New Normal or Back-To Normal: Which Are You Ready For?

Getting back to normal or preparing for the new normal today is important to consider and plan for accordingly.

By

New Normal or Back-To Normal: Which are you preparing for? Which do you believe will win?

Personally, I am getting ready for the new normal since I think it’s going to be a couple of years before back-to-normal is remotely possible.

Why? Think about it… Even if you open restaurants, hairdressers, gyms, etc., how many people are truly comfortable going into these establishments now?

The 25% to 50% capacity rules that exist in the re-opening rules of various locations set these businesses up for profit loss. 

Restaurants, for example, with already razor-thin profit margins, have fixed costs like rent, labor, and basic food staples. Having only 25-50% of their seating means they can’t make enough revenue to cover the fixed costs and, therefore, won’t turn a profit.  

If you have one outbreak as a result of one of these openings, it will spread in the news like wildfire, inspiring more people to continue to not frequent these businesses in person.

Additionally, if a business gives the impression their establishment is safe to enter and a patron gets the virus from its in-person patronage, the business owner opens themselves up to a lawsuit.

Resuming business as it was “back-to-normal” just doesn’t seem feasible in the next 4-6 months. 

So jobs at these establishments are not coming back right away, in my opinion. 

This leads to my next concern:  88% of the unemployed have been surveyed and believe they will get their jobs back in a couple of months.  They seem to be banking on back-to-normal.

This scares the crap out of me. 

What if we don’t go back to normal for most of the unemployed? Or don’t go back to normal for 18-24 months?  What’s their plan? 

The 88% of the 14% of the unemployed not having a plan for the new normal and banking on back-to-normal seems like it’s the root of the next level of the crisis.

I am highly concerned for these people.

It’s my mission to make sure the unemployed have a plan for the new normal, whether or not they need it.

Do you have a plan for the more likely “new normal?”  Hopefully you won’t need it…but what if you do!! 

My fear is if you are only banking on “back-to-normal” you may be screwed.

I want you to prepare for the “new normal.”   And if I am wrong, well, then you still will be able to go back-to-normal.  But if I am right, you will be ready to not only survive, but you will thrive in the “new normal.”

Will you join me?

Lisa Rangel at Chameleon Resumes

Lisa is the Founder & Managing Director of Chameleon Resumes, a premier executive resume writing and job landing consulting firm, and a graduate of Cornell University. She is also the Expert Moderator for LinkedIn’s Premium Career Group since 2012, where there are currently 1.4 million members. Chameleon Resumes was formed in 2009, after 13 years of executive search firm recruiting, and is recognized as one of the Top 100 Career Websites by Forbes. Lisa has been featured in Fortune, Newsweek, Business Insider, Fast Company, Inc., LinkedIn, CNN, Fox Business News, Reader's Digest, BBC, CNBC, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, eFinancialCareers, Yahoo!, U.S. News & World Report, Monster, Good Morning America, XpertHR (LexisNexis), and numerous local community job blogs. She has held 10 resume writing and job search career certifications and is the Career Services Partner for Cornell University. She is the author of nine eBooks and numerous video training-courses and is the creator of Resume Cheat Sheet, which has been downloaded over 70,000 times. Lisa leads the Chameleon Team that writes leadership resumes and LinkedIn Profiles and performs job landing coaching for executives and senior professionals who have been recruited, promoted, and sought after their entire career.

