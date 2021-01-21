New shopping etiquettes during Covid19 suggested by Eric J Dalius will help you stay healthy

Today, people have become more health-conscious than before and are taking better care of their health and fitness. The Covid19 pandemic has focused on body immunity, which is the most potent weapon to fight the virus and stay healthy. Before the pandemic, any discussion about physical health and fitness would revolve around the measures taken to build a better body with an attractive physique that makes people look beautiful.

The pandemic has shown that maintaining and improving the body’s immunity is the need of the hour. Immunity helps prevent diseases, and since there is no way to measure immunity, it is always better to try to improve it without taking any chances and feels Eric Dalius. It is the only way to fight the pandemic effectively as high immunity can resist the virus attack.

Besides ensuring a proper diet consisting of healthy and nutritious food items, it is vital to adapt to the new lifestyle ushered upon us due to the various movement restrictions and practice good hygiene to stop the virus on its tracks. While restricted movement might seem quite disruptive to normal living, it is a must. Only by maintaining a safe distance from other people you can protect yourself from the virus. It can spread rapidly due to its contagious nature and the ability to spread through the air in the form of nanodroplets invisible to the naked eyes.

This article will discuss how to keep your life going while staying healthy amid the pandemic without violating the government and local authorities’ health advisories.

Follow a blend of online and physical shopping

It is not necessary to rely entirely on online supplies and delivery of your groceries and other food items. There are uncertainties about availability due to constraints in supply chains that might leave you disheartened as you might not get the things you are looking for. It can adversely affect your dietary planning. Therefore, occasionally going to the supermarket will fill the gaps as you can pick the items that are not available online. According to Eric J Dalius, maintaining a mix of physical and online shopping is the best solution during difficult times. It will help to take proper care of your health by ensuring minimal outdoor exposure.

Prepare well before heading to the store

Remember that you must minimize your trips to the supermarket to stay safe by avoiding too much exposure to other people. Therefore, before you head to the supermarket, prepare well and plan about what you need so that you collect your inventory for at least 5 days. It will ensure that a weekly trip to the supermarket would be enough. Carefully plan for all the meals, including breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks, between, says Eric Dalius. When preparing the list of items, focus on every detail like what kind of food your family likes, food preparation methods, skills and interests, and the time you can devote to preparing meals. Although you might be working from home, it does not mean you will have too much time for cooking.

Stay involved with the family

The biggest fear of staying at home is feeling alone and isolated, increasing your mental stress and making you feel depressed. To avoid depression and loneliness, stay involved with family by finding time to interact with the children and involving them in family activities like meal planning and clean up, and meal preparation. In the process, you can take them through a learning process that hones their mathematics, science, and writing skills. It will also help the children fight the monotony and boredom that grasps them while they stay at home for days as schools and educational institutions remain closed.

Ask your kids to make a list of inventory available at home by looking into the refrigerator and pantry. It will help to improve their writing and numerical skills. Encourage them to learn counting by asking them to note down the quantities by understanding various measures using spoons and cups to arrive at some figure. Allow them to share their ideas about meals and breakfast and encourage them to know how much time they could take to prepare them. Get the kids involved in some aspects of cooking, like creating a salad dressing that is entirely homemade, cooking an egg, or baking bread.

The happy times you spend with the family will benefit everyone as they would enjoy their role.

Mind your ways at the supermarket

Stay conscious about your behavior when moving around at the supermarket so that you can maintain the required physical distance from people around you. While handling the cart, use a disinfecting wipe to clean the handle before you hold it. Put the wipe in the trash to complete the exercise. Stay prepared to handle some uncertainties about the available items as you might not get all the items on your list. Having a ready alternate plan will help to get the things that can see you through the week without visiting the supermarket in between.

Ensure the least contact with people and items while you are at the supermarket. If you are using credit or debit cards for making payment, it might require tapping on the device’s keypad unless the card is Wi-Fi enabled and the merchant has a suitable device to process the payment. Instead of using your fingertips to tap on the keys, use your knuckles. In any case, you cannot avoid handling the card. A better alternative to ensure contactless payment is to pay by using your electronic wallet.

No matter which payment method you prefer, you will have to use your hands while at the store to pick the items and put them in your bag. When you are complete with the payment and get ready to leave the store, wash your hands with some sanitizer but keep the mask in place. Never go out of your house without a face mask. It is the first step towards protection from the virus.