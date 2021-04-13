Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

New Twists on Age

Aging Now A Good Thing Did you know that aging is a good thing now? That’s right, a new study found that 71% of American respondents are not only accepting but embracing aging, now more than ever.  And, 57% consider the pandemic a wake-up call that has turned anti-aging on its head. After all, what’s the alternative, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Aging Now A Good Thing

Did you know that aging is a good thing now? That’s right, a new study found that 71% of American respondents are not only accepting but embracing aging, now more than ever. 

And, 57% consider the pandemic a wake-up call that has turned anti-aging on its head. After all, what’s the alternative, right? Not something we can ignore as easily as we could before.

Humans have all along been notoriously good at ignoring the one thing that is certain to occur, death. Check out Ernest Becker’s Pulitzer Prize winning The Denial of Death for how this feature of our human hardwiring has helped us to transcend what would otherwise be such crippling fear that we’d never get anything done. 

But now, or at least for now, eyes wide open on how precious life really is. I just hope it lasts for the many, as it has for me.

How I Learned

In 2004, I got hit with a pretty bad infection. It was the strain of Strep A that people get in their throats. Typically they take antibiotics for Strep Throat, boom done. 

Strep A in the arm is a different sort of bug event, the kind that can lead to a 99% chance of death, threat of upper right quadrant amputation, 7 weeks in the hospital, 10 trips to the OR for debriding and grafting, 4 months out of work, 6 months every day in PT…

So yeh, you bet every day is a gift and, again, I am hoping that the many will get that and keep that perspective without having to go through all that.

What Makes is So?

The other really cool finding is that, when asked if they could pick an age to be forever what would it be, it wasn’t 20 years old. The most common response was actually 36!

But wait, millennials are supposed to be so anxious and unhappy. Not according to this data, which suggests that, notwithstanding the intensity of career and family responsibilities at this age, there is a lot of joy to go around too.

And, all I can think of is: Life is what our thoughts make it. (Marcus Aurelius). So, what the hey, it’s all a story we make up in our head anyway, why not make it great at any and every age.

What do you think of that? Let us know…

    Madelaine Claire Weiss, LICSW, MBA, BCC (Board Certified Executive, Career, Life Coach) at MindOverMatters, LLC

    Madelaine Claire Weiss is an LICSW, MBA, BCC (Board Certified Executive, Career, Life Coach), blogger, podcast guest expert, co-author in Handbook of Stressful Transition Across the Lifespan, and author of "Getting to G.R.E.A.T: 5-Step Strategy for Work and Life…Based on Science and True Stories" — a lively, practical guidebook for living with a proven method that has already changed many lives. Her work experience includes mental health practice Administrative Director/Psychotherapist, corporate Chief Organizational Development Officer, and Associate Director of the Anatomical Gift Program at Harvard Medical School. At Harvard, she designed and delivered training programs for the Center for Workplace Learning and Performance. Trained in Psychodynamics at Harvard, in Organizational Dynamics at BU, and in Executive, Career, Life Coaching with Erickson International—Madelaine helps high achievers learn how to manage their minds so they can have more hours in the day, more peace of mind, more freedom and fulfillment—maintaining high performance in work, play, and love without burning out!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    Disrupting the Concept of Aging

    by Catherine Grace O’Connell
    Community//

    What You Can Learn From the Longest Study Conducted on Aging

    by Brittany Denis, PT, DPT, CPT-RES
    Wisdom//

    Why We Need to Change the Narrative Around Death and Aging

    by Adrienne Ione

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.