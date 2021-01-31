Nicholas Bubeck: “Parents are essential medical workers”

My playroom has been transformed into a plane-making assembly line, and our family partakes in the process. I am the oldest of three boys and “employs” my younger brothers to help make planes, package kits, etc. But what keeps me going is the outpouring of support from people I don’t know. It’s amazing how many people are buying planes made of popsicle sticks simply to support a young child’s ambition.

As a part of my series about “Big Ideas That Might Change the World In The Next Few Years” I had the pleasure of interviewing Nicholas Bubeck, a 7 year old First Grader out of Arizona. Nicholas’ mom told him to create a business during Coronavirus, so in May 2020, he launched Creations by Nicholas. He is now the crafty and creative youthful CEO with a booming pay-it-forward business.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you please tell us a story about what brought you to this specific path?

In March 2020 everything changed for kids all over the country. They didn’t return to school, instead, went virtual overnight.

My mom, who is helping me with this interview, wanted to take advantage of this time and consider it an opportunity to teach me to think outside the box and do something different- something I wouldn’t normally do in the classroom. With plenty of time on all our hands, I took a bunch of crafts and created an adorable, functional craft plane (complete with wheels and a clip to hold a picture).

My mom helped me create a website (creationsbynicholas.com); I even wrote my own bio and paid my brothers to model for my online store.

My love for art fueled this idea- but also my love for travel. I love exploring different places, and due to Covid, much travel has been postponed. And so, my planes are meant to inspire kids to utilize their imagination and imagine you are going anywhere you want.

Customers can purchase pre-crafted planes in an assortment of colors, or they can purchase a DIY Plane Kit- a fun crafty kit for kids to create and customize their own “Creations by Nicholas” aircraft.

I wanted to do something extra special, so a portion of every sale goes to the Triple Heart Foundation, a foundation that gives books to NICUs all around the country. I care about the NICU because I was born early and in the NICU, too! And since this whole idea stemmed from Covid, I also launched a Kits for Kids program, gifting free DIY Kits to kids whose parents are essential medical workers.

Can you please share with us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your new initiative?

My career path is just getting started… but it has sparked quite an adventure. I have learned the value of marketing my business and partaking in news interviews- I’m quite the Zoom interviewee! I have been featured on national networks nationwide, including ABC’s Good Morning America, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, E! News, Forbes, and more. The most interesting moment was getting an influx of orders after my GMA appearance… and GMA even gifted me a trip to the United Airlines HQ in Denver! I was also included in Real Simple’s holiday gift guide, and got TONS of orders… so cool people want my stuff!

Which principles or philosophies have guided your life? Your career?

I launched my business at 6 years old; I’m now 7 and balancing school and being a CEO (and being a kid, of course). I enjoy filling orders and marketing my business- my mom says it gives me purpose during these interesting times. I want to encourage other kids to get creative.

My playroom has been transformed into a plane-making assembly line, and our family partakes in the process. I am the oldest of three boys and “employs” my younger brothers to help make planes, package kits, etc. But what keeps me going is the outpouring of support from people I don’t know. It’s amazing how many people are buying planes made of popsicle sticks simply to support a young child’s ambition.

How do you think this will change the world?

I hope Creations by Nicholas brings much needed joy to kids who are longing to keep busy, get creative and have fun during these crazy times.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Owning a business is a lot of work. After I was on “GMA,” I received an influx of hundreds of orders. While thrilled, I had to fill every single one. It took a lot of time and effort. I enjoy running a business because it’s fun to make the planes and kits- it also keeps me busy.

Can you share with our readers what you think are the most important “success habits” or “success mindsets”?

The most important success practice I value is being grateful for my customers and supporters. I include a personalized thank you note in every order. I also think marketing is of utter importance- doing interviews, getting media coverage, and showcasing my stuff on social media (I share Instagram with my mom- she won’t let me have my own). These are all important outlets for evolving a successful business.

Some very well-known VCs read this column. If you had 60 seconds to make a pitch to a VC, what would you say? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

“My business is very cool because I am helping kids use their imagination and creativity during this crazy coronavirus. I am only 7 years old and new to the business world. I have big plans, hopes and dreams for making Creations by Nicholas grow. I have new ideas in the works and appreciate all the support and guidance I can get- especially from successful CEOs.”

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Nicholas shares an Instagram with his mom, @mamaandmyboys