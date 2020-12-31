Contributor Log In/Sign Up
New Insights- New Beginnings- New Me

Breaking through after being forced to See the Light

WHO would ever have imagined?

2020:
PANDEMONIUM

Global with Individual Repercussions:

Disbelief
Disengagement, Chaos, Distress and Social Disarray
Bewilderment
Anxiety
Helplessness
Malaise and depression
Loss of Lives
Loss of Jobs
Lack of Knowledge

Would Lead To:

New Research and Insights underpinning a Different Belief in Self and the World at Large
New Ideas
New Beginnings
New Hope
New Reflections
New Understandings
A tapping into our Subconscious Mind
New Pleasures
And a Reinforcement of the Value of Less is More and an Appreciation for What We Have and Need to Treasure

Luck and Life Begins at the End of Our Comfort Zone, in a space not yet cut out, not wholly discovered, unknown, where anything is possible.

Banal? Idealistic? TRUE.

HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!

Credit: Graphic River. Vector Illustration
    new avatar

    Jytte Holmqvist, Ph.D. in Screen and Media Culture

