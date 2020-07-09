New Journal to Become Your Bravest, Boldest You

The creators of the Best Ever You Network and Your Life Sparkles have teamed up to bring you an inspiring new journal: Best Ever You: 52 Week Journal to Your Bravest, Boldest You!

Authors, Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino and Kris Fuller will help you become your bravest, boldest you as you write about your life, values, habits and more in this year-long journal and are also offering a private Facebook group for year-long coaching with the purchase of your journal. Both are experts at helping us make changes in our lives. Guarino and Fuller are tireless champions of others, who believe in the need for the individual light within to raise the collaborative power of us and we.

To honor Elizabeth’s Hay House book PERCOLATE – Let Your Best Self Filter Through, the journal continues in a softer coffee and tea theme, but has fun sayings such as, “You are the coffee in the cup of life. What are you brewing?” You’ll be sure to create your own best blend using Best Ever You’s Six Principles as you will take a look at different aspects of your life, be real with yourself, enjoy the process and keep going on the journey towards becoming your Best Ever You!

The 52 week journal is illustrated by artist and author, Sally Huss. Huss said, “It was fun to once again collaborate with Elizabeth and meet and collaborate with Kris! If change is what you’re after, change is what you’re going to get by following the instructions in this helpful, meaningful, and inspiring journal.”

To add to a collection of over 100 children’s books by Sally Huss, Huss and Hamilton-Guarino recently released two children’s books together: A Lesson for Every Child – Learning About Food Allergies and Self-Confident Sandy. Both became best-sellers in several categories on Amazon and continue to thrive. The two were recently honored with a Gold Mom’s Choice Award for Self-Confident Sandy.

Both Guarino and Fuller were honored to work with Huss on the new journal and hope it has much of the same success.

“When other authors and experts, such as Jennie Lee, Sherianna Boyle, Emily A. Francis, Dr. Lynne Celli, Sheri Salata, Dr. Ivan Misner, and Jennifer Vaughn, recognize your work and praise it alongside their own, it’s incredibly meaningful,” said, Guarino and Fuller, “That’s just what they all have done for us to help us spread the word about our new journal and support our efforts. It speaks volumes for who they are and their work in additional to ours.”

All authors mentioned above are included in the journal with supportive praise, such as this from Spark Change author Jennie Lee: “As an author who writes extensively on introspection, I think the Best Ever You 52 Week Journal is a lovely and accessible workbook for those embarking on the self-reflection process, offering readers a way to consider their true feelings in many categories that make up who we are as human beings.

Guarino and Fuller are very proud to collaborate on this project and many more to come. The two met learning zoom back in January 2020 in a huge women’s group on Facebook.

“Meeting was random and so extraordinary. We still both can’t believe it and are thrilled to think about all the the things we do next,” said Guarino and Fuller.

The two authors both have books being released by Waldorf Publishing in 2020 and 2021. Guarino’s new release is a children’s book Pinky Doodle Bug and Fuller’s is Terramara: Mara’s Transformation. The two have a joint children’s book coming out by Waldorf in 2021, Pinky Doodle Dance.

Since meeting, Fuller’s husband, Ben was diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer on February 26, 2020, before the Pandemic. So the “Fabulous Fullers” as they are known in their community have set up a Facebook page: Fuller Cancer Support and Kris Fuller has blogged about their journey at Cancer Wife Ninja.

The entire time they have been fighting Cancer, we have also been working on this journal together, said Guarino, “We’ve all been learning together, fighting together and cherishing all moments – whatever the moments bring.”

Fuller and Guarino – Guarino and Fuller – Elizabeth and Kris – Kris and Elizabeth: The two don’t care who is first and who is second. They say they are here to collaborate, help us all be our best and help our lives sparkle.

To purchase your copy of the journal visit: Best Ever You 52 Week Journal to Your Bravest, Boldest You.