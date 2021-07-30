Nick Cherukuri of ThirdEye: “Have a passion for your industry ”

Have a passion for your industry — If you aren’t passionate about the business you’re creating, it’ll never be successful. Starting a business is very hard work, and it requires a lot of time and patience. If you don’t love the industry you’re in and aren’t interested in the business, this will be miserable. I created ThirdEye because I have always loved technology — even at a young age. I’m also passionate about building something that can change the world.

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Nick Cherukuri.

Nick Cherukuri is the founder and CEO of ThirdEye, a leader in augmented and mixed reality (AR/MR) for the enterprise, providing an all-in-one (hardware and software) solution for all industries. While attending university, Nick started an AR/VR club that quickly grew to several hundred participants. Following college, Nick founded ThirdEye at just 22-years old, blending his experience within AR/VR and hiring knowledgeable engineers to assist with the development of the X2 MR Smart Glasses for the enterprise. Once he had developed suitable enterprise smart glasses, Nick pivoted ThirdEye to develop accompanying software for specific industries, including healthcare, field services, etc. This pivot allowed him to create a complete MR ecosystem, making ThirdEye a one-stop-shop for enterprise MR solutions. He is also a former winner of Forbes 30 Under 30, and he has spoken at AWE, a conference dedicated to the AR/VR industry.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I have always wanted to be involved in something futuristic. Ever since a young age, I have loved reading sci-fi books and watching sci-fi movies, and it was always something I wanted to understand more. I wanted to learn about how the world works and how we can use technology to make it a better place. Eventually, I attended the University of Pennsylvania, and during my time there, I began a club for people interested in the AR/VR space, which accumulated a few hundred members.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

As I said, I’ve always had an interest in sci-fi, and I began to explore my passion for the AR/VR space while in college. The secret behind creating any successful company is to see where there’s a need in the market. Before releasing ThirdEye’s X2 MR Glasses, I researched the market to see how we could have the best product out there.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I began ThirdEye soon after college, and I was lucky to be surrounded by a team that helped me succeed. I had an experienced team around me that was passionate about the AR/VR space. They helped to guide me in the right direction and shared the same passion that I did. Assembling the right team is one of the biggest challenges when launching a company, but it’s thanks to them that ThirdEye is what it is today.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

ThirdEye’s X2 MR Glasses are lightweight, ruggedized and are suited for comfortable, extensive wear in all conditions. ThirdEye has also developed custom augmented reality software for various industries, including field services and healthcare. For example, we developed our RespondEye software platform suite specifically for first responders. It connects to EMS back-end systems and is HIPAA certified, enabling first responders to access data on demand via the X2 MR Glasses. Because we offer hardware, software and accessories, we are able to provide our customers with a complete AR solution, making us a one-stop-shop.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I created ThirdEye with the intention of using technology to make the world a better place. Our telehealth software assists first responders with everyday tasks and provides them with the technology to stay protected from COVID-19. By wearing smart glasses, a paramedic in the field can directly contact a doctor for assistance. The doctor can then stream live video from the scene to a computer, tablet or smartphone via the RespondEye platform. This allows the remote doctor to assess a patient and make treatment recommendations without meeting face-to-face. Our X2 MR Glasses aren’t just for the healthcare field and can also be utilized by the military, field service workers, law enforcement, and other enterprise spaces.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I entered a market where there’s a strong need. Many people enter saturated markets with thousands of competitors and little that makes their company unique. The VR/AR space is an incredible market, and our products and software are beneficial for enterprises looking to maximize efficiency. My passion for the AR/VR space has made me dedicated to my work. When launching a startup, it’s essential to find something you’re passionate about because you’ll be putting endless hours into building your company to make it successful. Therefore, it’s important to do something you love, so it doesn’t feel like work. Before launching ThirdEye, I spent a lot of time researching the market because it was something I was genuinely interested in. This gave me the knowledge to create something the market needs. I think being receptive to feedback has been instrumental to my success. Feedback is so important. It allows me to see where there’s room for improvement and how I can further adapt my business to meet market needs.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

We have a very strong team who always thinks from the customer perspective. Sometimes it is tough to develop something perfectly for the customer, such as which hardware or software features to include in a product before deployment. We extensively brainstorm and listen to customer user feedback, but, for example, things like whether or not to include a thermal sensor into the glasses is a decision that seems wrong to 50% of people and right to the other half.

For a new product like augmented reality, it is hard to read the market since it is totally new technology. Like Steve Jobs said, “People don’t know what they want until you show it to them.” We launched software that we thought initially there was a huge market for but later realized that there was not due to the demand of the glasses.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

The most challenging part about creating ThirdEye was assembling a team around me. Having a solid team is key to having a successful company. I had just finished college when I started ThirdEye, so networking, of course, was a challenge. I was lucky to have many people interested in working in the space early on, but the difficulty was building a team around me with both the right passion and the proper knowledge. Having the right experience around you helps guide you through decision making, but it’s also important to have a team who loves what they do and is interested in the company.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

There are always obstacles when starting a company, such as the technology development and hiring. These are things one can only learn from experience. For example, it’s better to hire people who are interested and passionate about this industry than people with experience who lack passion. Also, as a startup you have to deal with certain vendors or customers who only want to deal with companies of a certain size (Fortune 1000, etc.), so we have to deal with those obstacles as well.

Creating any startup is risky and a high percentage of startups tend to fail within their first five years. We identified a market need in telehealth and other areas where using AR can be beneficial with strong ROI and improvements to worker safety.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

We received excellent feedback for our first responder telehealth software, as this was during the middle of the COVID outbreak and there was a huge need for hands-free telehealth software. This enabled first responders to live stream their point of view to a remote doctor. However, it was also a lot of work with 10–12-hour days, as we had to work closely and listen to the first responder feedback to make revisions daily to the software until it was developed in the way the users wanted. This was work well put-in but was definitely stressful, as we didn’t want any first responder to have a negative experience.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

It depends on your business. Sometimes, it’s vital to have venture capital right off the bat, and sometimes, it’s not as important. For ThirdEye, we found it important to get our product to the market first and prove its success. Having proven our products success first makes it is easier for us to get funding later. There’s value that comes from funding from the start, but for us, utilizing our case studies made it easier for our business to grow.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Have a passion for your industry — If you aren’t passionate about the business you’re creating, it’ll never be successful. Starting a business is very hard work, and it requires a lot of time and patience. If you don’t love the industry you’re in and aren’t interested in the business, this will be miserable. I created ThirdEye because I have always loved technology — even at a young age. I’m also passionate about building something that can change the world. Don’t be stubborn — Even if you have a successful business, there’s always something to learn. Be receptive to feedback and suggestions from your team. Listen to your customers — Your customers are a valuable source of feedback. If something isn’t working, they’ll be the first to let you know. Listen to what they like and dislike about your company and your product offerings and understand their needs. This will provide you insight into how to tweak your business to accommodate your customers. Do your research — Even if you think you’re an expert, there’s always something you’re missing. So along with listening and learning from your team, you should also do your own research and stay up to date with what’s going on in the market. Otherwise, you’ll be left behind. Have a strong team that values innovation — Having a team with experience in the industry is important, but it’s equally important that they are passionate about the industry. The culture of a startup is critical, and it’s essential to have a quality team. Hire a team with the right attitude, not just the right background. Working in a startup isn’t only challenging for business leaders, but employees face their own challenges as well. Build a team that is prepared to ride through the highs and lows of creating a startup.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

It’s essential to take your time to do your research and perfect your product before entering the market. You don’t necessarily need to be the first on the market, but you do need to be the best, which takes a lot of time. Don’t rush because you feel like you’re on a time crunch. First impressions are so important, and the initial feedback needs to be positive. Take your time to test everything before going to market, and intentionally plan how you’d like to present it.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

Launching a startup means 2 a.m. customer calls with users around the world, managing employees and coming up with new product development ideas. It can be crazy, and it can be stressful. I was able to use several techniques, such as meditation, in order to calm my mind during a busy day. Over time, I learned that doing this was helping me focus and be a better leader.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Technology has way more potential to impact the world and make it better than worse. Use technology to highlight anything negative you see and want to change. Tech is a great tool to get the word out faster.

Additionally, brainstorm non-tech ways to impact the world positively, such as setting up meetups or making the world more environmentally friendly.

We are also working on initiatives to help underprivileged areas using some of our platforms, such as remote tutoring, telehealth etc. I am also involved in some environmentally sustainable initiatives, as I care deeply about the environment and leaving a lasting future.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

CEOs like Steve Jobs were helpful were always very influential for me, and I read his biography by Walter Isaacson at a young age. I was particularly influenced by how, as a small startup, he came up with strategies to take on the tech behemoths of his time, like IBM, and eventually, created one of the great tech companies of our time. While he may not be with us anymore, his resilience as a leader deeply inspired me, and I would have loved to meet him.

I also had mentors in several professors from college who suggested that I take the path less traveled and choose the CEO life instead of a “normal” job. I also had mentors in the engineers on my team who had decades of experience with product development and recommended ideas for developing the products/software, listening to customer feedback, etc. — all of which would enable a successful product deployment. I’m extremely thankful to have been able to look up to these people throughout my journey.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

