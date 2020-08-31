Contributor Log In/Sign Up
New Features Extremely Interesting on Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 app is now available on the Play Store with new gesture-defining features to turn off alarms, take photos or answer incoming calls. When wearing the Galaxy Watch 3, rotating your wrist while wearing the watch will allow you to mute alarms and incoming calls, and clenching and holding hands will […]

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 app is now available on the Play Store with new gesture-defining features to turn off alarms, take photos or answer incoming calls.

When wearing the Galaxy Watch 3, rotating your wrist while wearing the watch will allow you to mute alarms and incoming calls, and clenching and holding hands will answer a call. To take a photo or record a video using the Camera Driver app, create a fist, then open your hand.

And discovering the new watch face confirmation app will be coming to the Galaxy Watch 3. According to 9to5Google, users will be able to switch between different watch faces automatically.

Details about the Galaxy Watch 3 – including its name have been leaked online for weeks, including images that resemble a physical rotating bezel. Listing from the FCC suggests the watch will have a variant as well. LTE and Wi-Fi, and it will have 1.4 and 1.2-inch screens.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to have a stainless steel case, GPS, heart rate and blood pressure monitor, ECG sensor, and come with 1GB RAM, 8GB of internal storage, and a 247mAh or 340mAh battery, depending on the sizer ruler.

Samsung will hold the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5 to announce new products.

