New Insights- New Beginnings- New Me

WHO would ever have imagined?

2020:

PANDEMONIUM

Global with Individual Repercussions:

Disbelief

Disengagement, Chaos, Distress and Social Disarray

Bewilderment

Anxiety

Helplessness

Malaise and depression

Loss of Lives

Loss of Jobs

Lack of Knowledge

Would Lead To:

New Research and Insights underpinning a Different Belief in Self and the World at Large

New Ideas

New Beginnings

New Hope

New Reflections

New Understandings

A tapping into our Subconscious Mind

New Pleasures

And a Reinforcement of the Value of Less is More and an Appreciation for What We Have and Need to Treasure

Luck and Life Begins at the End of Our Comfort Zone, in a space not yet cut out, not wholly discovered, unknown, where anything is possible.

Banal? Idealistic? TRUE.

HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!