Nichole Lawrence of Pnky: “We are all on our own unique journey”

We are all on our own unique journey. No matter the industry, competition is everywhere. It’s what fuels the economy. It’s important however to recognize your own goals and do your best to not compare yourself to others around you. Someone else may be receiving more opportunities than you, or doing something that seems fun, but first, you do not know what they have going on in their personal life. And second, we are all on our unique path with our own experiences. Trust that each opportunity you receive is meant for you and be grateful to be a part of the experience. The less comparing you do the more you see how blessed you are in your own life and can express your true authentic self. Watch how the opportunities roll in then. Shift your focus from watching others onto yourself.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nichole Lawrence, Founder and Creative Director of Pnky.

Nichole Lawrence is the Founder and Creative Director of Pnky, a sustainable black-owned clothing brand, at just 22 years old. She is an entrepreneur and innovator as her brand Pnky aims to set a higher sustainable and ethical standard by intentionally designing clothing made from recycled excess scrap fabric and produce in New York City and New Jersey to ensure quality and ethical conditions for garment workers. The brand name Pnky, aka “Pinky,” pays homage to her nickname and creative personality growing up. The company slogan, “Effortlessly Intentional,” represents how Nichole describes her personal style and Pnky’s designs: classic styles, timeless silhouettes, made to last. Nichole is multi-faceted and can speak on topics pertaining to sustainability within the fashion industry, entrepreneurship and being a female founder/CEO.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

As cliche as it sounds, I’ve always had a passion for fashion. My mother always said that before I could even talk I would cry if my outfit didn’t match. As I got older I also developed a love for science. It wasn’t until highschool when I learned about the environmental destruction humans were causing towards animals and the planet. Therefore, entering college I wanted to pursue a career in environmental science, but I also loved fashion and business. I thought I had to decide between the two so I chose the latter. During my college career in NYC I learned about sustainability and began to study the intersection between fashion and the environment. At the time, fashion was one of the biggest polluters next to Big Oil. While I was devastated to hear this, I was also elated to be able to work on both my interests. I picked up a minor in Urban and Environmental Sustainability and began attending conferences and presentations about Sustainability in Fashion to learn about the topic. During my last semester of my undergrad I did an independent study developing a business plan which combined my multidisciplinary studies. Thus, Pnky was born!

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Sustainability is a relatively new field. The concept wasn’t really introduced to the world of business until around 2010, although there are records of discussion dating back to the 1900’s about it. That being said, it is an even newer concept to fashion. The fashion industry that society knows is glamorously filled with luxurious fabrics, high price tags, photographers and models. What’s unrevealed behind the enticing store fronts, however, is environmental harm/destruction, unethical conditions for garment works worldwide and racial discrimination. As a result, I have dedicated myself to working towards and imagining a future that makes the fashion industry more sustainable, more ethical and more environmentally conscious. In addition to freelance consulting work for brands on sustainable business development, I launched my own clothing brand called Pnky. One of Pnky’s missions is to showcase the application of sustainable business practice in the fashion industry with the intent of encouraging other brands to follow suit. This feels disruptive to me because I’m driving a much needed shift in the industry.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

First, I’d have to emphasize that I’m still starting out. I graduated in the Fall of 2020 and began employing my business plan immediately after. I launched my first line in June of 2021. It has been, and continues to be, an ongoing learning experience for me. Though not necessarily funny, my most notable mistake was having a manufacturing error occur in one of the products I intended to launch in my first drop. The sizing came back completely wrong and all of the items had already been made. I was devastated that all my hard work and money would be going to waste. And now I had inventory that I would not be able to sell! As a small brand, Pnky does not have the resources to accept such a significant loss unlike fast fashion brands, nor does it align with our mission to throw away all the existing units. Therefore, I was determined to find a resolution. In collaboration with our production partner in NYC, the pieces were taken back and reworked into another product offered in the line. I was so glad we were able to devise a solution. Since, I have been able to better understand the slow fashion model and the importance of not rushing things. Quality control is vital.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I am grateful to have family, friends, and previous colleagues/mentors supporting me along the way. Although much of the work for my business is done by myself, I wouldn’t have gotten far without the moral support and guidance of my network of people. Whenever I come across an issue I know I can go to them for consultation. Whether it is to provide me some guidance on an operational issue or help me see through a mental blockage, someone is there for me. I express the utmost gratitude towards them because I understand that some people lead the journey alone.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I believe being disruptive out of greed or capitalistic gain is when the word can have a negative connotation. If a system is sustainable, or being able to ‘withstand the test of time’ then there is no need for it to be disrupted. An example of this system is nature. However, when we see governments or economies begin to interrupt this system in the name of profit, it becomes negatively disruptive. Yes, Pnky is a for-profit business, however, we do not seek to achieve unlimited capitalistic gain. Our mission is to create a higher standard within the industry. One that is more sustainable and ethically conscious.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

It’s never too late to be what you might have been. Although I am only 22, I know I could have made decisions in my life that could have better prepared me for where I’m at today. There were opportunities in the past that were in alignment with what I’m doing now, but at the time I didn’t know it was what I wanted. Regardless, although owning my own brand is something I could have potentially started when I was 18, I’m doing it now. It’s never too late. I am taking a risk by taking the entrepreneurial route. I have aspirations to work in a corporation as I feel a lot of change can come from big business. But being as young as I am I wanted this period of my life when I am most capable of taking such risks to be it. There is a possibility that this may not work out, that’s what risk is. But I would rather look back and say I’m glad I tried than to have not at all. And I know in the future I can choose corporate life with the knowledge I can gain from this experience. It won’t be too late, corporate won’t miss me. The worst they could say is “no”. This advice has made me take a lot of risks in terms of networking and applying for jobs. You may feel a person is too high of status to talk to you or that you are under qualified for a job, but you will never know the outcome if you don’t try. And the worst that can happen is that they will not read your message, or they will say no. You won’t be risking your health or money, your family will be okay. It’s understanding that at the end of the day we are all you and that you can never know what will happen. And in the event that it turns out well or into a yes, you’ll be glad you did it. We are all on our own unique journey. No matter the industry, competition is everywhere. It’s what fuels the economy. It’s important however to recognize your own goals and do your best to not compare yourself to others around you. Someone else may be receiving more opportunities than you, or doing something that seems fun, but first, you do not know what they have going on in their personal life. And second, we are all on our unique path with our own experiences. Trust that each opportunity you receive is meant for you and be grateful to be a part of the experience. The less comparing you do the more you see how blessed you are in your own life and can express your true authentic self. Watch how the opportunities roll in then. Shift your focus from watching others onto yourself.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We’ve only just begun! Now that my brand has officially launched, it is time to perfect my craft and business model. As my business grows it also adapts and changes. It’s my baby, it is very precious and fragile in the beginning stages so I must nurture and care for it. I am looking to do another collection in the next few months, but my priority has been building a community around my brand and engaging people more with the brand’s mission. Sustainability and ethics goes beyond the responsibility of the business. It also involves the consumer to assist in shifting the demand. I plan to achieve this through collaboration with influencers, celebrity stylists and others that can help spread the mission of Pnky.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I’d have to say the biggest challenge is approaching a system designed to cater to our male counterparts. While there is change happening and opportunities are being created, such as creating communities/platforms aimed at elevating women’s voices, it is still a deeply rooted issue. I’d also emphasize that women of color encounter more obstacles than their usual counterparts. I understood that at a very young age, no matter my skill level or capability, I would have to work much harder than my male and white counterparts. This level of awareness has kept me motivated throughout the years.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

“The Habit of Surviving: Black Women’s Strategies for Life” by Kesho Y. Scott reveals the conflicts black women face in America from the perspectives of various women of color. Reading these women’s stories heavily impacted me because I resonated with their emotions through their struggles. Black women are deemed invaluable to American society, yet we have truly unique powers to create significant change. After reading this book, I reflected on my life and how society has limited me in my career and personal life because of my race. I was also reminded of my gifts and talents which motivated me to keep moving gracefully. I declared to no longer lead by survival, but to create a thriving sustainable lifestyle.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Though not necessarily a movement, I wish for everyone to reach some level of self awareness. When one is more self-aware and perceptive, it allows room for empathy and the ability to relate to others. Having such an important tool will allow you to understand how you perceive the world and show you how to navigate it accordingly.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Your anxiety is lying to you.” Being disruptive means taking the road less traveled. In most cases, it’s creating your own path. It can be extremely lonely and scary entering the unknown. Starting my own business and sticking to my mission has been a major risk. I have and continue to dedicate time, energy and money into this passion. There are times when I doubt myself, but I am reminded of this quote. My anxiety and self limiting beliefs are only based on fear of the uncertain. If I stay in fear, I will never reach my full potential. Instead of giving in to the thoughts, I remember all of the hard work I am putting into my dream and moving with confidence that I can achieve my goals. It is all in the perspective my mind resides in.

How can our readers follow you online?

Personal Instagram: @ nichole.lawrence

Brand page: @ pnkyofficial

Fundraising page: @ fabfunding21

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!

Thank you!