Resolution Revolution//

Why I’m Focusing on Microsteps This Year Instead of Resolutions

I’ve realized that the key to lasting change starts with implementing small, science-backed steps into your daily life.

This year, in a break from tradition, I decided not to make any New Year’s resolutions.  I had a couple of reasons for this.  Firstly, if I’m honest, I just didn’t feel like putting the thought into picking one that was both personally meaningful and worth writing down.  (It’s a lot of pressure, right?)  But more importantly, looking back on my track record of success, I realized that it wasn’t the big, sweeping pronouncements made as the clock strikes midnight on January 1 that generated actual, sustainable change, but rather the smaller, more discrete and personal steps (dare I say “microsteps”) or goals that were more useful.  So, having already identified a microstep or two in my Thrive app, I decided to just keep on keepin’ on, and focus on incremental change rather than a complete overhaul.

And… so far, so good!  I’m checking my phone less at night right before bed, and my dog, Kylo, is definitely happy about my “take some time to yourself” microstep, which has us going for nightly walks where he can sniff all of the wondrous smells Toronto has to offer!

Of course, it helps to have the Thrive app to keep me on track, along with the results of our post-session survey (which you can still do until COB this Friday, so get to it!), so I know more concretely where I can improve and how.  If you’re still not sure about it, just give it a try!  The survey doesn’t take long, and the app itself is easy to use.  And you never know… maybe you’ll find something that works for you! 

All the best for a wonderful new year, and keep your eyes out for more from the Global Wellness Team coming soon!

Kimberly Eberwine, Associate Director, Legal & Government Relations, Procter & Gamble Inc.

