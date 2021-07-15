“Nezhost” and Love’s Memory! Maya Kristalinskaya #Russia

You know those songs, where you are sitting in your car? They are the type of songs, where you get to reminesce on love’s favor. You get that opportunity to reflect on the movement of love, and how it feels to have experienced love-even if it is for one time.

Such songs can be heard when driving in your car, sitting in the park, or simply spending some alone time, by yourself. That’s one of the exquisite meditations, when it comes to reflecting on love. Should you be anxious, and in need of some type of nurture, the love songs grant you the permission, to freely flow into a huge wave of love’s abundance. You don’t have to ask. You don’t have to explain. Hearing love’s performance is as natural as drinking water. It’s as simple as getting up and breathing. If you never remember anything else, remember that love is, free flowing! If love sees too hard, question if it is, love!

So, here comes, the one! It’s the person, who from that very moment, you experience the giving of love. After all, love is not selfish. When falling in love with a certain someone, they should make you feel as if you are in harmory with other beautiful people. It could be family members, friends, and even kind people, who just support the wellness of holistic, loving relationships.

When I first saw you,

That laughter

Right away you reminded me

Of everyone

Only a woman, having experience the blessings of a giving love, clearly understands the responsibility of romance strengthening family bonds; not diminishing them. Furthermore, one of the highlights of songs such as “Nezhnost,” is that it demonstrates how laughter can bring in invitations of love. It’s always the smile or grimace, which is the initial starter, isn’t? After all, beneath it all are hidden energies of warming vibes.

The sensory of love is layered throughout different parts of the song.

I can’t stop smelling your hair.

We are falling asleep, holding hands.

You seem to come from another planet

This song is truly a rich depiction, and reflection of love’s wonder. It’s evident that a person could meet up with someone, in their sensing of a strong connection. They do not understand that they had known each other, through prior lifetimes. There is something so sacred, when it comes to energy and memory. Once you share in a certain energy field with someone, you inspire those sparks of memory. Fascinating about it, is that it doesn’t matter the number of lifetimes, before. Once you connect, the sparks are flying. Feelings don’t lie.

Because I have you,

We’ll always be together, listen

I don’t need anything in the world without you!!!

I thank Heaven. I thank fate,

That I dedicate this song to you

Clearly, the senses of see, touch, and hear have been painted in this song. There are lots of descriptive energy and nourishment, when it comes to this song. So much blossoming and blooming, when it comes to the treasures of expressing love, when having found, your lost love, all over, again!

Maya Kristalinskaya

Note: You may find the lyrical translations of this song on the link, below:

https://lyricstranslate.com/en/nezhnost039-nezhnost-tenderness.html