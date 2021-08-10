Nevsah Fidan Karamehmet of Breath Hub: “Nobody is perfect”

Nobody is perfect. Perfect is an idea in our minds. It does not exist in reality. It is good to keep that as an idea in our minds and remember, it’s not a destination but a compass for our journey and do what needs to be done every moment of life. Postponing does not give us the solutions we want, only action steps take us to the results we want.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called “How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nevsah Fidan Karamehmet, the Founder of Breath Hub.

Nevsah is a teacher, an author and an entrepreneur. She is also the Founding CEO of Nevsah Institute and Breath Hub. Her Institute and Breath Hub app delivers digital training for people who want to be well and grow and expand in all areas of life. She has 11 best-selling books, influenced over a million people with her courses, talks, interviews, videos and books. She has been featured in numerous interviews, tv shows, magazines, newspapers. Being a well-known authority in the Breathing Sciences field with a record of 20 years of expertise, she specialised in dysfunctional breathing and thinking habits. Additionally she is a faculty member at Breathing Sciences Faculty, Vice President at the Graduate School of Behavioural Health Sciences and founding president of Breath Coaching Federation. Her mission is to create simple, easy to use products to help people live masterful lives.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Izmir, the west coast of Turkey which is right across from the Greek Islands. My father’s family is from Greece and my mother’s family is from the north. I grew up in a very mixed culture with Italian, Turkish, French and Greek friends. I graduated from an American High School and I was a very popular student in high school, being the captain of the volleyball team and the flag girl (which was a big thing at our school, I carried our national Flag in big events and represented our school in Turkey). I was a hardworking, disciplined girl as far as I can remember. I then studied architecture and decided to master human psychology and architecture, that’s where my real journey began…

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

You probably know Frank Sinatra’s I DID IT MY WAY song. That would be my life lesson quote. And yes, I did it my way. I guess ıt ıs the most relevant words about my life. I have a unique way of expressing myself and it has always been that way. I have been through many relationships. I had ups and downs in business, social, emotional, and mental life and I always did it my way… Finally, I can see the benefits of being myself and doing it my way. I think that’s the best way of living your life because you are one and only one and all the rest is taken. 🙂

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The book START WITH WHY written by Simon Sinek resonates with me totally. I connect to every word he says because I am a why person. I am very dedicated, committed to my path. I am aware of my mission in life and I live my life with a clear vision, a clear purpose. So I start with why and live with my why. As they say, WHEN YOU KNOW THE WHY, THE HOW HAPPENS BY ITSELF. That has been my life experience so far and I love it. I loved the book, especially because he explains that people need their “why’s” to be able to function in life. I can connect with that too. I need people around me, people who do functional stuff and help me create my dreams.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

My first and most effective trait is my dedication, my commitment to my path, my purpose in life. That hasn’t changed ever since I started business, actually ever since I knew myself and that has helped me go through basically anything I faced in business. The second trait is my courage, my ability to take risks and start all over again and again and again. I am a serial entrepreneur and being an entrepreneur is kind of like in my blood. 🙂 I literally find myself taking the next risky step every time things settle. I guess this is the only way people and businesses grow anyway. And my third trait would be self reliance. I rely on myself first and last, which means, I can be, do, create anything I am determined to and it is all on me. Of course I delegate, I delegate many things, it’s impossible to grow your business if you don’t do that but besides all, especially when things go wrong, I rely on myself and I take full responsibility. I think knowing that creates a safe environment for people to work in full capacity. This is kind of like my business secret. Take responsibility, show it, be there when things go wrong, stay connected with your vision and help how people do their job. I think the reason why people, the visionaries, the entrepreneurs like me do not need to feel safe, is because we take risks constantly. I separate people into two categories; the how people and the why people. The how people need to feel safe and supported and they need people to lean on, the why people, who have the vision lead the ship, while they figure out the details.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

I think anyone who is dedicated to living life with full capacity is a perfectionist. I think it is a destination you can reach but rather a mind set, which keeps you growing and expanding in life. Life is not perfect, which is the perfection of it. The yin and yang, the white and black,the up and down makes it beautiful.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

It’s not a bad thing at all. I actually think its necessary for us to grow. If you see THE PERFECT PLACE you want to reach as an END GOAL, as your vision, not a destination you will reach but rather an idea, a compass for your life, then life starts being fun. You go up and down and keep on moving, keep on walking toward that end goal and all the experiences you have become amazing.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

I think if you see it as a destination and try to stay there, it burns you out. Because it is impossible and unnecessary. Being human means having that vision, THE PERFECT PLACE in your head and always trying to reach there. Wisdom is knowing you won to reach there but still keeping that in your head, using it as a compass consciously.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

I think if you see the perfect place as a place to be in, then you get stuck. It is not a place you can stay in. It is a vision, your compass, the end goal, to keep you on track.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

Nobody is perfect. Perfect is an idea in our minds. It does not exist in reality. It is good to keep that as an idea in our minds and remember, it’s not a destination but a compass for our journey and do what needs to be done every moment of life. Postponing does not give us the solutions we want, only action steps take us to the results we want. It is good to use it as an idea and not ever stay there. Break it if you get it 🙂 It is wiser to get to an almost perfect state and break it right away so that you can keep on growing. I have met a lot of people who thought they got to the place they want in life and literally got sick right after that because they stopped growing. Never stop learning and growing. That’s how you will live a fulfilling, extraordinary life. Keep on growing and learning and never settle for the idea of perfection. There is no perfection in life. The most successful people I met in life are those who think they are unsuccessful and who could not reach anywhere ever near the idea of perfection. Having a vision keeps us on track and that’s its only job. Remember that. Keep perfectionism as just an idea in your mind. I usually say:”JUST DO IT AND GROW AND LEARN ALONG THE WAY’’ to my students. People who just do it and learn and grow in action are the ones who are the most successful of all. If you want to grow and expand in all areas of life, you have to constantly be in action. Any stop, any wait will keep you outside your path. Keep on doing, staying in action and you will have an amazing life. Einstein wouldn’t be Einstein if he was a perfectionist, we would not have electricity, cars, technology. Scientists don’t wait for their inventions to be perfect, they keep staying in action, thinking, planning, doing, and finally getting there which is never perfect. See how technology evolves constantly. Life is an ever-changing reality, the moment you think you have reached perfection, it is gone because there is something new…

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

It would be Awakening The Goddess. I think if women can awaken to their true power, which is an immense creative energy, they can create anything they want in life and grow in all areas of life, wealth, health, business, and family. We see powerful women everywhere around the world and their secret is that they stay connected with themselves, their true power by accepting themselves, loving and embracing who they are. The biggest mistake women do is to try to change or get better. That leads to stress, anxiety, health issues and depression. And yet when a woman loves and accepts herself the way she is, she starts tapping into her real power, The Goddess Awakens and she can create anything she wants with that energy. But going out and trying to hunt for our goals does not work. Manifestation is not a word for women. Many women make the mistake of trying to manifest things but women don’t manifest, they create. Man-ifestation is a word that starts with man. Women don’t manifest, they connect within, visualize, love, embrace and stay heartful which leads to amazing creations. I did start The Awaken The Goddess Movement because I believe if all women were connected with the divine feminine energy, The Goddess, we would have so much love, healing and understanding in the universe and the world would be a better place to live in. I have been mostly working with women, teaching them how to work with their minds, their judgements about themselves basically, so that they can shine and be The Goddess. I teach Breathwork, meditation, tens of different exercises they can do by themselves and get them to change their minds about themselves and the world, so that they can inspire more, love more, embrace and heal more.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Yes. Oprah. Because I think she is the symbol of Goddess herself. She is very much connected with her Divine Feminine energy. She is an amazing woman who uses her real power, The Goddess Energy to create and shape her life and our lives as well. I would love to see more women like her in the world. And truly, if there were more women like her, the world would be a better place to live in. The Goddess Energy loves, embraces, heals, changes our reality. I would love to meet Oprah and talk about how we can empower more women.

How can our readers follow you online?

www.nevsah.co.uk and they can also follow me on my instagram account shine.goddess, LinkedIn account Nevsah Fidan Karamehmet and Facebook account, Nevsah (public figure)

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!

THANK YOU SO MUCH!