Nevsah Fidan Karamehmet: “What are ways To Develop Mindfulness And Serenity During Stressful Or Uncertain Times?”

As a part of my series about “How To Develop Mindfulness And Serenity During Stressful Or Uncertain Times”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nevsah Fidan Karamehmet.

Nevsah Fidan Karamehmet is the President of Breath Coaching Federation, author, and a distinguished and highly respected international teacher in meditation, breathing and behavioral sciences with a 20 years track record of unrivaled expertise. She is a faculty member and the Vice President (European Operations) of The Graduate School of Behavioural Health Sciences, consultant to Better Physiology Ltd, founding president of Breath Coaching Federation, Breath Coaching Ltd, founding president, and master teacher at Nevsah Institute.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Ever since I knew myself, I wanted to live an extraordinary, inspired, and fulfilled life. That was my void. When I was a teenager, my life did not feel like it mattered or it was extraordinary. In my early teens’ life was meaningless. I started feeling really depressed. I knew there had to be a way to get out of it, so I started researching, studying, reading about Self Mastery. I wanted to find the most powerful self-mastery tools ever used on this planet. I have been searching for new tools and modalities for the past 25 years. One thing led to another and I founded Nevsah Institute in 2002 to share my findings with everyone, and to teach powerful methods to whoever needed. I have been doing that ever since. Nevsah Institute is a school committed to delivering the most effective self-mastery methods ever used on this planet.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

At the beginning of my career, for about 3–4 years, I thought ‘’being positive’’ was important. So, I literally did everything to be positive. Everything in my life went upside down. The more positive I tried to be, the worse everything got. The only good thing about it was that I learned, being positive all the time is impossible. During that time, I got interested in the Laws of the universe. After studying the Laws of The Universe for many years and learning about The Law of Polarity, I got that everything in the universe, including all traits of humans, is made up of opposites. And there is no running away from that. We are all nice and cruel at the same, good and bad, evil and angelic. You know what I mean. After finding out this very important fact, I dedicated my life to teaching BALANCE. Because once we find BALANCE IN OUR HUMANITY, we start becoming masters of life.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

I have a formula called THE HIP. Health / Inspiration / Power. The HIP is the secret of life. Being healthy, inspired, and in your power. My advice would be; Understand this first: IF YOU WANT TO MASTER LIFE, YOU NEED TO LEARN HOW. You need to join workshops, training, teachings of teachers who have been working on this specific topic. You go to an architect when you want to build a house right? Go to a master teacher when you want to master life. Do not think you can do it alone. Educate yourself, learn about effective modalities. I have been studying and learning different methods for years, that is how I found the most effective ones and changed my life and thousands of people’s lives. I am living an extraordinary and fulfilling life but that did not happen by itself. I would not be able to stay balanced, centered, healthy, vital with a perfectly clear mind, and keep on expanding and growing in all areas of life if I haven’t worked on my consciousness, thinking habits for years.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

A Course In Miracles. I felt fully and truly connected with every word in it. it still is the one and the only book that fully resonates with me, makes perfect sense in understanding the universe, humanity, and life.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. From your experience or research, how would you define and describe the state of being mindful?

We are HUMAN BEINGS. Not just humans or beings. I see a lot of people forgetting they are beings and other people forgetting they are humans. If you think you are only a human, you start building stress, fear, anxiety. If you think you are only a being, you start building problems in your everyday life. People who forget they are humans think they are limitless and lose their health, money, jobs, friends, gain weight, are mostly left alone, depending on how disassociated you are from your humanity. We need our humanity to be able to connect with the rules of the universe and how the world works. And if you are disassociated from your soul, being, the “I am Presence”, you get stressed, sick, unfulfilled and you start building psychological problems. Even if they are able to reach all of their goals because they are fully connected to the rules of the world, they feel drained, unsatisfied, they experience symptoms like burn out, etc. You get the picture. So, the state of being mindful is living a life of balance. What does that mean? Being connected with your human side, doing what needs to be done, living a goal-oriented life, and taking time off to meditate and spend time with your being daily. I am a strong believer that only when we meditate daily, min 20 mins in the morning and 20 mins at night, we can stay balanced. The HUMAN and BEING needs to be balanced for us to be mindful. And the most effective tool we have is meditation. Not meditation you learn from an app tough, classic Vedic meditation, Being Meditation Technique is the only modality I find effective. That is why I teach that method and use that method myself.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to spell this out. Can you share with our readers a few of the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of becoming mindful?

When we meditate daily and balance “human” and “being” sides of ourselves, we start experiencing a deeper level of connection with ourselves and the world around us. So first of all, we start taking wiser steps in life; move easily towards our goals. Our minds get clear, emotional charges dissolve, we get younger, energetic, authentic, inspiring, start living a life aligned with our personal values, and become fulfilled.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. The past 5 years have been filled with upheaval and political uncertainty. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, anxiety, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop mindfulness and serenity during such uncertain times?

We fear things we do not want to experience or fear of losing things we do not want to lose. Only when we are connected with what is happening and look at life with a more balanced perspective, we get free of all fear. Whenever there is fear, anxiety, loneliness, we must be looking at life with a polarized perception, seeing the drawbacks of the experience we are living and seeing the benefits of the opposite. But in truth, every experience, everything is life has equal benefits and drawbacks. That is why I coach people on looking at the benefits of the situation they see as harmful or bad, and the drawbacks of the situation they think are good or useful. Only when we can see the drawbacks and benefits in all situations, can we live in balance.

Can you please share a story or example for each.From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Write down everything that makes you anxious. Make a list of everything. Then write down what that means for you. For example, you wrote death, write down what it means for you. Pain? Loneliness? Losing loved ones? Not having a body? Write to them all and then WRITE AT LEAST 20 BENEFITS of death. Write at least 20 benefits of whatever makes you anxious. The more you start seeing the benefits, the more that anxiety will dissolve. After that, write down the experiences that make you relaxed and calm down. Make a list. Write down at least 20 drawbacks of those experiences including the drawbacks of being relaxed and calm. People have a great misconception about relaxation, calmness, love, etc… Growth happens when we have an equal amount of stress and relaxation. SO being relaxed or stressed does not work. We have to balance them, which is all about balancing the HUMAN and the BEING.

What are the best resources you would suggest for someone to learn how to be more mindful and serene in their everyday life?

Daily meditation. Joining meditation communities, meditation clubs. I started a meditation community a few years ago. Anyone who finishes my meditation courses can join that club for free. We meet every 15 days online, share our experiences, support each other on daily meditation and I keep on answering their questions on meditation practice. There are a few reasons why people are not able to meditate daily. 1. They do not understand what meditation is. They think meditation is about calming down being positive, feeling good or relaxation. It is not. There will be days you will feel horrible and be able to meditate, sit with your emotions and that is what meditation is. Meditation is a practice done to expand our consciousness and our capability of facing ourselves and life. If you are doing it to relax, you cannot keep on meditating daily because if you are meditating daily, some days meditation won’t be very relaxing at all. And that is the power of it. 2. They think meditation is stopping the mind. It is not and you cannot stop the mind anyway. It is a tool to connect us with our BEING and once you connect with your being, you start getting free from your mind, connecting with the silence within. 3. People experience all sorts of crazy things when they start meditating regularly. They start seeing hallucinations. They think they are crazy. They think they have insane thoughts and face their darkness. If they do not have a support group and an advanced teacher to answer all their questions, they start thinking they are doing it wrong or they are bad and then they stop meditating. I haven’t yet seen anyone who can continue meditating daily without a teacher and a support group. People somehow cannot do that. Therefore, I suggest doing it with a group, either my group or another but have a dedicated teacher who can support you in your process.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”?

Sure. EVERY CRISIS IS A BLESSING!

Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

I have had intense experiences in life like most people. Especially with relationships. I had to marry 3 times and have a lot of relationships to see that every crisis is a blessing and life is made of moments of crisis and they are all blessings if you are ready to see and grow.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I already did and that is THE SILENCE REVOLUTION MOVEMENT. The Sİlence Revolution is a meditation club with hundreds of people involved, who are dedicated to daily meditation and mindfulness. We support each other and I am a dedicated teacher who is committed to her students. We meet every 15 days online, every few months in New York, London, Paris, Istanbul, and other cities in Europe, meditate together and share our experiences.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

www.nevsah.co.uk

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work! Thank you! 🙂