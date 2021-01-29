Nicholas Gerace Explains Why Federal Agents and Police Officers Should Learn Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Nicholas Gerace highlights some of the important reasons why law enforcement should implement Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu into their training. Wednesday, July 1st 2020, 1:35 PM EDT

LATHAM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire/ — Nicholas Gerace is a major proponent of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu when it comes to law enforcement officers. Gerace served in the United States Army for his entire career, working his way up in the ranks from enlisted to officer to Hunter Army Airfield. He is also a graduate of the State University of New York and holds a B.A. degree in Sociology and an Associates in Applied Science degree from HVCC. Now, Gerace focuses most of his time on Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, child psychology, leadership, , personal growth, and his family. He truly believes in holistic health and is an AFAA personal trainer, bodybuilding coach, master life coach, and a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu coach for beginners, children, and teens. Nicholas Gerace shares reasons why federal agents and police officers should learn the sacred martial art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Batons, knives, tasers, and handguns are all examples of what you might find in a police officer’s belt. One tool that should be in their arsenal but almost never is? Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. For those that don’t know, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is a martial art centered on submission wrestling and grappling. In essence, the purpose of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is to reduce your opponent’s ability to punch, kick, or harm others through the use of specific techniques that involve leverage and dynamic movement. Thus, learning the art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu would give police officers and federal agents the ability to defend themselves in high stakes situations and use their training to control their opponent, without having to physically strike anyone.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Teaches Humility

First, humility is a key component of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, shares Nicholas Gerace. Humility is a trait that most federal agents and police officers could benefit from learning. Jiu-Jitsu translates from Japanese as “the gentle art.” The idea behind it is that when grappling, if one person gets caught in a submission, all they have to do is tap their partner’s body to release themselves.

This might seem like a simple act, but the reality is that in order for the person in the submission to tap the submitter, they must exercise humility. They must be humble, lay their ego aside, and be willing to acknowledge that they have been bested. Ultimately, this is an extremely valuable lesson in life, but especially so for police officers and federal agents who are frequently in life-threatening situations where exercising humility can be the difference between life and death.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Helps De-Escalate Situations, says Nicholas Gerace

Learning how to control someone without the escalation of force is a major issue among police officers. However, that is where Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu comes in. According to Nicholas Gerace, part of what makes Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu so suited to federal agents and police officers is that it is scalable by nature. Unlike a firearm which has one function only, this martial art can take the form of passive resistance to lethal, if necessary.

The important part is that it is not an all or nothing approach. Rather, you can tailor the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu techniques you choose to employ based on the level of aggressiveness the situation requires. There are many circumstances where a suspect may be resisting, but where an all-out use of force through weapons still isn’t necessary. Without Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, there are not many options available aside from using said weapons.

