Nick Delyani of Xovis: “Think about your customer and what is the one thing they can’t get anywhere else”

As part of our series about the future of retail, I had the pleasure of interviewing. Nick Delyani Xovis, Director of Retail, North America, Xovis.

Nick is a multifaceted executive leader with 15 years of experience in marketing, sales, and creative. Nick’s experience expands across consumer technology, apparel, and footwear with brands that include Brookstone, New Balance, and Sphero. He has a proven track record of driving revenue through business development, branding, and customer journey experiences. He has successfully developed go-to-market strategy and product marketing with global retailers that have lead to millions of dollars in sales revenue.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have always worked in the world of retail. I started on the retail side with Brookstone, Express and other known retailers. On the brand side, I worked with New Balance and Sphero, analyzing how customers shop via e-commerce and brick and mortar. I’ve always enjoyed following the customer journey and my sales and marketing background has prepared me for my role at Xovis.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I have had the opportunity to be a part of several exciting projects during my career but the one that stands out is the development of a new brand. The brand was a new take on a beloved travel brand. It was interesting to design the space and develop the customer journey from product, visuals, and even the sales model. It has been years since I did this and it is amazing to look back on what the team accomplished.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaway you learned from that?

When I first started heading up my own team, it took some time to adjust to being the leader. While I may be a leader instinctually, individuals are motivated by different things. I realized that listening to my teammates and applying a unique approach to each individually, headed the best results and success.

Are you working on any new exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

Yes, on April 20 we launched the Xovis FLOW cloud-based offering. This integrated software as a service (SaaS) solution for understanding people flow in real-time gathers visitor data from Xovis’ 3D sensors with options to expand analytics. Through Xovis HUB, a cloud-based platform, integrator partners will be given all the necessary tools to seamlessly choose and order sensors, plan and maintain the system, thus improving and surpassing customer expectations.

By understanding the data gathered by FLOW retailers can make more informed data driven decisions to optimize operations and enhance the customer experience. We hope the data from FLOW will help retailers offer customers a higher level of safety and comfort and limit/manage occupancy as they move around the store.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Work smarter and understand you won’t always have all the answers. A good team is imperative. Take time to listen to all the team members and foster growth within the team. What is efficient and effective for you, may not be working for everyone. I always stop and look at the big picture.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful, who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I have been lucky in my career and so many people have championed my success, especially at Brookstone where I worked for eight years. One of my former peers, then reported to me and she questioned some of my ideas, challenged status quo, thus keeping me on my toes. Like I said, a great team is imperative!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

In my former role at Sphero, we focused on STEM education. I’m a dad, and I know how important education is. Sphero offered STEM kits, programmable robots, and STEAM competitions to inspire kid’s creativity in the home or in the classroom. It’s so important to bring a positive educational experience to children.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. The Pandemic has changed many aspects of all of our lives. One of them is the fact that so many of us have gotten used to shopping almost exclusively online. Can you share a few examples of different ideas that large retail outlets are implementing to adapt to the new realities created by the Pandemic?

Over the pandemic, retailers shifted their mindset. It forced retailers to think quickly-how customers purchase, pick up at store and do it safely. I think retailers will continue to look at ways to invest in systems to allow customers to shop online or pick up in store or curbside. Many retailers have already made these changes and have seen success in a very uncertain time. As more people are getting vaccinated, retailers are reopening, and they need a data-driven approach to welcome customers back to their store safely. Many retailers have been utilizing technology like our (Xovis) 3D Sensors for precise people counting and analysis of people flow and now it’s more important than ever for AI Mask Detection, visitor statistics, location benchmarking, occupancy.

In your opinion, will retail stores or malls continue to exist? How would you articulate the role of physical retail spaces at a time when online commerce platforms like Amazon Prime or Instacart can deliver the same day or the next day?

There will always be brick-and-mortar, even Amazon is building stores. Retail stores have to offer something unique that you can’t find online, an in-store experience. Now more than ever, people want to get out of the house and experience something tangible-touch, feel, test.

The so-called “Retail Apocalypse” has been going on for about a decade. While many retailers are struggling, some retailers, like Lululemon, Kroger, and Costco are quite profitable. Can you share a few lessons that other retailers can learn from the success of profitable retailers?

Retailers should be nimble and be able to adapt to change. I know these do not always work well together, but as retail shifts you have to be able to evolve with it. Understand your customer. Customer Service is the most important part of the customer journey.

Success can evaporate overnight, so stay in front of it.

Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise to retail companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

Customers are price conscious. Having price awareness at your fingertips at any given moment is necessary to get ahead of the competition. Take into consideration product development, how you stock your store, or your online shop. Can you provide something that the competition can’t, is this customer service, product offering, or speed of shipment. Place your self in the shoes of the customer and find that one thing that will make them convert over the competition.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a fantastic retail experience that keeps bringing customers back for more? Please share a story or an example for each.

Customer Service. Customers want to come through the door and know they are getting great service. Provide service they wouldn’t get online. Product Innovation. A unique product offering will make customers want to come back. Inviting store design and environment. It can be experts that walk you through the experience, digital experiences, or something that excites you. That is the key to repeat customers. Safety/Comfort. Have solutions in place that allow for customer and employee safety. This allows for a stress-free experience. That one thing. Think about your customer and what is the one thing they can’t get anywhere else. This can be an experience, this can be a product, this can be the difference maker.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A solid education for school age children is so important. Every child deserves to get the same amount of education and resources. Working for Sphero, we focused on STEM education. As a parent and individual, it was so rewarding. Kids are our future and I would love to ensure we did everything to provide the best to our children.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!