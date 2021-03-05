New Beginnings: Overcoming the Stress of Career Change

It might sound cliché, but the world has changed. Instead of committing to one profession, we can experience a variety of jobs and careers throughout our lives. Even the most prestigious and lucrative professions in the world welcome non-traditional candidates and encourage diversity in their field. While changing professions can be an overwhelming and stressful time, it is also a time of self-reflection and self-discovery.

Medicine

Many of us join professions out of necessity, whether it’s for money, security, or simply peace of mind. But once you realize that security is not enough, you may be drawn to dream bigger. Therefore, it is important to know that even the most esteemed and challenging professions welcome and encourage candidates from alternative backgrounds.

For example, did you know that medicine is incredibly friendly to non-traditional applicants? This term typically signals that the candidates did not complete a science major and chose to become a doctor later in life.

This is especially true if you want to become a DO doctor. DO stands for Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine. Physicians with this degree are fully licensed to practice medicine and have the same responsibilities and duties as MD physicians. However, DOs have a unique philosophy that focuses on the interrelationship between body systems, social, and environmental factors. While MDs, or allopathic degrees, are still more popular in the United States and Canada, DO school rankings demonstrate that osteopathic medicine is constantly growing in prestige, quality, and reputation.

If you consider applying as a non-traditional applicant, remember that you are an asset to the medical profession. Admissions committees love students with unique stories. You are encouraged to outline the experiences and skills you gained throughout your professional life in your personal statement and diversity essay. Forget stress and leave your insecurities behind when you are writing your essays. Don’t hesitate to discuss what you can personally contribute to this noble vocation.

Law

Law school personal statement examples demonstrate that candidates of all walks of life join this profession. Think of it like this: only personal and professional experiences can help develop your judgment, work ethic, and dedication. Law schools have no bias against applicants who have experience in other professional fields. Law school acceptance rates do not indicate that any major or background is preferred.

When you are comparing yourself to other applicants, remember that everyone is stressed when they apply to law school! It is not an easy process. And if you are passionate and dedicated to becoming a part of the judicial system, you must overcome your insecurities. Keep in mind that being a non-traditional applicant gives you an edge – you will be able to talk about experiences and skills in your personal statement and interview that many other applicants could only dream of! Instead of thinking of your age or experiences as setbacks, think of them as advantages.

Graduate School

Grad school is a great way to explore your passions and test your abilities. These programs are designed to provide you with transferable skills that can be used in any profession. Plus, graduate programs are full of non-traditional students.

If you are applying to grad school as a non-traditional applicant, I would encourage you to start thinking about your statement of purpose. While this may not be the most important application component, it is the only grad application component that will allow you to tell your story. This will be your chance to discuss why you decided to join this program after having amazing professional experiences in another field. Take this chance to demonstrate your progress and passion for the graduate program you are applying to.

Another great component that can help you highlight your strengths and suitability for grad school is your CV. This document will demonstrate to the admissions committee that you have diverse skills, adaptability, and a drive to grow. Use this opportunity to demonstrate what you have learned and how you can add to the diversity of the upcoming class!

Final Thoughts

Many professions embrace non-traditional newcomers. While you may be stressed, scared, and anxious to start a new career, think of the possibilities. Rather than being resigned, remember that you are not leaving anything good behind. All that you have learned and gained will come on this new journey with you. Be brave! You have all it takes to join a profession you are truly passionate about.