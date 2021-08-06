New Moon on Sunday…

❤️ Want to accept an energetic opportunity for renewal today? Look up. (The heavens are telling…)

Photo by Drew Tilk on Unsplash

The Question

We are approaching a New Moon 🌙 this is a perfect time to ask yourself; what do I want more of from this one “wild and precious” life, or maybe, what do I want to BE more of as this amazing embodied spirit?



Intention

Create a new or renewed intention around your answers and start living in the ebb and flow of nature. The nature of your breath, your cells, trees, and birds, clouds and sky… the whole cosmos.



Nature knows

They all know when to fill and empty, when to work and rest, when to hold on and when to let go. We humans often allow momentum and habit to screw that up.

Stop the momentum

Today take a minute to slow down and stop the momentum, look at the habits… do they align with your intention for what you want more of in your life?

Align

