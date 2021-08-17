Nichole Lawrence of Pnky: “Knowledge”

Knowledge. When people buy my product, I usually get to inform them on what buying the product means and educate them on ethics and sustainability. The usual reply I receive is “Wow, thank you so much, I never knew that!” Granting someone a newfound awareness is something that is very enjoyable.

As a part of our series called “My Life as a TwentySomething Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nichole Lawrence.

Nichole Lawrence is the Founder and Creative Director of Pnky, a sustainable black-owned clothing brand, at just 22 years old. She is an entrepreneur and innovator as her brand Pnky aims to set a higher sustainable and ethical standard by intentionally designing clothing made from recycled excess scrap fabric and produce in New York City and New Jersey to ensure quality and ethical conditions for garment workers. The brand name Pnky, aka “Pinky,” pays homage to her nickname and creative personality growing up. The company slogan, “Effortlessly Intentional,” represents how Nichole describes her personal style and Pnky’s designs: classic styles, timeless silhouettes, made to last. Nichole is multi-faceted and can speak on topics pertaining to sustainability within the fashion industry, entrepreneurship and being a female founder/CEO.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! What is your “backstory”?

Throughout my college career I learned about the immense impact fashion has on the environment. I also discovered the harsh conditions that garment makers work in to produce cheap quality clothing. During my last semester, I opted into an independent study class where I developed a business plan which would help shift the fashion industry towards a higher sustainable and ethical standard. Hence, the creation of Pnky. Pnky is a conscious clothing brand made from recycled scrap and deadstock fabrics and produced locally in New York and New Jersey to ensure ethical conditions for garment workers.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company? What lessons or takeaways idd you take out of that story?

Every journey has its challenges. Pnky’s first collection is swimwear. I had intended to drop a one piece swimsuit in the first drop, everything from samples to a full production run had been created. However, a manufacturer error occurred and the sizing was completely off. It was disheartening at first to have put time and money into this piece for it to fall through. As a small brand, Pnky does not have the resources to accept such a significant loss unlike fast fashion brands, nor does it align with our mission to throw away all the units that were already made. I was determined to find a resolution. In collaboration with our production partner in NYC, the one pieces were taken back and reworked into the classic two piece bikini offered in the first collection. More sizes were offered in the two pieces as a result. I was proud that Pnky was able to come to a sustainable resolution and I was better able to understand the slow fashion model. As a conscious brand, we don’t abide by the traditional fashion retail calendar. We release collections when we believe our products are made of quality to last. Therefore, I was so glad we were able to devise a solution. This has taught me the importance of not rushing things and that quality control is vital.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Pnky was created to increase awareness surrounding the people and the environment within the production of fashion products and the industry as a whole. We advocate for a circular supply chain which encourages the reuse of systems and products. For consumers, we encourage a community that advocates for conscious and intentional buying habits. Pnky exists beyond achieving capitalistic gain. Our mission is to shift the fashion industry towards a more sustainable path. We serve as a model for other fashion businesses and consumers to follow.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I am grateful to have family, friends, and previous colleagues supporting me along the way. Although much of the work for my business is done by myself, I wouldn’t be without the moral support and guidance of my network of people. Whenever I come across an issue I know I can go to them for consultation. Whether it is to provide me some guidance on an operational issue or help me see through a mental blockage, someone is there for me. I express the utmost gratitude towards them because I understand that some people lead the journey alone.

Are you working on any exciting projects now?

We are always working on exciting projects! WhileI am looking to do another collection in the next few months, my priority has been building a community around my brand and engaging people with the brand’s mission. Sustainability and ethics goes beyond the responsibility of the business. It also involves the consumer to assist in shifting the demand. I aspire to spread the word on sustainability in fashion and encourage more conscious consumption.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Success has many definitions and can be measured in various ways. In my opinion, success looks different to everybody. How I personally measure success for my business is not necessarily by numbers, but by seeing how many people I can educate on ethics and sustainability within the fashion industry. When someone buys a Pnky product, they learn about what buying that product means and how they can become a more conscious consumer. Granting someone that newfound awareness is powerful and creates the foundation for a much needed shift in the industry.

Do you have a favorite book that made a deep impact on your life? Can you share a story?

“The Habit of Surviving: Black Women’s Strategies for Life” by Kesho Y. Scott reveals the conflicts black women face in America from the perspectives of various women of color. Reading these women’s stories heavily impacted me because I resonated with their emotions through their struggles. Black women are deemed invaluable to American society, yet we have truly unique powers to create significant change. After reading this book, I reflected on my life and how society has limited me in my career and personal life because of my race. I was also reminded of my gifts and talents which motivated me to keep moving gracefully. I declared to no longer lead by survival, but to create a thriving sustainable lifestyle.

Can you share 5 of the most difficult and most rewarding parts of being a “TwentySomething founder”. Please share an example or story for each

Most Rewarding:

Seeing my hard work pay off. Over the past couple of years, I have spent countless hours researching, manifesting and putting in the work to create the brand I own today, Pnky.

Knowledge. When people buy my product, I usually get to inform them on what buying the product means and educate them on ethics and sustainability. The usual reply I receive is “Wow, thank you so much, I never knew that!” Granting someone a newfound awareness is something that is very enjoyable.

Passion. Working on something that’s truly your passion is such an invigorating feeling that I’m so grateful to experience. Although being an entrepreneur can be a lot of work at times, I’m genuinely so excited that I get to dive into new projects with my brand. I’m so grateful to be able to do this in my lifetime.

Most Difficult:

Sacrifice. Although I do feel I could find a good balance between work and play, there are times where I have to check myself when I slip away from my priorities. This business is not going anywhere until I put in the work, so sometimes it’s necessary to say “no’’ to going out and ‘’yes” to focusing on my tasks.

Wearing all of the hats. Running your own business can be incredibly overwhelming because you tend to wear all of the hats all of the time. You have to make sure that content is always being uploaded on your social media, conduct your own negotiations with manufacturers, do your own sourcing, designs — everything is on you. It can get overwhelming at times.

What are the main takeaways that you would advise a twenty year old who is looking to found a business?

Understand that your business’s success will only go as far as the work you put in. I feel that the entrepreneurial path has become highly romanticized. It can be nice to call yourself your own boss, but the reality of starting your own business takes serious hard work and dedication. You have to wear all of the hats to keep the business going, and in most cases, work a steady job to help fund your project. This is not to discourage anyone, it’s just the truth. Establishing a strategic business plan is also important to keep you on track. Your plan will change as your business develops, but it will be a good base to fall back on. Once a plan is in place, all that’s left to do is to execute. Recognize you are taking a risk, the more calculated the risk (i.e. more research into your market of interest) the better chances you will have. You will face obstacles, just take them one at a time. Believing in yourself and your business will keep you going.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I would love to sit with the heads of major fashion conglomerates such as Kering, LVMH or PVH Corp. These big businesses have the capacity to create immense impact within the fashion industry regarding sustainability. It would be really interesting to discuss their approach on the concept and some innovative ideas to support the initiative.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

