financial roadblock you have to overcome to just continue working. But I wouldn’t change back. I don’t want to work hard to make someone else’s money. I want to build an empire on my own and with that it takes overcoming a lot.

Has there ever been a moment when you thought to yourself “I can’t take it anymore, I’m going to get a “real” job? If so, how did you overcome it?

The hardest part when I first started my journey was being told no or being ignored because of experience. It’s not a good feeling having all of your accomplishments and potential be diminished, especially because I was also doing an internship and school when it first started.

There were times I thought “maybe it’s not for me.” I always knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but I also knew my struggle would just make me stronger so I kept going. I can’t do a “real job” anymore. I refuse to be in a hamster wheel, I want to bet on myself and be as independent as I can. I won’t be refused what I love to do. And while sacrifices have to be made, I have control of my own fate.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started, the most mistakes I made would be stumbling over my questions, but there was one time I messed up someone’s name badly. It was a mortifying experience at the time, but over the years I can’t help but look back and laugh at how scared I was and what I have overcome. It taught me a very valuable lesson in a way that I can never forget. While I always knew you had to be prepared, it taught me to never be afraid to confirm information beforehand, especially how to pronounce their name. It’s better to be embarrassed one-on-one rather than on live tv.

Who has inspired or continues to inspire you to be a great leader? Why?

My son continues to inspire me to be a great leader. He’s a young black male in America, still too young to understand what that really means. I want to make a better place for him and give him the tools to overcome all the struggles he will face: systemic racism and ignorant people. I want to teach him to never give up and there will always be another way, even if you have to make it. I hope he will always be proud of who he is, that he will always remember he is a leader and so creative.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I have used my success to make a better place by giving opportunities to those who are typically ignored and refused. Together we get access to various causes and events and share our knowledge to the world. You can do a lot of good by simply giving someone the opportunity to prove themselves. I don’t think people really understand the importance of acknowledging those typically ignored nor their determination.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

The first was how to effectively handle various personalities. I had difficulty learning how to conceal or professionally display reactions. When you get into the business industry, you meet a wide range of people, and there will be times when you meet someone you do not connect with. It is important to learn how to go around that so you do not hurt your company.

I wish I knew how to massage egos and determine how to present business plans with the right amount of enthusiasm and professionalism. I did not have to change who I was but rather be aware of which traits I should emphasize or tone down. The last two things I wished someone told me were how to develop a profit and loss sheet and how to finance my business. It is crucial to have records and a deep understanding of which investments can hurt your company. The more you understand, the better you can predict the best financial path.

What person wouldn’t want to work doing something they absolutely love. You are an incredible inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good it would be a media school for the youth in my community. Media school is a great way to show kids how to utilize what they are good at for career experience and skills. It will teach them how to be multifaceted. This kind of information isn’t really thought of nor how great the youth can benefit from it. If our communities had programs like these, we would be seeing a lot more black professionals and entrepreneurs disrupting society and systems.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite is “You can never cross the ocean unless you have the courage to lose sight of the shore.” This quote is relevant to my life because the success I have today is through betting on myself. I’m never afraid to take risks or chances in life or business. No matter how hard it is, if I have the slightest belief I can make it, I will make it. The greatest chance I ever took was becoming a single black father. There were many challenges thrown our way and more to come, but we will cross the ocean together.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

There are so many people I look up to and would like to meet for a private breakfast or lunch. I can hardly count how many. But one I am most eager to meet is Ava Duvernay. Her attention to detail and storytelling is impactful beyond the culture. I would LOVE to pick his brain and find out what she faced to get into the level she is today.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.