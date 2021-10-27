Nick Bavaro of Rocket Farms: “Educate the consumers on the importance of your industry”

Educate the consumers on the importance of your industry. With agriculture, it’s educating people on U.S. grown products vs. the latter, the safety, and benefits, etc.

As part of our series about how to become known as a thought leader in your industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nick Bavaro.

Nick Bavaro is President and Chief Operating Officer of Rocket Farms, Inc.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I’m Nick Bavaro, the President and Chief Operating Officer of Rocket Farms. I joined the team here in February of 2018 as a consultant and accepted a full-time position as COO in March of 2018. By November 2018, I was promoted to President of Rocket Farms with the responsibility of providing overall leadership at the company and managing the day-to-day business.

I have 40-years of experience in viticulture, agriculture and extensive entrepreneurial experience spanning throughout North America. Through my involvement in the industry throughout the years, I have been able to gain diversified agriculture industry experience in both IPM and Organic farming practices.

Can you briefly share with our readers why you are an authority about the topic of thought leadership?

I am a third-generation agricultural expert and business owner, being born and raised in California around the ag-tech world. I have extensive knowledge and expertise when it comes to plant and soil science, earning my degree in the subject. I’ve also worked with County, Local, State, and Federal legislators on agricultural concerns and issues in California and beyond, sharing my knowledge and concerns with those who are ultimately in charge of creating laws around the subject.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Back when I was working in the wine industry, I was responsible for discovering a bug, the glassy-winged sharpshooter, who was causing havoc in the California wine industry. The bug transmitted Pierce’s Disease, a deadly disease of grapevines, ruining the crop.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Back when I was 18-years old I was working for the Gallo family, a prominent family in the wine industry. I was told that I was not making efficient use of my time in the way that I worked, and that stuck with me forever. I know am very focused on time utilization and all-around work efficiency.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. In a nutshell, how would you define what a ‘Thought Leader’ is. How is a thought leader different than a typical leader? How is a thought leader different than an influencer?

A thought leader is someone who is an expert in their field, who makes it a mission to be on top of their game and be the first one to know, share, and discover new and exciting developments. A thought leader is different from a typical leader because a thought leader is always staying current, they’re researching the current technology, seeking out the most updated information in their field. How we work together is vastly different from how we worked 10 years ago, or even last year. A thought leader is quickly in the know and adapting to the ever changing industry.

Can you talk to our readers a bit about the benefits of becoming a thought leader? Why do you think it is worthwhile to invest resources and energy into this?

The benefit of becoming a thought leader is inspiring a new generation of leaders. Thought leaders are responsible for bringing new people to the category, encouraging them to get into the field through new and exciting opportunities. Educating them on the new technology, getting them excited for what is next.

Let’s talk about business opportunities specifically. Can you share a few examples of how thought leadership can help a business grow or create lucrative opportunities?

Thought Leadership can help grow a business and create lucrative opportunities by inspiring! As a thought leader you’re sharing your excitement and knowledge with a vast majority of people with the hopes that you’ll spark inspiration in them as well. This, in turn, brings new people into the category and the field.

Ok. Now that we have that behind us, we’d love to hear your thoughts about how to eventually become a thought leader. Can you share 5 strategies that a person should implement to become known as a thought leader in their industry. Please tell us a story or example (ideally from your own experience) for each.

Mentorship, inspire others to join you through being a knowledgeable leader Educate yourself on the technology, by knowing the newest tech you can always be at the forefront of the industry, and even think of ways to improve it. Educate the consumers on the importance of your industry. With agriculture, it’s educating people on U.S. grown products vs. the latter, the safety, and benefits, etc.

In your opinion, who is an example of someone who has that has done a fantastic job as a thought leader? Which specific things have impressed you about that person? What lessons can we learn from this person’s approach.

Charles Kosmont, the CEO of Rocket Farms. His extensive agriculture background and his revolutionary thought process — focusing on the brand to bring value to the business — really has brought so much value to Rocket Farms.

What advice would you give to other leaders to thrive and avoid burnout?

Stay current, and stay up to date on trends and issues facing the industry.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Buy domestic! People are very quick to purchase what’s priced best, but not look into where it’s coming from, the chemicals being used, etc. When you buy domestic your produce is put through rigorous testing on behalf of the USDA, ensuring the highest quality product. When your produce is grown outside the U.S. that’s just not the case. Also, when you buy domestic you are injecting money directly into the U.S. economy and supporting your U.S. based farmers.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“No farmer, no food”.

We are blessed that very prominent leaders in business and entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you would like to have a lunch or breakfast with? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Warren Buffet, he’s so multifaceted I’d love to have a conversation with him.

How can our readers follow you online?

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RocketFarms/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/rocketfarms

Thank you so much for your insights. This was very insightful and meaningful.