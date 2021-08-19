Contributor Log In/Sign Up
New Evidence Shows Men Need Meditation

Let's remove the stigma around men’s mental health, and empower them as equal caregivers for their families.

When men engage in holistic self-care, the whole family comes out ahead. (Photo by Zac Durant, Unsplash)
As soon as the pandemic began, doctors reported that people across the country were experiencing a dramatic spike in mental health issues including anxiety and depression. The Washington Post called it a “huge jump.” 

With women losing their jobs or dropping out of the workforce at a higher rate and shouldering a larger share of caregiving and other responsibilities at home, it’s been a very difficult time for millions of moms. Those difficulties could be made easier if dads could play a more equal role in household responsibilities, which is particularly difficult when some have become sole breadwinners and are dealing with pandemic-related mental health issues as well. (Dads are doing more overall at home, however.) 

When I asked the American Psychological Association to run the numbers, they found that America’s mothers and fathers were experiencing similar levels of heightened stress. A previous study found the same for work-life conflict.

The latest annual survey of men by academic medical center Cleveland Clinic helps shed light on men’s mental health struggles during the pandemic. Findings include:

  • 77% said their stress levels have increased 
  • 59% reported feeling isolated
  • 45% said their emotional and mental health has declined overall
  • 59% felt that Covid-19 has had an even more negative impact on their mental health than the “Great Recession” of 2007-2009.

And yet, men are more likely to ignore their mental health concerns and less likely to seek help. In my years at CNN interviewing fellow fathers and in research since (including for my book, All In), I’ve found that many men don’t take the time to engage in self-care. 

It isn’t just men who pay the price for this. The whole family is affected.

‘Care leads to care’

In a recent survey, Promundo and Dove Men+Care found that when men engage in self-care, the entire family benefits — including in building greater gender equality. (I have a partnership with Dove Men+Care, which is on a mission to be part of this change.) Dove Men+Care has been on the frontlines of supporting fathers – from advocating for universal paternity leave access in Washington, D.C. to supporting them during COVID-19 with informative video tutorials. 

Men who practice holistic care — prioritizing their mental and physical health, as well as social connections — are more likely to engage in caring. They’re also twice as likely to participate equally in household tasks. 

I can understand from experience why this happens. After my first child was born, I responded the way many men do: I became focused on, and stressed about, ensuring our financial future.  But after the birth of my second child in an emergency, I experienced a wakeup call and realized that I needed to be sure I was more mentally present at home. That meant reducing stress and cutting back on hours at work.

Research shows changes like this have long-term impact. Children who grow up seeing gender equality at home are more likely to achieve gender parity in their own lives when they grow up.

One solution: meditation

Some of the most striking findings involve meditation. Fifty-eight percent of the 644 men Promundo surveyed who meditate each day reported sharing household work equally. A whopping 92% of them take paternity leave when their children are born. And two-thirds of men who make meditation and/or yoga a regular part of their routine spend an average of more than three hours caring for others each day.

This makes sense. When men are able to let go of anxiety and stress, they refocus on what matters to them most. And that’s time with their families.

My background as a fact-checking journalist, as well as my 10 years of work and research in this space, have shown me that the vast majority of moms and dads would benefit from self-care and the impact of their partners’ self-care.

We’re facing unique new stresses and challenges, and doing our best to tackle them. It can be exhausting. And often, self-care is the first thing we let slip through the cracks. It takes an active effort to build this into our schedules. But when we do, we all come out ahead.

    Josh Levs, Dad, entrepreneur, activist at joshlevs.com

    Josh Levs is an entrepreneur, former CNN and NPR journalist, and the leading global expert on modern fathers in the workplace. He is the author of the award-winning book All In: How Our Work-First Culture Fails Dads, Families, and Businesses–And How We Can Fix It Together. The United Nations named him a Global Champion of Gender Equality. (Watch his opening remarks at the U.N.) The Financial Times named him one of the world’s top 10 male feminists. A New York Times front-page story declared him “a pioneer.” He has testified in Congress, won a debate on feminism at Oxford, and is a leading business consultant and keynote speaker.

    Levs spent 20 years reporting for NPR and CNN, where he developed unique expertise on nonpartisan fact checking. On TV, he has been called “Truth Seeker in Chief,” “Mr. Reality,” and “Senior Everything Correspondent.”

