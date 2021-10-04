Nichole Wright of Satrell Beauty: “Financial acumen”

Know your financial status and get professional help. Don’t make any major financial moves without understanding the impacts they will have on your business or your personal life.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nichole Wright.

Nichole Wright created Satrell Beauty to inspire creativity and expression. Named after her two sons, Satrell Beauty embodies the bold and powerful. Black-owned, clean, vegan-friendly, and inclusive of all skin tones, Satrell Beauty puts a little sparkle in each day!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I was inspired to start my own business by family members who are entrepreneurs. I enjoy the fact that I can be my own boss, explore my creativity, and be expressive. Building a beauty brand is what came to mind when I started looking at all the makeup and skin care products I had purchased over the years. The beauty industry has a wide selection of products, but at the same time, there is room to add my own innovations to the mix. Although women are beautiful with or without makeup, I love the fact that I can provide a product that will allow them to showcase their personalities in other ways.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I am astounded by the positive reviews of my products on my website, the following I’m building on social media, the press I receive as being one of the “Indie Beauty Brands” to try, and the feedback from consumers at trade shows that really like the products I offer once they test it out.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I tried to do everything on my own like making the products and doing social media. Finally, I decided it was best to get help. Getting help freed me from driving myself crazy. And that allowed me to focus on how I would like my brand and products to be perceived and let my team know of my expectations, so we can be a success.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My family is my biggest support system. I hesitated with starting Satrell Beauty because I wasn’t sure of how it would be perceived. With the push to just go for it and not worry about the naysayers, I moved forward with creating Satrell Beauty. Since then, I haven’t looked back.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

My experience has been that some women don’t believe they’ll be taken seriously as a founder of a business because we are considered too emotional compared to men. That’s one of the reasons we’re overlooked for higher positions in the workforce due to the fact that people want someone that’s cutthroat in business and won’t include their feelings when making a major decision. As women we have to work harder to prove that we can be successful in any role and show that we are strong and can hold our own in any line of business that we choose, male dominated industries like construction, engineering, sports, etc.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government to help overcome those obstacles?

As women we have to know our worth and not be afraid to put forth effort to apply for a higher role or start our own business. Plus, society needs to stop using the excuse that women are too emotional to be taken seriously in the business world.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder, but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

We’re smart and creative, and we’re organizers and planners. I say that because we have ideas that could help change the way we live, and we are great at organizing and planning family activities to make sure the day goes as planned. These skill sets are key in running a business smoothly.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

I would like to dispel the myth that it is easy to run your own business. The time, money, and effort you put into creating your business takes a lot out of you. It will be beneficial in the end as long as you make smart choices.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder, and what type of person should perhaps seek a regular job as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Not everyone is cut out to be a founder. Someone would be successful as a founder due to being a hard worker, adaptable, passionate, and persistent. Someone would be better at a regular job if they would rather be an individual contributor at a company.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Adaptability — Stay in the know of what’s going on in your industry. Make improvements as needed to meet the needs of the consumers. Financial acumen — Know your financial status and get professional help. Don’t make any major financial moves without understanding the impacts they will have on your business or your personal life. Confidence — Don’t be afraid to take risks. You never know what the outcome will be unless you try. Should’ve, could’ve, would’ve shouldn’t exist in your mindset. Analysis — Always research and make sure data aligns the way you expect it to. Looking at trends is good to know what happened in the past and to figure out what the expected outcome for the future could be for your business. Passion — Be passionate about your company and what you stand for. I started my brand because I wanted others to sparkle each and every day.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I have done some volunteering but would also like to help others figure out a way to bring their passion to life. I encourage entrepreneurship, and I would like to offer my expertise of having my own business. By having my own business, I’m teaching my sons that the opportunities are endless. The world is waiting for what they will become one day.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would like to influence more people to come together and unite as one. There is no way to evolve if we continue to look at another person as the enemy based on their race, gender, etc.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would say I would love to meet Michelle Obama because she is a woman that knows her worth, she is a go-getter and is not afraid to stand up for what’s right.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.