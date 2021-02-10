Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

New Boat Tech in 2021 | Billy Theuring

Many of us ventured outside for entertainment and exercise throughout 2020. This led to an increase in tech advancements on the boating front. Everything from automatic docking to smart navigation has been updated to keep people enjoying their time on the water in 2021 and beyond.  Boat Sharing Much like ride-sharing and bike-sharing programs, the […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Many of us ventured outside for entertainment and exercise throughout 2020. This led to an increase in tech advancements on the boating front. Everything from automatic docking to smart navigation has been updated to keep people enjoying their time on the water in 2021 and beyond. 

Boat Sharing

Much like ride-sharing and bike-sharing programs, the concept of boat-sharing is also being embraced. Get My Boat is one of several boat rental companies that operate like Airbnb and Uber. Click&Boat is another based in Paris that operates a similar platform. They enable private and professional boat owners to rent their boats to vacationers and sailing enthusiasts. Samboat is another company specializing in boat and yacht charters, and Boatsetter has over 600 locations. 

Maintenance & Security

Joystick docking is now very much a reality in the boating world. Self-docking technology is bringing us closer to the idea of a smart boat while simultaneously saving money by cutting down on accidents and injuries.

FLIR is the industry leader when it comes to safer boating, especially at night. Their line of thermal imaging products, security cameras, virtual distress signals, and traditional personal locator beacons (PLBs) are guaranteed to increase boaters’ security. 

MarineMax is one of a few platforms that aim to let boat owners spend more time enjoying their boats and less time on maintenance. By joining the experts and merchants’ network, you can request services that range from routine maintenance to full-on repairs. The platform also provides access to boats that are for sale and upcoming events and classes. 

Navigation 

Integrated navigation systems will now have top-of-the-line advanced SONAR and GPS chart plotting capabilities. The touchscreen technology will be modern as well. One company that is at the top of this trend is Raymarine’s Axiom+ line of monitors. These multifunctional displays have increased screen resolution and brightness, reducing the need for polarized sunglasses in direct sunlight. The addition of Realvision 3D scanning sonar and increased RAM will mean dynamic screen adjustments and the ability to show lag-free split-screens. Charting plots with Simrad’s NSS evo3S touchscreen technology is above and beyond the competition with its powerful CPU and six-way split-screen capabilities. Displays can also be mirrored to your phone for easier access to radar, sonar, charts, and even engine performance.

This article was originally published at https://billytheuring.com/

    Billy Theuring, Orthotic Sales - Territory Manager at Medartis Inc

    Billy Theuring is a well-accomplished territory manager and leading sales representative of orthopedic medical devices in Phoenix, Arizona. 

     

    Billy’s knowledge of the medical industry comes from his extensive military career. After graduating high school, Billy served four years as a Fly Two Petty Officer, and he spent the majority of his time serving as the medical advisor aboard the U.S.S. Constellation, an aircraft carrier in San Diego. His enjoyment from seeing people benefit from his orthotics has continued past the military into his civilian life, where he continues to provide orthotics to everyone, especially veterans. 

     

    In his spare time, Billy Theuring spends as much time as possible at sea. His love for boating has been with him since the military, and after returning home to complete his degree at Ohio State University, his love for boating continued. Now that he lives in Arizona, Billy loves nothing more than a chance to be on the open water or swimming in a lake. He also gained an interest in working on boats and attending boat shows, in addition to just having fun. 

     

    His passion for refurbishment is also evident in his other hobby, which is DIY projects. Billy has already finished numerous projects that he is very proud of, both for himself and for friends and family, but he is always learning something new and challenging. Billy gets a lot of satisfaction from teaching himself new skills. Billy takes enormous pride in figuring out how to solve problems, especially creative ones.  

    Read more about Billy on his websites!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO of Sea Tow Services International” With Captain Joseph Frohnhoefer III

    by Carly Martinetti
    Community//

    Women Of The C-Suite: “Strike the word “Just” from your work vocabulary” With Courtney Chalmers VP at Boats Group

    by Akemi Sue Fisher
    social media addiction
    Community//

    What Really Goes Wrong When We Open Social Media Platforms?

    by Nirmit Shah (Learning4it)

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.