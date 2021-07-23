Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Nicholas Farago : “Put your client’s business first

Promising Swedish entrepreneur Nicholas Farago continues his journey to success

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Nicholas Farago
Nicholas Farago

Nicholas Farago has a true passion for understanding different people’s opinions. This has led him to pursuing a successful career and along with a variety of unique opportunities in his portfolio.

Nicholas Farago is a Swedish entrepreneur, currently based in Dubai. He is the owner of Farago Motors, a leading car dealership in Dubai. The name is enough to tell the audience who they’re dealing with. 

Right from selling cars in person, to exporting them to different countries, they do everything.

Nicholas is now gaining increasing notoriety in the entrepreneurial sector. After gaining enough knowledge in Sweden, he has now moved to UAE to chase his dreams of becoming more successful. 

 “Just be stubborn, and never listen to what anyone say! Don’t share your goals & dreams with small minded people, and do whatever makes you happy. Try to work on yourself, talent isn’t enough, anything worth doing takes time. And always smile no matter how the life treats you. The journey to success is very long and it’s a painful way, but don’t worry! You will get tough on your way to the top.” – Nicholas Farago

Nicholas is smart and knows exactly what he wants, he reinvests his earnings back into his company and comes up with bigger and better ideas each time. From creating an engaging campaign to delivering the car to the customers, Nicholas has created a loyal audience for him. We wish all the very best and a huge success for the all upcoming ideas he has planned to mesmerize his customers with, in 2021.

You can connect with Nicholas via Instagram https://www.instagram.com/nickdxb_/ 

    Paul Ade, Editor of Thrive Global at Author

    As an organization, we exist to empower the new generation of thought leaders, developers, creators, digital marketers and entrepreneurs, to learn new skills, grow their careers, chase their passions and create financial freedom for themselves, their families, and their lives, all while living out their true purpose. Our global campuses and pop-up workshops will help to eradicate poverty. We are part of a global movement to increase diversity in tech and grow new economies in underserved communities around the world. We enable millennials to become what they want to become in life by learning new skills and leveraging the power of the digital economy

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Nicholas Bubeck: “Parents are essential medical workers”

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    Nicholas Hunter (NickYardy) 2020
    Community//

    How to Become a Successful Entrepreneur Through Social Media Marketing with Expert Nicholas Hunter

    by Philip Schulte
    Community//

    Interview with Digital Developer Nicholas King aka Nickels

    by Jessica Glazer
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.