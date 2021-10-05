Nevsah Fidan Karamehmet of Breath Hub: “Mindset”

Women are more judgmental. They fall into the envy, judgement or whining trap much more easily, which leads to not doing anything or being lost. Women need methods to neutralize their judgements, to come to a more objective point of view, so that they can create what they really want.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nevsah Fidan Karamehmet, the Founder of Breath Hub.

Nevsah is a teacher, an author and an entrepreneur. She is also the Founding CEO of Nevsah Institute and Breath Hub. Her Institute and Breath Hub app delivers digital training for people who want to be well and grow and expand in all areas of life. She has 11 best-selling books, influenced over a million people with her courses, talks, interviews, videos and books. She has been featured in numerous interviews, tv shows, magazines, newspapers. Being a well-known authority in the Breathing Sciences field with a record of 20 years of expertise, she specialised in dysfunctional breathing and thinking habits. Additionally she is a faculty member at Breathing Sciences Faculty, Vice President at the Graduate School of Behavioural Health Sciences and founding president of Breath Coaching Federation. Her mission is to create simple, easy to use products to help people live masterful lives.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

My personal interest in living life masterfully led me to this particular career path. Ever since I knew myself, I wanted to live my life with full potential. I wanted to grow and expand in all areas of life, I wanted to be healthy, wealthy, look fabulous, feel fabulous, have a fulfilling successful business, family, home, marriage, friends. I literally wanted to have it all and I knew I could do it by learning how to use my creative power, focus and energy. And I did it. I started joining self development courses, breathwork and meditation retreats, many many years ago. And it all pays off. There have been some methods and information which were not as effective as the others but stil, learning to work with my mind, change the level of my consciousness, meditation, breath work, strategic planning, finding my mission, having a clear vision, got me to where I am today. I am now a woman who is growing and expanding in all areas of life and it feels great!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I have been leading retreats; had a team of 500 people, and they were all leading courses, seminars, giving sessions and our overall income was around 3 million dollars per year. And yet, what I was earning was very little compared to what the company was earning. I started asking myself, what am I doing wrong? And then I figured out, I was the “Key Person Of Influence” in the company, leading my followers to all sorts of courses, sessions, seminars but not earning much myself. I had to stop that. And I did. I started what I was doing, created a whole new system on the digital platform and started leading people only to my workshops, seminars, and training. This changed everything. I think my focus went from ‘’trying to help other teachers grow their businesses’’ to ‘’growing my own company and my own wealth.’’ I started investing globally, building my profile globally and my business and my wealth started growing massively.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I made was thinking I could do everything myself. I started by myself. I had one assistant which helped with literally everything, finance, marketing, management, everything and I was doing everything by myself. Of course I had burnout syndrome where I could not do it any more. And I started building my team. What I learned is as they say ‘’if you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, go with a team’’ That was a big lesson for me.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My husband. Even though he is not involved in any of my business, having him around, feeling his support, knowing he is there and that he can solve any problem I have, if things go wrong, having him by my side has been everything. I am a strong believer that every successful person, whether a woman or a man, has someone by their side whom they can trust fully. His presence gave me so much support that I could go out and challenge myself more and more. I would not be able to do half of what I did if he was not there. I remember a time when we grew more than we should and kept on growing which led to losing all of our money, which was in a good way because we were investing in our business, but literally had no money in the banks and I was really really really stressed. He helped me go though that by supporting me mentally, emotionally and physically. He even lent some money to our company, without even asking me why I needed it, fully trusting me, which gave me huge confidence in what I do.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I have been working with women, getting them to where they want to get to, for over 20 years. I have been helping them use different methods to have mind clarity, more focus, understanding their mission, having a clear vision and strategic planning. I have also worked with a lot of men. Professional athletes, businessmen, celebrities etc. And over the years, I have realized, men and women are very very different. As the book ‘’Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus’’ states, men are manifestos, they are hunters, go-getters, they get what they want by working hard, staying in action and planning, but women are different. We are not hunters, go getters or even manifestors. Even the word manifest starts with MAN. We don’t need to manifest. We need to simply sit down, focus on what we want and learn how to use our minds to create. We have a huge creative energy we can use, and create everything we want, like our bodies create babies. But because not many women know how to use that energy, they do not get the results they want. They also don’t trust themselves in investing or founding a business. Women who are more connected with themselves and use their creative energy are much more powerful than women who work in a male dominated environment. And those are the women who establish businesses. For example, I don’t think I would be able to create all these businesses, projects, startup companies if I was not meditating and staying connected with my inner power and if I was not able to have the focus. I would probably be lost like many other women, in a male dominated world, trying to follow the rules men created and therefore I would not be able to have what I have now. WOMEN NEED TO FIND THEIR OWN SYSTEM AND NOT FOLLOW MEN MADE SYSTEMS, IN ORDER TO BE SUCCESSFUL AT BUSINESS!.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

I have built a whole curriculum of courses with powerful methods for women to learn to be powerful and successful in any area of life. There are 5 principles of a woman getting all she wants in life, whether it be health, wealth, business, relationships, family etc.

1. Breathwork: A woman needs to connect with life on the spiritual, emotional, energetic level to understand what is going on and have clarity. A woman cannot understand life or solve her problems by following men made systems like coaching, self development etc. We have a different way of connecting with life. We are more open, emotional, and intuitive. Breathwork helps and allows women to feel life on a deeper level so that they understand it on a deeper level.

2. Meditation: A woman has a very strong mind. We create babies just by deciding we want a baby. You know, unless a woman decides to have a baby, she cannot, because her body does not allow it. This is a huge power. And it was very much known and used in ancient traditions. Women were the keepers of ancient communities. The community knew everything happened inside the woman’s mind. When a woman learns how to focus and use her mind power, she can create everything.Meditation helps tap into that power.

3. Mission: Every individual is born with a mission. When a woman is clear about her mission, on how she wants to serve humanity, things start shifting. She can have unlimited energy, power, and creative force when she has a clear goal.

4. Mindset: Women are more judgmental. They fall into the envy, judgement or whining trap much more easily, which leads to not doing anything or being lost. Women need methods to neutralize their judgements, to come to a more objective point of view, so that they can create what they really want.

5. Strategy: Strategic thinking is both hard and a must for a woman. Imagine unlimited creative energy, it does not have any structure, it is everywhere and unlimited. If a woman does not focus, has clarity about what she wants to create, doesn’t have clear thoughts, her creative process gets ‘’scattered around’’. Everything is there but nothing is created. So learning strategic planning after the 4 first steps is very very important.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

To express who they are, their creative power and intelligence.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

The first myth is thinking that you need certain qualifications to be a founder. No. Anyone can be a founder, if they have clear goals and they are clear about how they want to serve humanity. And anyone can be successful if they are clear about their mission and have a clear vision. I think knowing your mission and having a clear vision is what is needed to be a founder. So the second myth is thinking you can just go ahead, create a business and not have a “why”, i.e. the mission. You can’t. You can create a business but you can’t go far if you don’t have a clear why, a clear mission and vision.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Yes, I think by helping thousands of women become clear about who they are and teaching them how to create, reshape their lives by using their creative power, “The Goddess Power”, I am helping the world become a better place. I think women can change the world. Because we are the ones who shape the world with our thoughts. When we change, our children will change, the world will change. We are the women, the people who are out there who make mistakes, who become bad people are all our children. We are the reason they are like that. If we change, humanity changes.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger

AWAKENING THE GODDESS MOVEMENT. I actually started that movement on my own terms, by helping women connect with themselves, their inner power, intelligence and creativity.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

OPRAH WINFREY.She is a woman with the Goddess Power, aligned mission in life, and vision.She is very influential. She changes the world and humanity for the better. I would love to meet her, get her insight about life, and her work.I admire her.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. How can our readers follow you online?

www.breathhub.app

www.nevsah.co.uk

IG Account: shine.goddess

LinkedIn account:https://www.linkedin.com/in/nev%C5%9Fah-fidan-karamehmet/

Nevsah Fidan Karamehmet and Facebook account, Nevsah (public figure)