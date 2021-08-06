Contributor Log In/Sign Up
New Moon on Sunday…

don't be a screw up...

❤️ Want to accept an energetic opportunity for renewal today? Look up. (The heavens are telling…) 

Photo by Drew Tilk on Unsplash

The Question 

We are approaching a New Moon 🌙 this is a perfect time to ask yourself; what do I want more of from this one “wild and precious” life, or maybe, what do I want to BE more of as this amazing embodied spirit? 


Intention

Create a new or renewed intention around your answers and start living in the ebb and flow of nature. The nature of your breath, your cells, trees, and birds, clouds and sky… the whole cosmos. 


Nature knows

They all know when to fill and empty, when to work and rest, when to hold on and when to let go. We humans often allow momentum and habit to screw that up. 

Stop the momentum

Today take a minute to slow down and stop the momentum, look at the habits… do they align with your intention for what you want more of in your life?

Align

Is your momentum moving in the direction you want to go? Are your habits creating the life you love? No?  Would you like a compassionate creative guide to help you get on track? HERE I AM!  sign up here for a free 30 minute coaching call, I’ll share 3 tools to help you create a life you love 🙂 

    Lori Bisser, Life Coach, Yoga and Mindfulness teacher, ERYT 300 at loribisser.com

    With a lifelong love of experiential learning, Lori has reinvented herself several times, while moving through life studying psychology, and fashion design, to working in cosmetology & real estate, moving beneath the surface was a natural desire to help people transform their lives. When she found yoga, it launched her into an independent study of contemplation, meditation and mindfulness in order to help others discover waking up to their own unique experience. Yoga is a discipline that goes far beyond what you see, asana or “poses” are just the surface of the practice. She has earned the designation of YACEP, as a yoga alliance continuing education provider. Yoga Alliance designations of 200 ERYT and 500 ERYT were achieved through a course of study with the New Day Yoga school in Georgia because of their emphasis on contemplation as a tool to be in relationship with God. Prenatal yoga training in Asheville NC, continuing ed with Baptiste, Childlight yoga, and numerous silent meditation retreats drew her to undertake a program in Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction. Martha Beck Life Coach Training and the pursuit of Master Life Coach certification have broadened her scope to round out her offerings, from private coaching, group coaching, and public speaking, to retreats, workshops, seminars and weekly yoga classes. Understanding better each day, how to guide people toward whole and happy lives is her heart’s desire.

