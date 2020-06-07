New to the Law of Attraction? This is how to start!

I was excited! I had just finished watching my very first video about the Law of Attraction. Immediately I picked up my phone to tell my sister about it.

“Did you know there is this Law of Attraction that will help you to get whatever you want in life. And all you need to do is thinking about what you want. How great is that.”

However, that was not the whole truth. Indeed, there is a much more important and effective way to start with the Law of Attraction. It is experiencing positive emotions.

Feelings such as love, joy, happiness will attract more positive energy into your life. In return, you will manifest your dreams with ease. I started to apply the following seven nuggets into my life and I went from feeling stuck in life to thrive in my inner and outer world.

Let go of your desires

If you constantly think about what you want to manifest. About all the abundance, love, and freedom you desire, you might start to obsess about it. Because your dreams are not in your life yet. And this will make you feel frustrated or feel stuck in life. This is why thinking about your small and big aspirations is not enough. Not only that. It can even be harmful. Instead of obsessing about your wishes try to let go and focus on positive feelings. This will help you to get what you want much faster.

Be conscious of your feelings

Be conscious of the feelings that you live daily. Observe if you come from a place of fear, frustration, or desperation. Ask yourself what are the emotions that I experience? What do you feel when you wake up? When you go to bed?

How often does fear creep in? Frustration? Or any other state that we label as low vibrational.

Observing yourself is the first step to change. Suddenly you realize “Wait a moment. I do come from a place of fear, feeling stuck or frustration way more often than I thought, more often than I want to.” This realization gives you the power to change your feelings and make the Law of Attraction work.

Get out of toxic environments

Not only feelings can be in the way between you and your desires. But also your environment that fuels negative emotions. Observe your surroundings. Do you have toxic friends? Co-workers? Or even family members?

How can you remove yourself from these harmful environments? Maybe you can interact less with the coworker who likes to gossip. Or you can have less contact with a friend who is negative all the time. Don’t get me wrong, I understand when someone feels low and needs some emotional support. But is it someone who drags you down regularly? It may be time to ask yourself “is he or she really good for me”.

Stop complaining

Does this ring a bell for you? Are you someone who likes to whine about your job. Your life situation. Your boss. Your friends. All this fretting creates negativity. Negativity that is poisonous for the Law of Attraction.

Observe how often you grumble in a day, a week. Try to break that habit. You could do a complaint detox and stop it for at least a day.

Or you could find the good in the situation that you are unhappy with. Maybe your unhappiness about that situation is a clue that you need a change. Think about it.

Create positivity

Make an intentional decision to live a positive life. Full of joyful emotions such as love, joy, and happiness. Living from an optimistic place will uplift you. It will make you feel happier. You will be able to make the law of attraction work for you easily.

Do the things that make you feel cozy more often, e.g. take a bubble bath, meditate, meet up with positive friends, read something that makes you feel good. Even if your situation is not yet the way you desire, there is always something uplifting you can find.

Be grateful

Gratitude is my secret weapon for positivity. Appreciation helps in any situation. It draws your attention to all the little or big things in your life that you usually take for granted. Or that you have been missing out on to enjoy. Reflect on everything that you are grateful for: your health, your family, your friends etc. Instead of taking them for granted, shift your focus on how grateful you are.

Apply thankfulness to your life. You will be amazed at how many things you can find to be grateful for. Very often we can find blessings in things we never thought about e.g. the time when your boyfriend broke up with you. In hindsight, maybe that allowed you to figure out what you want in a partner.

Connect with nature

Sometimes we feel lost. Our busy lives take over with all the To Dos and responsibilities. We lose connection with ourselves and things important to us. Nature is a great way to reconnect and get grounded. Go out in a park or the woods to feel the earthing energy. Observe the trees, the flowers, the grass. Feel the calmness of mother earth. Let her help you to feel good in the present moment.

What emotions do you live daily? What emotions would you like to live in? Instead of thinking about your desires and start obsessing, try to focus on good emotions. Then watch how your life changes. Whatever happens, at least you´ll become happier. But also stay open to all the other marvelous manifestations you will attract into your life.