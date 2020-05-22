New Normal or Back-To Normal: Which Are You Ready For?

New Normal or Back-To Normal: Which are you preparing for? Which do you believe will win?

Personally, I am getting ready for the new normal since I think it’s going to be a couple of years before back-to-normal is remotely possible.

Why? Think about it… Even if you open restaurants, hairdressers, gyms, etc., how many people are truly comfortable going into these establishments now?

The 25% to 50% capacity rules that exist in the re-opening rules of various locations set these businesses up for profit loss.

Restaurants, for example, with already razor-thin profit margins, have fixed costs like rent, labor, and basic food staples. Having only 25-50% of their seating means they can’t make enough revenue to cover the fixed costs and, therefore, won’t turn a profit.

If you have one outbreak as a result of one of these openings, it will spread in the news like wildfire, inspiring more people to continue to not frequent these businesses in person.

Additionally, if a business gives the impression their establishment is safe to enter and a patron gets the virus from its in-person patronage, the business owner opens themselves up to a lawsuit.

Resuming business as it was “back-to-normal” just doesn’t seem feasible in the next 4-6 months.

So jobs at these establishments are not coming back right away, in my opinion.

This leads to my next concern: 88% of the unemployed have been surveyed and believe they will get their jobs back in a couple of months. They seem to be banking on back-to-normal.

This scares the crap out of me.

What if we don’t go back to normal for most of the unemployed? Or don’t go back to normal for 18-24 months? What’s their plan?

The 88% of the 14% of the unemployed not having a plan for the new normal and banking on back-to-normal seems like it’s the root of the next level of the crisis.

I am highly concerned for these people.

It’s my mission to make sure the unemployed have a plan for the new normal, whether or not they need it.

Do you have a plan for the more likely “new normal?” Hopefully you won’t need it…but what if you do!!

My fear is if you are only banking on “back-to-normal” you may be screwed.

I want you to prepare for the “new normal.” And if I am wrong, well, then you still will be able to go back-to-normal. But if I am right, you will be ready to not only survive, but you will thrive in the “new normal.”

Will you join me?